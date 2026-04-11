Scout Notes

FPL notes: Mavropanos, Bowen + Taty bank double-digit hauls

11 April 2026 77 comments
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West Ham United moved out of the relegation zone with a thumping win on Friday, as Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) rewarded their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners with an avalanche of points.

Here are our Scout Notes from the London Stadium.

MAVROPANOS’ HUGE HAUL

Budget defender Mavropanos maintained his fine form in both boxes, with a clean sheet and an unexpected brace, which resulted in a huge haul for his small army of owners.

Mavropanos, who now has three goals in as many Gameweeks, put West Ham ahead with a brilliant header, before a very decent volley at the back post late on.

“Dinos is scoring. Every time he goes forward, he creates danger. I think our consistency on delivering on the set pieces is improving. It’s a huge moment in the game. At the same time, I think we were strong, the way we defended. But we are delighted with Dinos, I hope it continues.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Konstantinos Mavropanos

It looks like Mavropanos may lose his defensive contribution (DefCon) points from Gameweek 32.

After the Opta refresh, he’s down to nine contributions now (see below) – and we’ll likely see that reflected in the adjusted FPL scores tonight.

However, with goal threat, a 56% DefCon success rate over the season and an improving partnership with Axel Disasi (£4.5m), Mavropanos will be a popular pick in Blank Gameweek 34, when West Ham host Everton and six teams are without a fixture.

TATY X PABLO + BOWEN’S ASSISTS

There were plenty of other positives for West Ham to take from Friday’s win, particularly from an attacking perspective.

Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) returned to action for the first time since suffering a calf injury in the FA Cup, Taty netted a much-needed brace and Bowen provided three assists.

Even Pablo Felipe (£5.4m) played his part.

Furthermore, with multiple goalscoring threats in Nuno Espirito Santo’s 4-4-2, a successful blueprint has potentially been established.

“The combinations between Taty and Pablo, it was too bad we had the setback of the injury [to Pablo] that didn’t allow them to continue knowing each other. But the work that they do off the ball is very important for the boys in the back four, in the midfield, because they block lines, they work hard off the ball.

“And we need our strikers to score. We need our strikers to score. So, like we mentioned about Dinos, Taty, the confidence, for Pablo the goals will come, Jarrod, Cry… So, all these players that rely on individual aspects. Confidence plays a big part, big part.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Above: West Ham’s average position map v Wolves, featuring Bowen (No 20), Summerville (7), Pablo (19) and Taty (11)

Bowen, who did bank DefCon at the death, has now produced 10 assists this season, the most of any player except Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m).

He could have scored, too, when his curled effort struck the woodwork.

As for Taty, he racked up six shots in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leeds United and produced another five here, in a solid all-round display.

WHEN COULD WOLVES BE RELEGATED?

The victory means Tottenham Hotspur replace West Ham in the bottom three, before their trip to Sunderland on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, could be relegated at Leeds in Double Gameweek 33 if other results go against them.

Image from BBC Sport

Rob Edwards’ team were the better side in the first half on Friday, with Adam Armstrong (£5.2m) and Hugo Bueno (£4.3m) both missing decent opportunities.

Angel Gomes (£4.7m), in for the benched Mateus Mane (£4.5m), also hit the post, but once West Ham found the opener, they quickly faded, and there was only ever going to be one winner.

Defensively, Joao Gomes (£5.3m) and Mane both made errors that led to a goal.

“He’ll be fine [Mane]. We make mistakes as a team. A couple of our best players in him and Joao got robbed of the ball for those goals, but then there’s still a lot that’s got to happen. So, it’s a collective it’s not an individual making a mistake. In a couple of moments, we got punished tonight.” – Rob Edwards

Wolves have now conceded 38 Opta ‘big chances’ since Gameweek 21, two more than Burnley and the most of any top-flight team.

MOSQUERA BAN

FPL notes: Mavropanos, Bowen + Taty bank double-digit hauls 4

Edwards will also be without Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) for next weekend’s trip to Elland Road.

The centre-back will also miss Gameweek 34, having picked up his 10th booking of the season on Friday for asking the referee to give a yellow card to Summerville.

In better news, teammates Joao Gomes and Andre (£5.2m) are now in the clear from suspension, having avoided a yellow card in Gameweek 32.

77 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    I'm a bit down West Ham didn't double, as I would definitely be sat here with 37 points from Mavropanos and Bowen. Still have Bowen at least, which is now interesting to see who template wildcarded or not.

