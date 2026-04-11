FPL Gameweek 32 team news: Saturday’s injury updates

We had a lesser-spotted (and post-deadline) Saturday press conference today, as Michael Carrick belatedly faced the media.

The Manchester United boss took questions from reporters ahead of the Red Devils’ Gameweek 32 clash with Leeds United, which takes place on Monday.

The key updates are below.

MANCHESTER UNITED

The Red Devils have been training in Dublin this week, with Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo present. Those two had pulled out of their respective national team squads for precautionary reasons.

There was no word on that pair from Carrick, which is hopefully a good sign for Monday.

The United boss did provide an update on Lisandro Martinez (calf), however, after the defender’s return to training.

“It’s just that call we make. We wouldn’t be pushed into anything. It’s important that the boys are ready, as important as the next game always is, the most important is always the bigger picture. “So, that’s a decision that we’ll take. He’s back training, which is great, and back on the grass, but we’ve certainly got to make the right decision and make sure he’s ready.” – Michael Carrick on Lisandro Martinez’s chances of featuring against Leeds

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) was with the squad in Ireland, too, although he was only training individually.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) remained at home as his long road to recovery continues.

“Treatment and rehab. The reason he didn’t come [to Ireland] is he’s not quite on the grass. Patrick came back because he’s further on [in his recovery], but Matta isn’t quite at this stage yet. So, it was important for him to continue his rehab, really, and try and get him back. There’s nothing else around it.” – Michael Carrick, when asked about Matthijs de Ligt’s current stage of rehab

Diogo Dalot didn’t join his teammates in Dublin but the United website says he “should be fine to feature”.

Harry Maguire will not be involved in Gameweek 32; he’s suspended for one match.