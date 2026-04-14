Scout Notes

FPL notes: DCL wasteful, Mbeumo benched + Leeds injury boost

14 April 2026 36 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Gameweek 32 concluded at Old Trafford on Monday night, with Leeds United taking a huge step towards Premier League safety.

Daniel Farke’s side ran out 2-1 winners in what was also a good audition for their ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

Here are our Scout Notes.

DCL

CARRICK ON MBEUMO BENCHING

Of all of Manchester United’s midfielders and forwards, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) and Casemiro (£5.7m) are now the only ones to boast ever-present starting records under Michael Carrick.

While Kobbie Mainoo (£4.7m) relinquished that status because of a “knock”, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) was demoted to bench duty. Amad Diallo (£6.2m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) instead flanked Benjamin Sesko (£7.4m) up top, with Bruno getting up alongside the Slovenian.

DCL

“We have a choice among several strikers and it’s a good situation. Tonight, it’s Bryan [Mbeumo] who will come on to finish the match.” – Michael Carrick on benching Bryan Mbeumo, speaking before kick-off

It wasn’t completely out of the blue, as Mbeumo’s performances (not just his FPL returns) had dipped of late. Naturally, 90 minutes later, the post-teamsheet “it had been coming” refrain had been replaced by “what was Carrick thinking?” outcome bias. You wouldn’t be surprised if Carrick goes back to what was initially working (Amad-Bruno-Mbeumo-Cunha) in Gameweek 33, not that Sesko was especially culpable for the defeat.

While there’ll be various theories to this loss (rustiness after a three-week break, Carrick has been found out, etc, etc), it did highlight the lack of strength in depth. No more so than Mainoo’s replacement, Manuel Ugarte (£4.7m), who was awful. Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) also struggled at right-back in place of the benched Diogo Dalot (£4.6m), who, remember, had been battling illness over the last week. Harry Maguire‘s (£4.4m) deputy, Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m), was also off the pace, and perhaps was rushed back into the side too quickly. The Argentine saw red in the second half for a hair-pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m).

Maguire, serving a one-match ban on Monday, may not even be back in Gameweek 33, having been charged by the FA. If Mainoo is out, too, you’d fancy Chelsea’s attackers to find some joy, despite the wider misgivings about Liam Rosenior’s side.

CASEMIRO: THE JOINT-FIFTH-HIGHEST-SCORING MIDFIELDER NOBODY OWNS

Bruno at least did what Bruno does. His assist for Casemiro’s consolation was his 26th attacking return of the campaign. It’s 31 returns in 29 starts if you include DefCon points, which, of course, have dried up since Carrick took over and he’s started playing a bit more further forward.

A yellow card, born out of frustration with the game panning out around him, cost him a bonus point but he’s inching closer to his first double century of FPL points since 2020/21. Once again, he was at the heart of United’s good stuff, creating another five chances to add to his collection.

And what about the goalscorer?

Not quite ‘nobody’ owns him, but it’s just 1.6% of the top 100k FPL managers.

This despite him sitting on 143 points, a total not just superior to all other sub-£6.0m midfielders but only bettered by four midfielders at any price.

There’s a statistical argument to say he’s the biggest dead-ball threat in the division, as he’s scored more set-piece goals than any other Premier League player in 2025/26. He nearly got another against Leeds, again from a Bruno cross, only for his header to be cleared off the line.

Again, though, the DefCons have dried up. Just twice has he hit the threshold since Carrick took charge; he did it nine times before that point. He was just one contribution away against Leeds, but that was as close as he’s got since Gameweek 28.

GUDMUNDSSON + BIJOL BOOST AHEAD OF GAMEWEEK 33

There was some positive news for Gameweek 33 Bench Boosters, as Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) not only recovered from minor injuries to start but also lasted 90 minutes.

A decent number of managers brought at least one of these budget Leeds defenders into their Gameweek 32 Wildcard squads and benched them, in the hope they’d prove their fitness in time for the upcoming ‘double’.

