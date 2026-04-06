UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 Best Captains

Matchday 13 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy is here, which means two shots at getting the captaincy right – one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. That flexibility can be a real advantage if you plan it well.

In this piece, we run through the standout captaincy options across both nights, as well as a few differential picks that could help you climb the ranks.

TUESDAY

With just two matches on Tuesday, having access to all four line-ups before the deadline feels absolutely crucial.

The standout tie sees Real Madrid host German giants Bayern, and this is where UCL Fantasy managers could make serious gains with the captaincy call.

At this stage of the competition, home advantage carries real weight. That gives Los Blancos a slight edge over Vincent Kompany’s side in terms of overall appeal.

Bayern remain a top attacking force, but they’ve looked vulnerable defensively. That opens the door to backing a Madrid attacker here.

Among the options, penalty taker Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) stands out. He hasn’t been at his explosive best in recent matches, but the underlying numbers still impress – 13 goals, one assist and three Player of the Match awards in this Champions League campaign.

On top of that, he offers genuine explosiveness. Five double-digit hauls in just eight starts tell you everything you need to know. That ceiling alone puts him firmly in the captaincy conversation.

ALTERNATIVES

Harry Kane (€10.8m) will also be popular if he’s named in the starting XI. Real Madrid may have home advantage, but Bayern finished second in the League Phase and scored the second-most goals overall. Kane played a huge part in that, delivering 10 goals, winning two penalties and collecting four Player of the Match awards.

We also can’t ignore Vinicius Júnior (€9.6m). While Mbappe has impressed across the season, Vinicius looks sharper right now. He’s returned in each of his last four Champions League appearances and recently hit back-to-back braces against Manchester City and Atlético – a clear sign of his explosiveness.

Beyond Kane and Vinicius, there are a few strong alternatives worth considering. Federico Valverde (€6.8m) continues to deliver, with seven goals and three assists in his last 10 matches. Meanwhile, Michael Olise (€8.3m) has been on fire, racking up an incredible 39 goal contributions across the Champions League and Bundesliga this season.

WEDNESDAY

If you fail to pick up a decent captaincy return on Tuesday, fear not, because there are plenty of options on Wednesday.

Barcelona have entertained yet again during their Champions League campaign. Hansi Flick and his side racked up 22 goals during the League Phase, which helped them to rank second overall for goals scored.

If that wasn’t enough to convince, then their recent win should be. The Catalans beat Newcastle United 7-2 at Camp Nou. Interestingly, this is where they’ll host their upcoming opponent this week.

It’s usually difficult to predict how matches against fellow La Liga sides will go in the Champions League. However, taking into account Atleti’s overall defensive form, along with the fact they head into the meeting off the back of three consecutive losses, we’d almost expect to see goals from Barcelona.

Raphinha is out due to injury, which means Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) becomes even more prominent as an option. His four assists and five goals show he offers multiple routes to points, and that is reinforced with penalty duty.

Yamal does seem to be the standout captain option, but other players also catch the eye.

ALTERNATIVES

The clash between PSG and Liverpool also looks packed with potential. The French side put eight past Chelsea in the round of 16, while Liverpool recently shipped four goals against Manchester City – so there could be plenty of returns on offer here.

With that in mind, backing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.2m) could pay off. The Georgian heads into this round in top form, with back-to-back double-digit hauls against Chelsea, plus a recent brace for his country.

Julián Álvarez (€9.2m) is another name we shouldn’t overlook. Atlético may come into this as underdogs, but Barcelona haven’t looked convincing defensively. Álvarez has delivered back-to-back double-digit returns in his last two matches, and he has every chance to punish Hansi Flick’s backline.

Barcelona also offer a more budget-friendly route in Fermín López (€6.7m). Cheaper than the other options mentioned, but still capable of damage. His 20-point haul against Olympiakos, along with double-digit returns against Slavia Praha and, more recently, Newcastle, highlights the upside he brings going into this week.