Eze, Saka, Timber: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Soon after Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard recovered from injury to feature in midweek, we now know that Eberechi Eze (calf) is back fit for Arsenal after a month out.

“He is available.” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

However, speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta was less clear about the Gunners’ other team news.

Bukayo Saka (unspecified), Jurrien Timber (ankle) and Piero Hincapie (muscle) remained absent against Sporting CP, as was longer-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot).

Then, Martin Odegaard seemed to be limping when he came off in Lisbon.

Following that game, Odegaard, Saka, Hincapie and Timber weren’t seen in Thursday’s training. Riccardo Calafiori, who did play in the UEFA Champions League, was also not spotted by cameras.

Asked about that missing contingent, Arteta was typically cryptic.

“Yeah, there have been changes since yesterday.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if the players missing from training have returned