Elsewhere on budget asset watch, James Justin (£3.9m) was excellent at centre-half, while Karl Darlow (£3.9m) made some smart stops between the sticks. Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) also came close to scoring with a header.

Barring any further injury developments this week, and assuming that Joe Rodon (£3.9m) doesn’t return way ahead of schedule (he’ll likely be out till May), it should be the same back five and goalkeeper taking to the field in Gameweek 33.

DCL

Bijol and Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) emerged with DefCon points. Ampadu is now on 30 such points for the season, while Bijol has hit the threshold in eight of his dozen 90-minute run-outs.

OKAFOR BRACE AS DCL WASTES MORE CHANCES

It wasn’t just Gudmundsson and Bijol shaking off injury concerns to feature but also Noah Okafor (£5.5m). Daniel Farke made it sound like the Swiss winger almost didn’t start, but he recovered to last 73 minutes, scoring twice.

“Overall, they have a really good fitness level, especially also Gabby has played many games and for that, I wasn’t too concerned about him. My concerns were a bit more about Noah. But yeah, they were excellent.

“Noah has a bit of this X factor that you don’t find that often in a promoted side. He brings this to our game. But what I like especially about him is his attitude. His workload against the ball is improving, it is way better than the beginning of the season. His fitness level is way better. And then if you do so, if you show this mentality, you work for the team, then you can also shine on the individual, personal level. And, of course, to have the instinct to be in the right positions today, to be there with top finishing situations, is crucial.” – Daniel Farke on his three injury doubts for the Man Utd game

While his second goal was a bit lucky, flying in off a deflection, his controlled volley for the opener was good.

Another budget midfielder to throw into the mix for Gameweek 33, then? Potentially, but he’s not started three games in a week this season; remember that Leeds have an FA Cup semi-final to come straight after Gameweek 33.

In fact, he’s not started successive weekend-midweek games all campaign. Part of that is simply due to erratic displays, of course, while Farke did say above that his “fitness level is way better” now.

A bit of a form differential, then, but not someone you want if you desire 180 minutes or the guarantee of two starts in Gameweek 33.

As for Calvert-Lewin… more of the same. He has his plus points: he’s on penalties, he can embark on scoring streaks out of nowhere, and Farke starts him regardless of goals.

But my word, is he wasteful. He sent two huge chances straight at Senne Lammens (£5.0m), both from six yards out. He nodded another good opening wide. This is, of course, just a continuation of some profligate performances over several seasons.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Cunha gtfo of my team

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  2. Naatie
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    stay humble, you're not the expert you think you are

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nurse, nurse !

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  3. Dotherightthing
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Choose one pls:
    A - J. Pedro
    B - Calvert-lewin

    Thank you

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Pedro will be something like 60% owned and is capable of producing a 15+ point return.

      DCL on the other hand...

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  4. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Best time of the season for football but worst time of the season for FPL

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  5. The real Chief
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Slowly coming to the opinion that the Premier League this season is totally crap. Filled with mediocre prima donnas that are not fit to clean the boots of real players from previous seasons. Makes FPL a joke.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      its more to do with football globally. football over the years is turning into a data driven cautious sport which isnt pleasing to the eye

      overall premier league is still the toughest league

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  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Absolutely massive scouting operation on Leeds players last night for the double. Glad Neale has put so much effort into this one.

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  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Rice not pictured in training today

    https://x.com/_ArsenalTeam/status/2044003857500418111

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Are we sure DCL won't get dropped for the double?

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    1. LeedsEweKnighted
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Leeds fan here.
      DCL adds much to the team. He's a proper striker whose hold up play, defensive contribution and distribution to allow the counterbis something we have been missing for a while.
      I honestly believe that we are way better with him and he allows the wingers to be more effective, especially on the counter.
      FPL and real football obviously don't always align, but I'm buying DCL for the double.
      PS I'm not guilty of Leeds bias as I currently have no Whites in my team.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Do you think he starts both in the double? I remember Farke benching him in midweek games earlier in the season.