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I think everybody would have been too though. The models would have pushed Mavropanos through the roof

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        My third throwaway defender in my strategy was Van Der Ven. Ultimately I wouldn't of go Mavropanos because they play Arsenal in 36 when I plan to bench boost.

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        1. Flynny
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          I brought in mavro yesterday alongside bowen. Free hit 33 and wildcard 35

          Genuinely can't believe it

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Nice one. Must've been a good rank booster.

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    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      WCd this week and went with Bowen. Seemed the sensible time to do.

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      1. The real Chief
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Good call - wish I had stuck to my initial draft team. Played around for ages and ended up with Bowen, Mavropanis and Taty. Smiled, told myself to get real and took them out. How silly do I feel this morning!!!

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Have a little patience. The Leeds players you went for instead play Wolves next weekend ... And the Wolves fixture is paying out.

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  2. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    You can sum this defcon, centre back set piece goal season up in what peoples free hit or bb teams look like in 33. Nobody would entertain the likes of Ampadu, Jill Scott etc in a normal season, we'd be punting on the fun guys like Rayan. But you cant do that this season when those other guys start on 8 just for playing football. Horrible addition than has removed a lot of fun. More points sure but more points for everyone pretty much for things we don't even understand so thats not very fun.

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I'm excited to see how many people have ruined their seasons by template wildcarding like sheep.

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      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        For triple Brighton of all things. Insanity.

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      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        And how is it wrong?...play what's ahead of u. If fixtures dictate, so be it
        Didn't know there's a right or wrong way to play the game

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      yet no one select likes of Garner and Casemiro. Defcon lads are only popular in defense where mid-price defenders are not performing well.

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I was tempted with both of those but chose a broken Saka over them for the glory of love.

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      “More variety to the game” they say

      Yet no-one picks Kadioglu, they pick Van Hecke. No-one picks Truffert, they pick Senesi

      Senesi by the way has outscored every striker in the game, apart from 4 of them because he’s had 44 points more than he would normally have… for a 4.5m defender

      I just wish it will be removed next season otherwise EVERYONE sensible will play 4/5 at the back

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Exactly, I would previously have always gone with the attacking fullback but they are no longer appealing when you get DEFCON handed out just for turning up.

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      2. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Defcon threshholds needs to be 12 for midfielders and 15 for defenders next season.

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          If it’s not removed from the game (which it should be), then they should at least increase the threshold for it as you say but it’s still inconsistent

          Alderete didn’t get 2 extra points last gameweek because they couldn’t add them as the gameweek had closed. They’ve added something to the game where points are awarded unfairly

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          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Completely agree, it’s criminal.

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          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Alternatively add an extra point for goals scored

            The point of football

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          3. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            just now

            100%. UCL is 1 BP for 3 recovered balls, no limit.

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      3. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I went Truffert.

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Hope it works for you but centre backs are too powerful this season. I also went Munoz as I love watching him as a player but it would’ve been way more sensible to just get Lacroix or Richards

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    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      And yet not so long ago, everyone was complaining about the limited options to choose from....just can't win

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    5. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      'Fun' guys. Workrate, aggression, defensive capability is needed in every team. Doesn't need to be entertaining all the time.

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  3. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts? Bb fh left

    Dgw players
    Sanchez/dub
    Haaland Semenyo rayan senesi stach*

    Would have 4 transfers gw33 to get to 9, would have to many blankers 34, so fh?

    A :get to ten dgwers play bb in 33, fh 34

    B fh 33, use transfers in 34 to get rid of blankers, bb 35,36 etc

    Cheers all

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think you'll regret not FH33 2bh

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cheers, what I’m currently on

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    2. Fodderx4
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      B

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    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

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  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    is cucu the best chelsea def option on fh?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Could be Gusto. Too much rotation and upside is limited with them, I would pass.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        what about sanchez? cheers 🙂

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Defensively Chelsea are severely limited with injuries and all over the place at the back. I would probably avoid them defensively but if you are set on getting one I would go Cucurella.

          I am doing Bruno > Neto/Enzo to make it 15 doublers in Bench Boost.

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          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            cheers

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          2. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            You do realise you just said Chelsea are all over the place defensively and then in the same breath said you are dropping Bruno

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            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              All over the place defensively. Learn to read, engage brain then post your reply.

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              1. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                14 mins ago

                Huh, I think you misunderstood the point Baines made. Suggestion was that if you think Chelsea are so bad defensively, it might be better to keep Bruno instead of swapping him for a doubler

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          3. Bluetiger1
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            WC32 / look to BB33 I've Avoid Chelsea defence - gone with Cole Palmer/João Pedro only

            Just 11 GW32 DGW felt some better SGW players over the DGW players

            Will go with FH34

            RFT for GW33 to give options in GW35

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          4. Bluetiger1
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            I would keep Bruno

            However, if looking to sell would watch out for Estêvão over Enzo (Feel his on borrowed time & no Pens not worth it)

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    2. Fodderx4
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Chelsea defence isn't for me!

