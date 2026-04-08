FPL

No FPL chips left? The best players + teams to target

8 April 2026 76 comments
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Much of our recent content has focused on Wildcards and Double Gameweek 33, when Manchester City, Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Burnley all play twice.

Yet some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have already used their chips, leaving them in a tricky spot as they attempt to navigate a schedule that also includes Blank Gameweek 34 and a likely Double Gameweek 36.

For that group, here are some of the best players and teams to target for the remainder of the season.

MAXIMISE YOUR FIXTURES

FPL notes: Mixed fortunes for Haaland + Salah 2

Firstly, it makes sense to maximise your fixtures, so Man City and Crystal Palace, who have one extra match to play compared to everyone else, probably in Gameweek 36, are a decent starting point.

City will ‘double’ in Gameweek 33, ‘blank’ in Gameweek 34, and likely ‘double’ again in Gameweek 36. 

As for Palace, they play every week.

GameweekMan CityC Palace
32cheNEW
33bur + ARSWHU
34liv
35evebou
36BRE + CRYEVE + mci
37boubre
38AVLARS

A hit could be worth it for City players like Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Erling Haaland (£14.4m), as you’ll get an extra fixture that should help compensate for it.

Deciding on your Palace assets is much trickier due to the potential UEFA Conference League semi-finals on either side of Gameweek 35, which would increase the risk of rotation/minute management in the ‘double’.

Nevertheless, at this point, Dean Henderson (£5.1m), Daniel Munoz (£5.8m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) currently look like the best options available.

SLOW AND STEADY

FPL notes: Henderson latest + why Gibbs-White was subbed off 3

You could also pinpoint teams with decent overall fixtures who play every Gameweek, i.e., no ‘blanks’, such as Arsenal, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

This approach would help you navigate Gameweek 34 without any chips, when six teams will ‘blank’. 

no chips

With so much on the line for Arsenal and Forest, be it the title race or relegation battle, motivation won’t be an issue for any of their players.

The lack of a Double Gameweek 33 isn’t ideal, but perhaps you’d feel comfortable with your Arsenal defender taking on a ‘doubler’, even at Man City, given that Mikel Arteta’s troops have the most clean sheets (15) and fewest goals conceded (22) in 2025/26.

Neco Williams (£4.7m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m) carry serious points potential at home to Burnley, too, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they outscored some of the more popular ‘doublers’ at Bournemouth, Brighton and Leeds. That could be another battle worth taking on if you are chip-less. 

As for Newcastle, they are out of all cup competitions, both at home and in Europe. Therefore, with some favourable fixtures ahead, they should be solid ‘buys’, including Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), who has scored three goals in as many Gameweeks. On penalties and potentially playing ‘out-of-position’, he presents a compelling option.

The trip to Arsenal is the Magpies’ only meeting with a top-eight club.

GAMEWEEK 32-38 FIXTURE OVERVIEW

no chips

Sorted by difficulty, we can see an overview of the fixtures for Gameweeks 32-38, with the match between Man City and Palace yet to be rescheduled but likely dropping in Gameweek 36.

Leeds are top, making them and Man City the two teams that should perhaps be prioritised over the other ‘doublers’ in Gameweek 33.

Behind them are Arsenal and Forest, who look ripe for investment if you have no chips remaining.

Furthermore, Newcastle move up to fourth on the ticker in Gameweeks 35-38, boosting the appeal of Gordon and co for the final phase.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Salah Triple Captain, Son in: FPL Double Gameweek 26 reaction 2

With no chips left, your strategy for the remainder of the 2025/26 season, and particularly Double Gameweek 33, will largely depend on the number of free transfers you have banked.

If they are limited, you should adopt a more balanced approach with a seven-Gameweek outlook, rather than focusing on individual rounds in isolation.

Accept that you probably won’t always have a team full of ‘doublers’, but also try to defend against the key players in each Gameweek, where possible.

Given the fixtures after Double Gameweek 33, you could perhaps steer clear of players from Bournemouth and Brighton, instead focusing on Man City and Leeds picks. 

