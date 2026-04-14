FPL notes: DCL wasteful, Mbeumo benched + Leeds injury boost

Gameweek 32 concluded at Old Trafford on Monday night, with Leeds United taking a huge step towards Premier League safety.

Daniel Farke’s side ran out 2-1 winners in what was also a good audition for their ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

Here are our Scout Notes.

CARRICK ON MBEUMO BENCHING

Of all of Manchester United’s midfielders and forwards, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) and Casemiro (£5.7m) are now the only ones to boast ever-present starting records under Michael Carrick.

While Kobbie Mainoo (£4.7m) relinquished that status because of a “knock”, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) was demoted to bench duty. Amad Diallo (£6.2m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) instead flanked Benjamin Sesko (£7.4m) up top, with Bruno getting up alongside the Slovenian.

“We have a choice among several strikers and it’s a good situation. Tonight, it’s Bryan [Mbeumo] who will come on to finish the match.” – Michael Carrick on benching Bryan Mbeumo, speaking before kick-off

It wasn’t completely out of the blue, as Mbeumo’s performances (not just his FPL returns) had dipped of late. Naturally, 90 minutes later, the post-teamsheet “it had been coming” refrain had been replaced by “what was Carrick thinking?” outcome bias. You wouldn’t be surprised if Carrick goes back to what was initially working (Amad-Bruno-Mbeumo-Cunha) in Gameweek 33, not that Sesko was especially culpable for the defeat.

While there’ll be various theories to this loss (rustiness after a three-week break, Carrick has been found out, etc, etc), it did highlight the lack of strength in depth. No more so than Mainoo’s replacement, Manuel Ugarte (£4.7m), who was awful. Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) also struggled at right-back in place of the benched Diogo Dalot (£4.6m), who, remember, had been battling illness over the last week. Harry Maguire‘s (£4.4m) deputy, Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m), was also off the pace, and perhaps was rushed back into the side too quickly. The Argentine saw red in the second half for a hair-pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m).

Maguire, serving a one-match ban on Monday, may not even be back in Gameweek 33, having been charged by the FA. If Mainoo is out, too, you’d fancy Chelsea’s attackers to find some joy, despite the wider misgivings about Liam Rosenior’s side.

CASEMIRO: THE JOINT-FIFTH-HIGHEST-SCORING MIDFIELDER NOBODY OWNS

Bruno at least did what Bruno does. His assist for Casemiro’s consolation was his 26th attacking return of the campaign. It’s 31 returns in 29 starts if you include DefCon points, which, of course, have dried up since Carrick took over and he’s started playing a bit more further forward.

A yellow card, born out of frustration with the game panning out around him, cost him a bonus point but he’s inching closer to his first double century of FPL points since 2020/21. Once again, he was at the heart of United’s good stuff, creating another five chances to add to his collection.

And what about the goalscorer?

Not quite ‘nobody’ owns him, but it’s just 1.6% of the top 100k FPL managers.

This despite him sitting on 143 points, a total not just superior to all other sub-£6.0m midfielders but only bettered by four midfielders at any price.

There’s a statistical argument to say he’s the biggest dead-ball threat in the division, as he’s scored more set-piece goals than any other Premier League player in 2025/26. He nearly got another against Leeds, again from a Bruno cross, only for his header to be cleared off the line.

Again, though, the DefCons have dried up. Just twice has he hit the threshold since Carrick took charge; he did it nine times before that point. He was just one contribution away against Leeds, but that was as close as he’s got since Gameweek 28.

GUDMUNDSSON + BIJOL BOOST AHEAD OF GAMEWEEK 33

There was some positive news for Gameweek 33 Bench Boosters, as Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) not only recovered from minor injuries to start but also lasted 90 minutes.

A decent number of managers brought at least one of these budget Leeds defenders into their Gameweek 32 Wildcard squads and benched them, in the hope they’d prove their fitness in time for the upcoming ‘double’.

Elsewhere on budget asset watch, James Justin (£3.9m) was excellent at centre-half, while Karl Darlow (£3.9m) made some smart stops between the sticks. Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) also came close to scoring with a header.

Barring any further injury developments this week, and assuming that Joe Rodon (£3.9m) doesn’t return way ahead of schedule (he’ll likely be out till May), it should be the same back five and goalkeeper taking to the field in Gameweek 33.

Bijol and Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) emerged with DefCon points. Ampadu is now on 30 such points for the season, while Bijol has hit the threshold in eight of his dozen 90-minute run-outs.

OKAFOR BRACE AS DCL WASTES MORE CHANCES

It wasn’t just Gudmundsson and Bijol shaking off injury concerns to feature but also Noah Okafor (£5.5m). Daniel Farke made it sound like the Swiss winger almost didn’t start, but he recovered to last 73 minutes, scoring twice.

“Overall, they have a really good fitness level, especially also Gabby has played many games and for that, I wasn’t too concerned about him. My concerns were a bit more about Noah. But yeah, they were excellent. “Noah has a bit of this X factor that you don’t find that often in a promoted side. He brings this to our game. But what I like especially about him is his attitude. His workload against the ball is improving, it is way better than the beginning of the season. His fitness level is way better. And then if you do so, if you show this mentality, you work for the team, then you can also shine on the individual, personal level. And, of course, to have the instinct to be in the right positions today, to be there with top finishing situations, is crucial.” – Daniel Farke on his three injury doubts for the Man Utd game

While his second goal was a bit lucky, flying in off a deflection, his controlled volley for the opener was good.

Noah Okafor has scored four goals in the last four Gameweeks he’s been available for 🔥 ⚽️⚽️ v Man Utd (GW32)

❌ v Brentford (GW31)

⚽️ v Chelsea (GW26)

⚽️ v Nottingham Forest (GW25) The @LUFC midfielder missed Gameweeks 27-30 due to injury.#FPL pic.twitter.com/VgXrCoYOAo — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 13, 2026

Another budget midfielder to throw into the mix for Gameweek 33, then? Potentially, but he’s not started three games in a week this season; remember that Leeds have an FA Cup semi-final to come straight after Gameweek 33.

In fact, he’s not started successive weekend-midweek games all campaign. Part of that is simply due to erratic displays, of course, while Farke did say above that his “fitness level is way better” now.

A bit of a form differential, then, but not someone you want if you desire 180 minutes or the guarantee of two starts in Gameweek 33.

As for Calvert-Lewin… more of the same. He has his plus points: he’s on penalties, he can embark on scoring streaks out of nowhere, and Farke starts him regardless of goals.

But my word, is he wasteful. He sent two huge chances straight at Senne Lammens (£5.0m), both from six yards out. He nodded another good opening wide. This is, of course, just a continuation of some profligate performances over several seasons.