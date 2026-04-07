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FPL team news: Isak fit to play – but not start

7 April 2026 65 comments
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Arne Slot faced the media on Tuesday, ahead of the first leg of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

And there’s big news on the fitness front, with Alexander Isak (ankle) finally fit to feature.

The Swede has been in full team training for around a week now, and came close to making the squad in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

While he was held back from that game, he’s made the flight to Paris.

And Slot says he’s ready for minutes, if not a start.

“[He’s] finished close to a week of team training sessions now. So, he can play a part. Otherwise, I wouldn’t take him.

“I decided not to take him to the Etihad because we felt, in talks with the player and medical performance staff, that [we weren’t] able to get a performance out of him yet. Since he’s with us now, we do think that we can get a performance out of him now – but not to start. That’d be clear.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Elsewhere, Alisson (muscle) is unsurprisingly still out. Slot said last week that the Brazilian ‘keeper would be back “towards the end of the season”.

Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.

Liverpool’s travelling squad is as follows:

Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike, Mamardashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Misciur.

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65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Stuck with Ekitike and Sesko. 1 FT.

    A. Who to start?
    B. Other out for Bowen or Pedro?

    Open Controls
  2. riot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    For those of us who've used BB already, WC in 33 looks a pretty good option if you don't mind your guys this week

    Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Seeing a lot of Crystal Palace hype, might bring in Sarr, Munoz and Richards immediately, if not sooner, in preparation for DGW36.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      With all this hype, the differential play would be to go with only 2 Palace, but the risks are obvious. You gotta have a long hard thing about what kind of manager you are.

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        obviously talking about my lance, here

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Get the bum gun!

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  4. abaalan
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Not sure which path to follow.... All chips remaining, 1 ft, 1.7 itb. Having all the chips left leaning me towards A.
    A. WC32/bb33/fh34
    B. Fh33/wc35

    Henderson, dubra
    Gabriel, kadioglu, Richards, bassey, Anderson
    Bruno, mbeumo, dango, Wilson, Dewsbury-hall
    Haaland, thaigo, ekitike

    Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    On WC:
    A. Raya/Verbruggen, Gordon, Welbeck, DCL
    B. Darlow/Verbruggen, Sarr, Thiago, João Pedro

    Open Controls
  6. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Have TC and FH chips left. Best weeks to use them?

    Open Controls

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