This is because City have eight matches left, including two ‘doubles’, while Leeds have some very decent fixtures in Gameweeks 35-38.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are 16th on our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 35-38. As for Brighton, their upcoming ‘double’ could be challenging (tot + CHE), and it’s followed by potentially tricky away trips to Newcastle and Leeds, as well as a final-day encounter against Manchester United.

Players such as Gabriel and Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) should stay in your squad.

But overlooked players could also provide opportunities for a rank boost, and in some instances, it might even prove an advantage. While the majority of Wildcard teams will cherry-pick the best ‘doublers’, they may ignore high-upside, single Gameweek options that could outperform them, and that could be your ‘edge’ during the run-in.

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76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Wednesday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Just the one GW32 press conference listed today, so far: Nuno (WHU) at 1.30pm BST.

    Glasner (CRY), Emery (AVL) + Pereira (NFO) will be doing their Europa/Conference League pressers, too.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thanks! This post made me realize there’s a Friday deadline with 2 crap clubs going head to head. My season is over anyway.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I need my sunglasses to read this comment. Your positivity is blinding me.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Not really. Just better not to be caught unawares.

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      As soon as Nuno says "assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing" please ask the DJ to play "here comes the sun" by John Lennon on the Scout in-house radio station.

      Coz that's when FPL will officially be BACK!

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Then follow it up with that other famous John Lennon song "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me"

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          I think you'll find that Elton John wrote that one.

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  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Good morning, soon FPL time again!

    For this team, still Wildcard this week, BB next and FH GW 34?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Thiaw, Senesi
    Bruno F, Rogers, Wilson, Semenyo
    Thiago, Etikite, Pedro

    Dub, Palmer, Hill, Rodon

    1 ft, 4.3 in the bank

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    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'd tempted to do Thiaw & Etikite to Haaland O'Reilly next GW, which would give you 11 doubles including all the main players for DGW33.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Unfortunately 1.1 off

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I’m very similar team & starting to think only reason to WC32 is to get Haaland & Semenyo in swap Guehi for NOR & other tweaks.

      Don’t like the idea of moving fwd with team full of Brighton & Leeds 🙁

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  3. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    For GW 32 & 34 only

    A Salah
    B Wirtz
    C Rice
    D Havertz
    E Bowen
    F Szobo

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Bowen>Szob>the rest

      Rice would be up there if it weren't for the CL game. Could see reduced minutes, especially given his fitness concerns

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I've got this dilemma as well. Bowen looks good, Szob is wonderful player but not convinced by that Distracted-by-CL Liverpool team

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  4. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Pick 2 from:

    A) Rayan
    B) Hinshellwood
    C) Gross
    D) Barnes

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  5. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    Currently JP on the bench....

    Verbruggen
    VVD, Gabriel, Munoz
    Semenyo, Palmer, BrunoF, Szobo, Mbeumo
    Thiago, Bowen,

    Dub, JP, Kayode, Rodon

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Mbeumo

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    2. Zenith UK
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Mbeumo has been pony for me

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    3. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yeah it would be JP for me too

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  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Raya (dub)
    Gab Munoz Alderete (hill Andersen)
    Bruno F mbeumo semenyo Rogers Wilson
    Etikite Thiago (mane)

    3 FTS 7.3 itb

    Mane to Bowen and bench Rogers ?

    Will fh33.

    Cheers 🙂

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      WC already spent? If so, I guess it's better to save your FT. Rogers has TOT, bur coming up

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  7. RashFraud
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Would you WC this team to the one below with plan to BB33, FH34, manage the rest of the season with FTs, and TC ?Haaland in 36.

    Current team:
    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel VVD Saliba Andersen Alderete
    Gordon Bruno Wilson Anderson Dango
    Haaland Thiago JP

    WC team 0.0ITB, 1FT:
    Verbruggen Darlow
    Gabriel O’Reilly Gusto Hill JamesJustin/Gudmundson
    Bruno Palmer Tavernier Gross Semenyo
    Haaland JP DCL

    Cheers!

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  8. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    5 FTs. 5.1 ITB.
    FH 33. WC 35-38. BB ❓

    A) Hill ➡ ❓ (BB32)
    B) Ekitike ➡ Bowen (BB35-38)
    C) Something else?

