Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

10 April 2026 175 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

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You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

175 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Aster
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Choose one on WC:
    1) Senesi
    2) Hill
    3) Bijol
    4) Struijk

    Thanks

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      1

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    2. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If you have something else you'd do with the money, 2. I'm not sure that the marginal cost of Senesi is worth the expediture.

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  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Ekitike to Haaland?

    Dubravka
    Alderete Gabriel Thiaw
    Semenyo Bruno(c) Dango Rogers
    Pedro Thiago Ekitike*

    Sanchez Timber Rayan Hall

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  3. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Raya - X
    Gabriel - O Reilly - Hill - Struijk - VanHecke

    Which keeper as double defense just for DGW33.
    A) Verbrugen
    B) Darlow
    C) Petrovic

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A

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  4. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hello guys adivse please

    i have 3 FTs,,.nothing itb..,no WC but FH, BB AND TC left

    would u save another transfer to have 4 FTs next week, or make any changes this week??

    Dubravka

    Guehi Gabriel VVD Van Hecke

    Mbeumo Bruno Gordon

    Halland Thiago Pedro

    subs: Sanchez, Wilson, Thiaw, Enzo

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    1. Chrisaa87
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Keep for next week

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  5. Chrisaa87
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Team gtg? (On wc)

    Verbruggen darlow
    Gabs hill van hecke o'reilly bijoul
    Anderson Fernandes rice semenyo Gordon
    Haaland welbeck jp

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      G2G

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  6. rozzo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Verbruggen Darlow
    Gabriel Timber O'Reilly Van Hecke Hill
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Gordon Tavenier
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    0.1 itb

    On a wildcard. Any improvements? Not sure what to do with Timber.

    Cheers

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    1. Raoul Nogues
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        For Timber wait for presser but will Arteta give us anything ?

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    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Who to bench.....
      A Sarr home to NEW
      B Anderson home to Villa

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    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Start ?

      A) Thiaw
      B) Timber

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      1. Raoul Nogues
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Timber

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      2. Richm
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Is it worth doing JP to Bowen for this week?
        On free hit 33 and wc 35

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        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Thinking something along the same lines except on a WC.

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      3. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        On a WC, so is Bowen a reasonable 1 week punt before switching to JP next week?

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      4. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Afternoon guys........Which TWO to bench from each group.....
        A, Sarr home to NEW
        B, Anderson home to Villa
        C, Wilson away to Liverpool

        And

        A, OReily
        B, Dalot
        C, Munoz

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        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          That's hard i would play Sarr or Wilson (Wilson edges for me)

          and perhaps OReilly

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      5. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Tempted to hold strong and not wild card this week and FH 33 instead (got wc and bb remaining )

        Got 1 ft to maybe get rid of Ekitike

        Pickford
        Gabriel VVD Thiaw
        Wilson Mbuemo Bruno Rice Semenyo
        Thiago Pedro

        Dubravka Joao Pedro, Senesi Rodon

        what you think?

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      6. Feed tha Sheep
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Which would you rather do this week? (FH34)

        A. Rice > Semenyo
        B. Rogers > Semenyo
        C. B & also Andersen > O’Reilly

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        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          C

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      7. FantasyFooty01
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Verbruggen
        Timber Gabriel Virgil
        Szoboszlai Palmer B. Fernandes Anderson Wilson
        João Pedro Ekitiké
        Raya Flemming Andersen Rodon
        £0.4m ITB 1 FT

        Thinking of playing Free Hit or bench boost in GW33 — any suggestions for this week?

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      8. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Kroupi an option to Welbeck on WC?

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      9. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thiago or Bowen this week?

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      10. Zenith UK
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Stach, injured LOL (or Mitoma, depends how you look at it). So now debating pivoting to Tavernier, have 5.4M to play with

        Open Controls

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