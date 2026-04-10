Hinshelwood + Webster: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said that Brighton and Hove Albion have no new injury concerns for the trip to Burnley.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

Jack Hinshelwood is fine, having pulled out of the England under-21 squad with a minor knee issue.

“Yeah. So, everyone will be fine for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler when asked if Jack Hinshelwood is fit for Saturday

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are the two long-term absentees who are still doing rehab.

On the suspension front, Lewis Dunk begins a two-match ban that will rule him out of Gameweek 32 and the first half of Gameweek 33.

Meanwhile, Hurzeler was asked if three weeks without football has benefitted Danny Welbeck. The veteran forward was once again overlooked by England boss Thomas Tuchel.