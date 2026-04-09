Anton Stach (ankle) and Joe Rodon (ankle) will miss Gameweek 32 and “realistically” won’t be back till May, although Daniel Farke – who faced the media on Thursday – is retaining hope the pair might recover sooner.

Nevertheless, it looks very unlikely that either player will feature in Leeds United’s Double Gameweek 33.

Daniel James (adductor) is also sidelined.

“Not the best news today in general. Anton Stach will definitely miss the game on Monday; ankle injury after the cup game. Also, Joe Rodon will miss the game on Monday; also ankle injury for him. Daniel James will also miss the game, he had an adductor strain in the session before the cup game.” – Daniel Farke

“Difficult to say, a ligament injury in the ankle. Also, the same for Joe Rodon. Normally, you would say it’s not realistic for both of them that they will be able to help us in April and we will just have them back in May, but of course, our medical department is trying everything. “We will try, step by step, day by day, to improve the situation. If they would be able to feature at some point in April, it would be a bonus. Right now, at the moment, realistically, we have to say we will just see them back in May.” – Daniel Farke on whether there’s a timescale for Anton Stach’s injury

Noah Okafor (back), Gabriel Gudmundsson (groin) and Jaka Bijol (knock) are also doubts for Gameweek 32 but Farke is hopeful that these three will recover for the trip to Old Trafford.