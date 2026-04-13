Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 33?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Perhaps a surprise entry on the table was Alex Scott (£5.0m), but he scored the decisive goal in Bournemouth’s shock win at Arsenal. He reached 12 points, also grabbing defensive contribution (DefCon) joy and maximum bonuses.

As predicted, Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) set up a strike at Anfield, passing to Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m).

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.