    Pickford
    Gabriel Virgil Collins
    Fernandes(C?) Mbeumo Wirtz Dango
    Ekitike Thiago Welbeck(C?)

    Dubravka | Rogers, Tarkowski, Hill

    Concerning A: BB looks good at first glance, but can Collins be trusted to start? There also doesn't seem to be any defender worth bringing in who also has a good fixture in GW34, so I'm using a FT pretty much for one GW only. Seems like the best or only option is O'Reilly (with no GW34 fixture), unless Mukiele or Ballard are nailed?

    Concerning B: Meh

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      B possibly

      Get some Leeds defenders in

      They should best Burnley but Burnley are scoring again

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Hey AC/DC. Leeds don't play Burnley until GW35? I'll probably WC then

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        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          Maybe that's what you mean. Get Leedds players in on 35 with FTs. Gotcha, I'll pop it into fpl.team now and take a look. Cheers

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I do

            I'm doing it now because I'd hit wildcard after dead ending my team into gw31

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  9. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Liverpool signed Wirtz. They broke the bank. We weren’t ready to do that. I was so sad but, what a signing Lucho has been! Liverpool should have sold Gakpo instead.

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    1. Zenith UK
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Left-wing position is cursed. Arguably sold Mane earlier than they should've, now Diaz...

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        F Liverpool obviously, but there wasn't a single person arguing against those moves at the time

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        1. Zenith UK
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I know a few Liverpool fans (friends) who were gutted with both being sold. The Mane one was always gonna happen because they weren't going to lose Salah but the dude was great for them!

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            There's being gutted a player is leaving and there's thinking a transfer is a mistake. Agree there was plenty of the former, but nobody was doing the latter at the time, especially when Bayern put £70m on the table.

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      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Right. Maybe not this seasonal but Wirtz will be a good purchase eventually. They just have to sit tight.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          season

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  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I'm thinking on my wildcard now...

    Bring Haaland and Nico back in to accompany Semenyo as per the plan.

    Play Gab and Raya who is back in the team, in Gw32.

    Bench them in Gw33 for Darlow and Struijk, for the dgw.

    TC Haaland in Gw33.

    BB with Leeds etc home to Burnley in Gw35.

    FH34.

    Think I've cracked it.

    Who else to bring in for Gw35 in that case? To accompany Leeds on the BB?

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    1. Zenith UK
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'm gonna suffer the Raya/Gabriel combo in GW33 to be honest

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  11. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Ekitike owners start or sell?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Sell

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      How can anybody answer this without context

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    3. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Shame bench isn't an option

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  12. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    WC questions -

    a. welbeck or dcl?
    b. hill or van hecke? (own verbruggen and senesi)
    c. gros or minteh?

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    1. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Dcl
      Hill
      Your heart!

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        cheers

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  13. Ballito
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    Best FH team for GW33?

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Your own

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/team-of-the-week/33/

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  14. Bloggy
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      WC activated

      Verbruggen*
      Ait-nouri*, van hecke*, Gabriel
      Semenyo*, Bruno, Gordon, Sarr, Grob*
      Haaland*, Bowen

      Subs: petrovic*, senesi*, strukji*, DCL*

      5m itb

      Planning to Gordon to Palmer for GW 33

      Any other ideas? Should I get Reilly instead of Ait-nouri?

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        NOR plays in opponents box so yes ditch Ait

        What chips you got?

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      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Also BB GW 33?

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        1. Bloggy
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yes, BB in GW33

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      3. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        On a WC...

        Is there anything to be said for Bowen against WH and then transferring him to either DCL or Welbeck depending on who you fancy for the DGW?

        An extra transfer, but Bowen against WH could be epic.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          If Bowen's doing well against WH, something has gone seriously wrong

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        2. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Bowen against WH will definitely be epic. Imagine the number of own goals he'd score!

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        3. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Goddamn it.

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          1. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I need a coffee.

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      4. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Mbuemo to Saka? Good move?

