UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 team reveals

The UEFA Champions League is back with the quarter-final second legs. For UCL Fantasy managers, that means Matchday 14 is here!

In this article, our experts share their team reveals, plans and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.

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With only a handful of transfers available between legs, I’m focusing on what the team needs rather than chasing last week’s points.

Virgil van Dijk looks almost certain to leave the squad, and Leandro Trossard will likely follow after that differential punt failed to deliver against a PSG midfielder. I’m also torn in midfield – do I move Ousmane Dembele across to Luis Diaz , or take a more aggressive route and punt on an Atletico or Barcelona option?

looks almost certain to leave the squad, and will likely follow after that differential punt failed to deliver against a PSG midfielder. I’m also torn in midfield – do I move across to , or take a more aggressive route and punt on an Atletico or Barcelona option? For captaincy, it’s straightforward – Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane get the armbands.

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Another red arrow last Matchday – frustrating, but I’m not drifting off course. Top 100 remains the target, and I’m pushing for it.

I’ve got three free transfers and I’m locking two in early. Virgil van Dijk and Hugo Ekitike are out – no hesitation there – with Matteo Ruggeri and Julian Alvarez coming straight in. Both moves strengthen the squad and set me up better for the fixtures ahead.

and are out – no hesitation there – with and coming straight in. Both moves strengthen the squad and set me up better for the fixtures ahead. The final transfer is where I attack. I’ll wait for team news, then decide how aggressively I go. Geny Catamo to Nuno Mendes is one route I like, but I’m also ready to shake up midfield. Federico Valverde or Fermin Lopez could make way for Vitinha , Gabriel Martinelli , or a proper punt like Noni Madueke if I want to chase upside.

to is one route I like, but I’m also ready to shake up midfield. or could make way for , , or a proper punt like if I want to chase upside. Captaincy is clear. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia goes first, then I switch to Harry Kane .

goes first, then I switch to . Good luck – go get those green arrows!

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I smashed Matchday 13 – 88 points and a jump inside the top 100. Exactly where I want to be heading into this round.

The plan this week is aggressive and clear. Luis Suarez , Geny Catamo , and Vinicius Junior all leave the team. They play on Wednesday and there’s a strong chance at least one – if not all – get knocked out. I’m not hanging around to find out.

, , and all leave the team. They play on Wednesday and there’s a strong chance at least one – if not all – get knocked out. I’m not hanging around to find out. Last week’s call to back Willian Pacho over Nuno Mendes wasn’t random. I needed that extra 1.3m to set up the move to Harry Kane this week – and now it pays off.

over wasn’t random. I needed that extra 1.3m to set up the move to this week – and now it pays off. Budget-wise, I’ve got 11.7m to split across a midfielder and defender. The combo of Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo fits perfectly, and it keeps the squad balanced without compromising upside.

and fits perfectly, and it keeps the squad balanced without compromising upside. Captaincy is locked. Lamine Yamal leads the team on Tuesday, and I’ll look to build from there.

leads the team on Tuesday, and I’ll look to build from there. Let’s keep the momentum going.

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With only three transfers and four teams about to be eliminated in a few hours, I’m not overthinking this — I’m building to survive the next transfer window and stay in control.

Luis Suarez goes. He’s away from home, out of form, and staring at elimination. Easy decision. Virgil van Dijk follows – Paris Saint-Germain simply look stronger than Liverpool right now, and I don’t see that turning. Then there’s Trent Alexander-Arnold – going to the Allianz Arena and keeping a clean sheet against Bayern? I’m not buying it.

goes. He’s away from home, out of form, and staring at elimination. Easy decision. follows – Paris Saint-Germain simply look stronger than Liverpool right now, and I don’t see that turning. Then there’s – going to the Allianz Arena and keeping a clean sheet against Bayern? I’m not buying it. So I’m attacking the fixtures instead. I’m bringing in players from Bayern Munich – I think they edge Real Madrid – and doubling down on Arsenal, who are incredibly tough to break down at home.

As for the Barcelona players, I’m holding. They’ve still got a route back into this tie, and even if they fall short, I’ve got enough flexibility to fix it next week. No need to force moves I might regret.

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The first leg of the quarter-finals went well – especially nailing the captaincy on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and landing four Arsenal clean sheets. That gave me a solid platform heading into this Matchday.

and landing four Arsenal clean sheets. That gave me a solid platform heading into this Matchday. The squad looks strong overall, but there’s one issue I need to fix – I’ve currently got 10 players playing on Day 2, which just isn’t ideal. I want more flexibility, so the plan is to shift towards more Tuesday players. Transfers are already taking shape.

Riccardo Calafiori and Luis Suarez are on the way out, with Julian Alvarez and Matteo Ruggeri coming in. The problem is funding – to make it work, I’ll need to lose one of Lamine Yamal , Khvicha Kvaratskhelia , or Vinicius Junior . Right now, Vinicius Junior looks the most likely to go. He plays on Day 2, which doesn’t help the structure, so moving him on makes the most sense.

and are on the way out, with and coming in. The problem is funding – to make it work, I’ll need to lose one of , , or . Right now, looks the most likely to go. He plays on Day 2, which doesn’t help the structure, so moving him on makes the most sense. If I do sell him, I’m looking at Federico Valverde or Luis Diaz (if he starts) as the replacement.

or (if he starts) as the replacement. Captaincy is set. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Day 1, then the switch to Harry Kane on Day 2.

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