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        1. LeedsEweKnighted
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          It's a good question given the turnaround and the following FA Cup tie.
          Farke benched DCL earlier whilst he built up his fitness and in order to better guard against injury.
          I like Nmecha, but mainly on the occasions he plays with DCL on the pitch, which is rare.
          A benching for one of the doubles is a possibility, but he would surely come on after 60 or so, and he always has penalty potential.
          Given the turnaround for the doubling teams he is only one of several who may sit out some of the minutes in my view.
          Good luck

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  9. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    this worth a -4? advice needed thanks (Bench boosting if i make these moves, FHing otherwise)

    OUT:

    Sanchez, VVD, Gabriel, Mbeumo, Wilson
    ----------------------------------------------------------------
    IN:

    Darlow, Senesi, Hill, Palmer, Semenyo

    rest of the team:

    Dubravka*
    Guehi* Thiaw Van Hecke*
    Bruno Gordon Enzo*
    Haaland* Pedro* Thiago

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    1. Raoul Nogues
        just now

        Yes, jackpot if Bournemouth/Leeds goes 0/0... but maybe it's better to sell Thiaw rather than Gabriel (and you don’t have to buy Palmer as you already have 2 Chelsea attackers)

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      • Conners
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Looks worth it to me.

        Do you have enough left ITB to get Gabriel back in 1FT for the last few GWs?

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Those on FH - What formation are you likely to be going with?

      I'm currently on a 3-4-3 with Bruno and Van Hecke, though I don't love their fixtures.

      The alternative would be 4-3-3, playing a Bou and Leeds double-up in defence (Hill and Struijk over the above pair).

      What do you reckon?

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        36 mins ago

        Pretty set on 4 at the back. 2x Bournemouth, Leeds + MCI , so either 4-3-3 or 4-4-2

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Thanks - yeah that might be the way to go.

          Feels hard to drop Bruno while he's averaging 8+ PPG of late.

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          1. Pompel
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Agree, so leaning towards 4-4-2 with Bruno. I don't think I'll lose out much foregoing DCL or Welbeck to be honest

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        2. GENERATION X
          • 12 Years
          just now

          This. 4-3-3 so I can have a mix of the doubler defence guys, probs Struyk, Hill, Van Hecke, Man C pending on Nico. Palmer/Sem or Cherki/Tav all I really like in the mids. DCL/Haaland/Pedro standard up top.

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      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        As Jonty always says, defenders usually do well in a double.

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    3. faux_C
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Keep any of these 3 on a BB?

      Gabriel, Bruno, Thiago

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      1. Sailboats
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I have the same 3. I might do Thiago > DCL, but idk.

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        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          just now

          I would keep Thiago

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      2. Raoul Nogues
          5 mins ago

          I kept the first two, I should probable have kept the third one too

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      3. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        49 mins ago

        I don't have my WC and am not sure what to do. FH? BB? Neither? 2 FTs to use, but I only have 7 doublers right now, and one is injury doubt O'Reilly.

        Dubravka
        O'Reilly, Hill, Virgil
        Palamer, Semenyo, BrunoF, Iwonbi
        Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

        Kelleher
        KDH, Gabriel, Dalot

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        1. Raoul Nogues
            33 mins ago

            Surely save the BB

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          • g40steve
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Your up against 11+ doublers.

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        2. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          37 mins ago

          Is this guy essential? 3.28 points fixture since GW 18

          2, 2, 2, 6, 2, 1, 5, 11, 5, 6, 0, 2, 2

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        3. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Iraola to leave Bournemouth!

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            End of season, no agreement on new contract

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          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Is this a joke?

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          3. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Got Chelsea written all over him

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        4. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Play Cunha(che) or Wilson(bre) this week?

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