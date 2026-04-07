FPL team news: Isak fit to play – but not start

Arne Slot faced the media on Tuesday, ahead of the first leg of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

And there’s big news on the fitness front, with Alexander Isak (ankle) finally fit to feature.

The Swede has been in full team training for around a week now, and came close to making the squad in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

While he was held back from that game, he’s made the flight to Paris.

And Slot says he’s ready for minutes, if not a start.

“[He’s] finished close to a week of team training sessions now. So, he can play a part. Otherwise, I wouldn’t take him. “I decided not to take him to the Etihad because we felt, in talks with the player and medical performance staff, that [we weren’t] able to get a performance out of him yet. Since he’s with us now, we do think that we can get a performance out of him now – but not to start. That’d be clear.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Elsewhere, Alisson (muscle) is unsurprisingly still out. Slot said last week that the Brazilian ‘keeper would be back “towards the end of the season”.

Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.

Liverpool’s travelling squad is as follows:

Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike, Mamardashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Misciur.