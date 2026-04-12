Points-dodging in attack and some luck-riding in defence would be the rudimentary summary of Brighton and Hove Albion’s win at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Fantasy managers, mostly the Wildcarders, went big on Albion assets in the run-up to Friday’s deadline. The two most-bought players of Gameweek 32, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.2m), are on the Seagulls’ books.

Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) also attracted plenty of interest as the most-purchased goalkeeper of the week.

We report on some mixed fortunes from Turf Moor.

SAVED BY THE WIDTH OF A KNEECAP AND AN ARMPIT

We, and others, have been harping on all week about how solid Brighton’s defence is. And it is: just 10 goals conceded in 13 Premier League matches now. They’re third for minutes per expected goals conceded (xGC) in that time, too.

But they definitely owe a debt to good luck with the clean sheet on Saturday. Twice Burnley had the ball in the net, and twice they were denied by the offside flag.

VAR owns triple Brighton defence in FPL pic.twitter.com/s7L5vRQtQM — FPL Focal (@FPLFocal) April 11, 2026

Offside is offside, at the end of the day. But do van Hecke and co practise catching the opposition out by the armpit and the kneecap in training? Not likely.

Even aside from those two near-misses, Verbruggen had to make four smart stops. Firstly, denying a point-blank-range Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) back-heel, the ‘keeper then thwarted Marcus Edwards (£4.7m) from a narrow angle and made two decent saves from Zian Flemming (£5.3m).

Verbruggen hoovered up two bonus points as further reward.

A third straight away clean sheet for the Seagulls, then, but a slightly fortunate one.

“I think it was not the best football game from us. “Defensively, especially regarding set pieces, we suffer. We definitely have to improve that. “In certain moments, we were lucky, especially with the offside situations. They were quite tight.” – Fabian Hurzeler

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR FOR WELBECK + HINSHELWOOD

Despite the scares, it’s difficult to argue that Brighton didn’t merit their win.

Comfortably ahead on xG (0.88-1.92), the attackers left some points on the table.

Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) and Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) owners will be especially miffed. Welbeck mishit an early good chance and, on the stroke of half-time, couldn’t turn the ball in from two yards. Hinshelwood trickled the rebound wide.

Hinshelwood, now the leading FPL midfielder for non-penalty xGI over the last seven Gameweeks, drew a low stop from Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) from 12 yards in the second half, too.

Both players could even have had assists for Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m). The winger produced an air-shot from a Hinshelwood cut-back before dawdling for too long when a Welbeck touch set him free.

As the old saying goes, at least they’re getting into goalscoring positions – although Hinshelwood now hasn’t scored with his last 24 shots.

At least they started. Anyone taking the punt on Kauro Mitoma (£6.1m) was left disappointed when the Japanese winger was again named among the substitutes. With Minteh again looking lively on the left and Diego Gomez (£4.9m) avoiding a 10th booking on the opposite flank (he’s now in the clear), it’s not a given Mitoma starts in the first of the Gameweek 33 matches, either.

The Japanese international was even denied a late assist, rubbing salt into the wounds.

SCOUT: Yashin Ayari was awarded the assist for Brighton’s second goal, scored by Mats Wieffer. Ayari got a touch on Mitoma’s pass.#FPL #BURBHA https://t.co/cAJdM2qxmw — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 11, 2026

WIEFFER THE UNLIKELY TWO-GOAL HERO

Ending a 16-month goal drought at exactly the right time for anyone who backed him, Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) was Brighton’s unlikely Gameweek 32 hero.

The Dutchman is an FPL midfielder playing at right-back, so he is immediately at a disadvantage on the clean sheet front.

He is, however, a DefCon magnet, hitting the threshold in 11 of the 15 games in which he’s lasted 75+ minutes. Indeed, he did it again on Saturday:

The barren run that preceded the brace against Burnley suggests we might not see a goal again for a while. Still, seven of his 18 shots in 2025/26 have come in the last five Gameweeks, and Hurzeler talked up his attacking instincts.

“I think that’s one of his biggest strengths, that he always wants to attack the opponents’ box. “That’s what we want to have from our full-backs, that they are attacking full-backs, that they create a danger by creating a dynamic. For me, he plays an incredible season.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Mats Wieffer

Pascal Gross (£5.5m) assisted the opener to give his new and existing owners something to shout about.

MILNER UPDATE

Hurzeler’s two changes were enforced. Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) was suspended, so Olivier Boscagli (£4.2m) came in for him.

James Milner (£4.9m), meanwhile, missed out with an injury. Ayari deputised.

“He had a minor issue in training yesterday, so we had to take care of him. Let’s see how long it will take. I hope not that long, I am quite convinced that we will see him back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner

BURNLEY AS GOOD AS DOWN

It’s rinse and repeat for Burnley: making a decent fist of a game but ultimately coming up short.

There wasn’t a lack of chances, with the lively Flemming having five of them, and there have been worse relegated teams in recent years.

But relegated they almost certainly will be, and when their fate is mathematically sealed (it could come in Gameweek 33), you wonder if Scott Parker will start planning for life in the Championship in 2026/27, with regard to personnel expected to stay on at the club.

Even their ‘double’ in the upcoming Gameweek is no real allure, as Leeds United can offer better players at these budget price points, and indeed have the superior Gameweek 33 fixtures.