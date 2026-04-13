Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 33?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at players who are close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 33.

Gameweek 32 was the cut-off point for many of the individuals on nine bookings – but two players fell at the final fence.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

As alluded to in the intro, players racking up 10 yellow cards before their club has/had contested 32 fixtures will get/got a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS STILL AT RISK OF A SUSPENSION IN GAMEWEEK 33?

There’s only one Premier League player now at risk of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

That man is Bernardo Silva (£6.2m), whose Manchester City side has only played 31 matches. If he gets through the Arsenal game without a caution, he’ll be out of danger.

Everyone else on nine bookings, including Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ Moises Caicedo (£5.7m), Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) and Diego Gomez (£4.9m), is now in the clear.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 33?

Joelinton (£5.9m) and Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) couldn’t make it through Gameweek 32 unscathed. They picked up their 10th yellow cards of the season and now serve two-match bans.

Lewis Dunk (£4.5m), who was the first player to reach 10 Premier League bookings in 2025/26, remains banned. He still has one more match to go of his two-match suspension. He’ll return in the second part of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Double Gameweek 33.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 33

Josh Laurent (£4.8m) and Harry Maguire (£4.4m) were banned in Gameweek 32 but return this coming weekend.