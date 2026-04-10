FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 32

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, even after the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

There’s next to no chance that we see a goalkeeper have an attempt from outside the box, so focusing on clean sheet potential is the way to go this week. With that in mind and taking into account his sides defensive form this campaign, Arsenal’s David Raya is a clear standout for his home clash with Bournemouth.

Brighton are another side who have a fantastic opportunity ahead. Second-from-Burnley look destined for relegation, as they did at the start of the season, and the Seagulls have banked back-to-back Premier League clean sheets, which suggests Bart Verbruggen could be a good pick.

Those that don’t want to ‘waste’ a spot from those sides, could opt for the likes of West Ham’s Mads Hermansen v Wolves, Caoimhin Kelleher of Brentford for his game v Everton or Liverpool’s Giorgi Marmardashvili against Fulham.

DEFENDERS

Those who want to focus on shots outside the box, look no further than Neco Williams. The Nottingham Forest full-back has produced more shots outside the box than any other defender in the game, and his side host Aston Villa up next.

There aren’t many defenders who regularly shoot from outside the box with clean sheet potential this week, but one that does fit the bill is Ferdi Kadioglu. Brighton have managed back-to-back league clean sheets in their previous two league games, and clash with second-from-bottom Burnley up next.

West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos v Wolves, Arsenal’s Gabriel, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, and Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly versus Chelsea, could also be considerations, if only for shut-out points, possible DefCons and penalty-box efforts, rather than goals from distance.

MIDFIELDERS

Dominik Szoboszlai is a major standout this week in midfield. No other player in his position has produced more shots from outside the box than the Hungarian this season. Liverpool host Fulham, so it could be a perfect opportunity for Szoboszlai to rack up points via his multiple avenues.

It’s also very difficult to ignore Bruno Fernandes. Leeds United have conceded nearly two goals on average away from home, so Manchester United attackers are very appealing. Obviously, Fernandes has also been one of the best assets in FPL this season due to his goals and assists.

Jack Hinshelwood is another player worth considering. Brighton face Burnley, who are the worst defence in the league. His data has been excellent as of late, so he could finally convert that into actual returns against the woeful Burnley backline.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers versus Nottingham Forest, Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha, Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma could be excellent alternatives.

FORWARDS

Whilst Chelsea might look like tough opposition on paper, they have been very poor as of late. Manchester City, on the other hand, recently netted two against Arsenal and four against Liverpool, and their main man, Erling Haaland, will be keen to continue his excellent form.

Igor Thiago shouldn’t go under the radar, either. Only Haaland has amassed more shots outside the box than the Brentford penalty taker. Up next for him is Everton, who could be tough, but remember that he bagged a hat-trick against the Toffees in the reverse fixture.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham and Brighton’s Danny Welbeck are two more major standout picks for Gameweek 32.

TEAM REVEAL

NOTES

I like Raya this week. He’s a solid way into the Arsenal defence, and has a great chance to keep a clean sheet at home.

I’m backing my fellow Welshman as well. Whilst the game against Villa will be tough, I’d expect him to have a couple of shots from outside the box, so offers a safe floor.

Bruno Fernandes takes captaincy due to the form of Liverpool. If Arne Slot’s side were in good form, I may have been tempted by Szoboszlai. I think having some Brighton attacking coverage against Burnley will be crucial, and Hinshelwood is definitely due a goal.

Up front, Haaland was an obvious option. I don’t see much reason to go against him.

GAMEWEEK 31 REVIEW