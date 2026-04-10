Dias, Gvardiol, Stones: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Ruben Dias (hamstring/knock) won’t be back for Manchester City’s trip to Chelsea.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

The centre-back picked up a hamstring issue before their EFL Cup final win but had been on the cusp of a return when he suffered a “knock” in training.

“He’s getting better but he’s not ready for Sunday. “No [timeline yet].” – Pep Guardiola on Ruben Dias

John Stones (calf) could return after withdrawing from the England squad over the break, although he’s not yet in full training.

“Today maybe he will do a partial training, we will see.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol (leg) remains a longer-term absentee.