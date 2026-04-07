RSL Fantasy: Round 28 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the double, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 28 players for Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Chubbs and Louis are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 28

﻿ AMER CHUBBS LOUIS GK Koen Casteels Koen Casteels Koen Casteels ﻿ Marek Rodak Marek Rodak Luis Maximiano ﻿ Luis Maximiano Luis Maximiano Marek Rodak DEF Mohamed Simakan Mohamed Simakan Mohamed Simakan ﻿ Francisco Calvo Inigo Martinez Francisco Calvo ﻿ Chris Smalling Nacho Fernandez Chris Smalling ﻿ Mohammed Mahzari Abdulelah Al-Amri Nacho Fernandez ﻿ Nathan Zeze Francisco Calvo Nathan Zeze MID Julian Quinones Joao Felix Julian Quinones ﻿ Sadio Mane Julian Quinones Sadio Mane ﻿ Gini Wijnaldum Sadio Mane Gini Wijnaldum ﻿ Remeseiro Gini Wijnaldum Khalid Al-Ghannam ﻿ Said Benrahma Khalid Al-Ghannam Said Benrahma FWD Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo ﻿ Roger Martinez Mateo Retegui Mateo Retegui ﻿ Abderrazak Hamdallah Moussa Dembele Moussa Dembele ﻿ Mateo Retegui Luciano Rodriguez Roger Martinez ﻿ Felippe Cardoso Roger Martinez Luciano Rodriguez

AMER SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Koen Casteels is currently the highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game, and with a double against Damac and Al Shabab, he’s in a prime position to keep the points ticking. Both fixtures offer strong clean sheet potential, with added save upside.

Not far behind, Marek Rodak continues to impress as one of the top shot-stoppers in the league. A double against Al Nassr and Al Riyadh should bring plenty of save opportunities, giving him a solid floor with potential upside.

There’s also a nice single-fixture option in Luis Maximiano, who faces Al Najma. Given Neom’s recent defensive form, this looks like a strong clean sheet opportunity.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Mohamed Simakan stands out with a double against Al Okhdood and Al Ettifaq. Clean sheet potential is high, but what really boosts his appeal is his threat from set pieces.

A similarly strong case can be made for Francisco Calvo, who also benefits from a double against Al Nassr and Al Riyadh. He’s reliable defensively and always carries danger from dead-ball situations.

For those targeting a single fixture, Chris Smalling looks a safe bet against Al Hazem. He offers a strong clean sheet chance and typically picks up bonus when things go well defensively.

Mohammed Mahzari is another solid defensive option, facing Al Khlood. There’s clean sheet potential here, along with some added value through his chance creation.

Meanwhile, Nathan Zeze takes on Al Najma and should be firmly in the clean sheet conversation, with the added bonus of picking up extra defensive points.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, it’s hard to look past Julian Quinones. The league’s top scorer and highest-scoring midfielder, he’s coming off a brace and now has a double against Damac and Al Shabab. Everything points towards him being a standout captaincy option.

Sadio Mané also enters the round with a double against Al Okhdood and Al Ettifaq. After delivering 17 points last time out, he looks like a strong differential in Al Nassr’s attack.

Another key figure is Gini Wijnaldum, who continues to play a central role for Al Ettifaq and handles penalty duties. With a double against Al Riyadh and Al Nassr, he offers multiple routes to returns.

For something a bit different, Remeseiro faces Al Hazem, a side that has struggled defensively. That creates a strong opportunity for attacking returns.

Form is firmly on the side of Said Benrahma, who has racked up 20 points across the last two rounds. A fixture against a defensively weak Al Najma only boosts his appeal further.

FORWARDS

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the standout picks. A double against Al Okhdood and Al Ettifaq, combined with 17 points last round, makes him a top captaincy contender once again.

Roger Martínez also looks well placed to deliver, facing Al Khlood, who have shown clear weaknesses against forwards.

There’s momentum behind Abderrazak Hamdallah, too, with strong recent form and a favourable matchup against Al Qadisiyah, who are dealing with defensive absences.

A reliable double option comes in the form of Mateo Retegui, with fixtures against Damac and Al Shabab – both sides that tend to concede chances to strikers.

Finally, Felippe Cardoso stands out as a real differential. After scoring 20 points in the last two rounds, he now faces Neom, who have struggled against forwards, giving him another strong opportunity to return.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Koen Casteels stands out straight away with the double, and he plays for a strong, well-funded side with good fixtures even beyond this round – so it’s not just a short-term pick.

There’s also a clear upside with Marek Rodak, who benefits from the double and should face plenty of shots. That gives him real haul potential through saves on top of any clean sheet points.

If you’re looking at a single fixture, Luis Maximiano still appeals. NEOM have looked very solid defensively under Galtier, and facing a bottom-of-the-league side only strengthens his case.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Mohamed Simakan is arguably the standout Al Nassr defender. He offers threat in both boxes, which gives him multiple routes to points across the double.

