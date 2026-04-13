Suspensions

Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 33?

13 April 2026 10 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at players who are close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 33.

Gameweek 32 was the cut-off point for many of the individuals on nine bookings – but two players fell at the final fence.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 29 suspended ban Gameweek 31 Gameweek 33 ban

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

As alluded to in the intro, players racking up 10 yellow cards before their club has/had contested 32 fixtures will get/got a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS STILL AT RISK OF A SUSPENSION IN GAMEWEEK 33?

Bernardo Gameweek 33 ban

There’s only one Premier League player now at risk of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

That man is Bernardo Silva (£6.2m), whose Manchester City side has only played 31 matches. If he gets through the Arsenal game without a caution, he’ll be out of danger.

Everyone else on nine bookings, including Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ Moises Caicedo (£5.7m), Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) and Diego Gomez (£4.9m), is now in the clear.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 33?

FPL notes: Dunk injury, Ait-Nouri threat + Delap benched 4

Joelinton (£5.9m) and Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) couldn’t make it through Gameweek 32 unscathed. They picked up their 10th yellow cards of the season and now serve two-match bans.

Lewis Dunk (£4.5m), who was the first player to reach 10 Premier League bookings in 2025/26, remains banned. He still has one more match to go of his two-match suspension. He’ll return in the second part of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Double Gameweek 33.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 33

FPL notes: Rodri injury, Doku praise, Hauland + Anthony again 7

Josh Laurent (£4.8m) and Harry Maguire (£4.4m) were banned in Gameweek 32 but return this coming weekend.

10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HD7
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Better combo
    A)Senesi Wellbeck
    or
    B)Van Hecke DCL

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    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      B long term
      Maybe A this week

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  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    Roll here? BB33, FH34, TC36

    BART, DARLOW
    NOR, VAN HECKE, HILL, JUSTIN, Gabriel
    PALMER, SEMENYO, HINSHELWOOD, TAVERNIER, Bruno
    HAALAND, PEDRO, DCL

    Bank 0.6m, 1FT, 3 chips left (above)

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      If Nico is fit, yep.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        It doesn't sound likely tho

        If he's off with a hamstring issue he'll need a couple of weeks, even if it's minor

        I suspect a transfer will be needed

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Pep's reaction felt like it wasnt a big deal? last minute decision probably

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah

            They seemed to be laughing in one pic

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  3. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    O'Reilly, Enzo and Cucurela broke the wc templates?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Enzo/Cucurella? Pretty poor picks if they were popular

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  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Have £5.1m to replace NOR to Guéhi.

    Shall I just do if today and take the week off. The only thing is Nico was trending up and G down, none were predicted to change for 2 days and I guess those trends reverse now if the news in bad for Nico O'R and a potential hamstring injury.

    Not good with the world cup 2 months away.

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