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Only Sanchez worth having for the save points.

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          thank you

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  5. Fodderx4
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Team Palace as differentials, lets go champs!

    Got Richards and Sarr as prefer them to another Brighton player and they double in 36.

    Anyone else on Palace players?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Gonna get them over GW35/36 while also keeping the Brighton players who do well. Cheers.

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    2. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thinking of drafting in Henderson for DGW

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  6. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    So is Bowen > Pedro still the play for DGW33?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Think so. Palace away won't be easy for Bowen.

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  7. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Not such a fan of Brighton but

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      !... Gomez's FPL form has been decen since GW26 and decently priced

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  8. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    bowen to dcl done, theres someone in my head and its not me ,6wks to go ,YOLO

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Should've waited for DCL to finish his game first.

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      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        this is correct,eyes off fpl atm ,ipl,golf trips away even gardening all pushing fpl to the edge of interest ,roll on july

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  9. Jafalad
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Why can’t I see my FH team - says “pending?”

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      We haven’t rated it yet.

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I can't access his profile. Says it's being rated by TKT. Let me know when you're done so I can go and rate his team.

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  10. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    So glad I didn't WC and did Eki to Bowen instead. I just couldn't lose Cunha, Dango, Thiago etc. in 32/34 just to get an extra game out of Darlow, Strujk and Hinshelwood plus Bruno (che). Brighton attackers feel like a complete lottery. Going FH33, WC35, TC36 and BB37. Will just have to be mindful of on the beach teams for BB37

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    1. Fodderx4
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm kicking myself for going with Pedro over Bowen on a wildcard. Should trust my gut more and would be better!

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      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Wouldn't beat yourself up. I certainly didn't see the 4-0 coming given Wolves much improved form. Leeds could easily stick a few past them in the double so all is not lost. I'll be targeting them in FH33

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  11. Fodderx4
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anyone else think there is a Brigthon bias in the community and from content creators in particular?

    Sure it was about 3 years a go that everyone jumped on Gross and double defence and some lunatics went for triple defence.

    I don't get it personally, they are fine for a double but wildcarding to 3 Brighton players feels OTT to me.

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    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      There's no bias. They are just one of the few teams that double, hence higher predicted points.

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        More like 4 points instead of 2

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    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not sure about bias but I'm surprised more wasn't made of the midfield lottery. If West Ham had their fixtures then Bowen would be a safe standout pick. I just couldn't pick between Hinshelwood, Pascal and Mitoma not to mention Welbs who is a minutes risk

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gomez.

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        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Minteh too if he's fit

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      You can always ignore 'content' creators.

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  12. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Slightly off topic but always good for chat
    Any Grand National tips ?
    It's the only race I bet on but have had a decent record over the years picking winners & finishers
    I use previous winner stats as a guide

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Stellar Story was one but doesn't have the best jockey, apparently

      The Real Whacker

      It's a bit of a lottery, go for a long shot EW

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Montys Star

        I also fancy Spanish Harlem for some reason

        The main tip is for I Am Maximus but the pundits often get it wrong

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      2. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm currently on Panic Attack & have been for quite a while long before she became favourite .
        Ticks so many of the previous winner stats plus has a great low weight of 10-5
        Only negative is a mare has not won the National since the early fifties .
        I'm looking for a couple of long odds e/w

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        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Here's a great selection tool where you can filter out horses by their stats
          https://www.grand-national-guide.co.uk/grand-national-form.php

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Gordon Elliot's yard is just out the road in Cullentra, a few miles from where I live. They brought Tiger Roll to my daughter's school after a National win. I'm no help with racing tips though.

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  13. One More Hit
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Amazing to see how badly the price predictors got it last night, will have been due to WCs.

    Matters not, as I'll be activating FH chip later in the week, but both JP and Palmer dropped in price, and none of the other major WC32 targets moved.

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      But transfers on WC still counts for price changes , no? Or have I got that wrong?

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  14. SINGH
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lol I messed up, didn't realise there's a DGW next week. Didn't WC this week so will do it next week but won't be able to BB.

    FH will be week after.

    Will there be another DGW for me to use the BB?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Small one 36

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you still have TC , you want to use it in GW36 for City double. If wc'ing gw33 or gw34 , BB35 doesn't look half bad

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