Returning from injury, Inigo Martínez could be a really solid option as well. If he starts, the Double Gameweek gives him strong clean sheet potential.

In the same defence, Nacho Fernández looks like the only reliable option right now, with others ruled out through injury or suspension. That security makes him very appealing.

For those wanting a cheaper route, Abdulelah Al-Amri offers exactly that into the Al Nassr defence. He’s already shown he can return, so he’s far from just a budget filler.

Meanwhile, Francisco Calvo stands out as the best Al Ettifaq defensive pick. He brings serious attacking upside, which always raises the ceiling in a double.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, João Félix comes straight back into contention after suspension. Fresh and full of quality, he looks like a top pick this week.

There’s no overthinking it with Julian Quinones – the league’s top scorer and simply locked in. One of those picks you don’t try to get clever against.

Sadio Mané comes in off a 17-point haul and looks in excellent form heading into the double. He’s one of the most dangerous attacking options this round.

Another key name is Gini Wijnaldum, who continues to be Al Ettifaq’s main man. With penalties and general involvement, he has plenty of routes to points.

For value, Khalid Al-Ghannam is hard to ignore at £4.7m. He’s the perfect enabler for this Double Gameweek and allows flexibility elsewhere.

FORWARDS

Up front, everything points towards Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr are built around him, he’ll get chances, and he’s arguably the standout captaincy option this round.

A double always boosts appeal, and that’s exactly what you get with Mateo Retegui. A very solid forward option for this Gameweek.

Looking for something different? Moussa Dembélé offers that differential edge, with a double now and decent fixtures to follow.

There’s also interest in Luciano Rodríguez, who scored last time out and could lead NEOM’s attack against Al Najma if Lacazette remains out.

Finally, Roger Martínez returns from suspension with a strong home fixture against Al Khlood. He also plays in the upcoming blank, which adds extra value beyond this round.

LOUIS SAID

GOALKEEPERS

Starting in goal, Koen Casteels feels like one of those set-and-forget picks right now. He’s already delivering consistent points, and with a Double Gameweek ahead, the chances of another strong return are high.

Alongside him, Luis Maximiano offers a slightly different route. NEOM have tightened up defensively in recent weeks, and against one of the weaker sides in the league, this has all the makings of a straightforward clean sheet.

Then there’s Marek Rodak, who arguably brings the highest upside of the three. A Double Gameweek where he’s expected to be busy is ideal for Fantasy.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Mohamed Simakan stands out immediately. He’s not just reliant on clean sheets – his presence in both boxes gives him multiple ways to return.

Francisco Calvo offers a similar appeal but with even more attacking intent. He’s one of those defenders who doesn’t need a clean sheet to justify his place, and over two fixtures, you’d expect at least one moment where he gets involved.

For a safer, more traditional defensive route, Chris Smalling fits the bill. Strong in the air, reliable for minutes, and always a threat for bonus when his side keeps it tight.

Nacho Fernández looks like the dependable option in his defence right now. With others missing, his security becomes even more important. In a double, just being on the pitch for both games already gives him a solid baseline.

Nathan Zeze quietly ticks a lot of boxes too. The matchup is favourable, and he’s the type of defender who can pick up extra points beyond just clean sheets.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, it starts with Julian Quinones, and there’s not much debate needed. He’s the league’s top scorer, in form, and now has two fixtures to extend that run. Everything points towards another big haul.

Sadio Mané comes into the round full of confidence after a big score last time out. When he hits form, he tends to go on runs, and with a double ahead, he’s firmly in that category of players who can swing a round.

Gini Wijnaldum brings a slightly different appeal. He’s central to everything his team does going forward and adds penalties into the mix. That combination makes him one of the more reliable midfield picks this week.

For value, Khalid Al-Ghannam does exactly what you want. He frees up budget without feeling like a compromise.

Said Benrahma is another who’s hard to ignore purely based on form. He bagged double-digits in the previous round and has a great fixture this week.

FORWARDS

Up front, it’s difficult to look beyond Cristiano Ronaldo. Everything goes through him, and in a double round, he feels essential.

Mateo Retegui is another fantastic option. He’s frustrated me this season in general, but a double makes him essential in my opinion.

If you’re chasing something a bit different, Moussa Dembélé fits nicely. A Double Gameweek, good fixtures beyond, and lower ownership all combine to make him an interesting differential.

Roger Martínez comes into this with a strong opportunity against a defence that has struggled against forwards. Add in his availability for future blanks, and there’s more long-term value here than it might seem at first glance.

Finally, Luciano Rodríguez feels like one of those picks that could go under the radar. He found the net last time out and could take on even more responsibility in attack depending on team news. Against the right opponent, that’s more than enough to justify the punt.