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Top move for anti-FPL players

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      5. Zenith UK
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Looking for some feedback on my plan please? (Also might help others with their decisions)

        WC32:
        Raya
        Gabriel, O'Reilly, Van Hecke
        Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, Mitoma
        Haaland, Welbeck, DCL

        Sanchez, Stach*, Hill, Justin

        BB33;
        Raya, Sanchez²
        Gabriel, O'Reilly², Van Hecke², Hill², Justin²
        Palmer², Bruno, Semenyo², Mitoma², Stach²*
        Haaland², Welbeck², DCL²

        FH34;
        Team TBC

        GW35 (2FTs) for whoever is on form/injury coverage
        Same team as GW32 but bench is Sanchez, Welbz, van Hecke, Hill (starting 3x LEE vs BUR @ Home)

        TC Haaland in 36?
        Would have 3FTs if I don't make any in GW35 to load up on CPL if I think they're in form/worth having a second fixture vs a title chasing MCI.

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        1. The Tonberry
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          Mitoma hasn't been effective in quite a long time for Brighton. You're better off going with Gross/Hinshelwood if you're after a Brighton mid.

          Not sold on Welbeck either - can see him getting 120 mins max over the DGW.

          Maybe instead of an Arsenal double up, maybe go with one Arsenal and one Palace player? You'll get a better fixture in GW33 plus you'll have a Palace player ready for their double in 36. Could also play the Palace player in GW32 if needed.

          I'm on the same chip strategy and currently going into BB33 with only Bruno, Gabriel, and Richards as my SGW players that week.

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            I agree on the BHA midfield

            Or risk that Gomez isn't booked at Burnley

            I think Welbeck is worth the punt tho

            Even if he's off the bench v Chelsea

            I'm avoiding the BHA defense and actually selling Van Hecke now, I'd only really want him for the Gw32 fixture at Turf Moor.

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      6. aapoman
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Easy roll? 3ft and 0.9itb. Thinking FH33, WC35, BB36/37

        Kelleher
        Gabriel VVD Thiaw
        Bruno Mbeumo Gordon Anderson
        Haaland Bowen Thiago

        Dubravka; Wilson, Rodon, Andersen

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      7. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        How is this WC team looking?

        VERBRUGGEN DARLOW
        RODON VAN HECKE Gabriel HILL NOR
        Bruno TAV PALMER GROB SENENYO
        HAALAND PEDRO DCL

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        1. The Tonberry
          • 2 Years
          45 mins ago

          Template. Which isn't the worst thing - just that everyone else wildcarding will likely have at least 13/14 players from that draft

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            I've got 8 at the moment

            Still choices to be made

            I currently have Palmer, but is he worth it do you think?

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            1. FPL Sanky
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              I don't think any CHE players are worth it but he has a double and then NFO, LIV and Spurs after that...they should all be high scoring

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      8. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Martín Zubimendi Ibáñez

        Any good as the budget 8th attacker?

        With Gw32 in view

        Then BB35 and the two games that follow that

        He looks a regular starter, all season with 5 goals too.

        Arteta obviously trusts him.

        If I go for Anderson, I probably bench him at home to Burnley in gw33 for a doubler so that feels wrong

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      9. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Start one this GW:

        1. Wilson (liv)
        2. KDH (bre)

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          58 mins ago

          You'll know after the Pool game tonight, Wilson probably.

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          1. Utopsis
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thanks, I'm really torn

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        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          KDH

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          1. Utopsis
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thanks

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      10. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        It's still worth playing wildcard now with a later BB in Gw35 or even 36.

        It doesn't have to be BB33.

        TC33 seems decent. Or would TC36 be better for Haaland?

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think if you have TC, using it on any of the 3 City players is the play.

          Re: WC32 or later, I think that's entirely dependent on how happy you are with your non WC BGW34 team

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      11. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        If i'm wildcarding i'm very likely keeping both Bruno & Gabriel which likely means going with Cherki instead of Semenyo. Would it be worth it or should you just get a second Bournemouth or Brighton midfielder?

        BB33 bench would then be: Darlow, Bruno, Gabriel & Leeds DEF

        (Still 60/40 between FH33 & WC32/BB33.)

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          And get a third Man City player from defense instead.

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        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm avoiding Bournemouth

          Don't think their fixtures are great

          Brighton is more tempting because of Burnley away to begin with.

          But Leeds defenders may be the way to go, for those with BB left.

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