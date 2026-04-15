Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38: Scout Picks

After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Ben, Danny, Merlin and Louis, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 38 Scout Picks.

This week sees the first and last triple Gameweek of the season. Other sides across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice also.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 38 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Coventry have secured three clean sheets in their previous four matches. They also come up against Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth, which also makes their defence appealing. Three of our four experts prioritised Carl Rushworth ahead of the new round.

DEFENDERS

Unbeaten in 18 matches, Southampton have been in fantastic form as of late. The Saints will be hoping to further cement themselves in the play-off spots, so they aren’t short of motivation either. Their standout at the back is Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who as well as having clean sheet potential, also scored recently, so could offer multiple routes to points.

Port Vale play three times in Gameweek 38, so they naturally become one of the most appealing sides to pick from. Their standout defender, according to our panel, is Connor Hall, who not only has clean sheet potential, but has also offered points via defensive actions for most of the campaign.

MIDFIELDERS

All four of our experts prioritised Isaac Hutchinson this week. Cheltenham Town face both Tranmere Rovers and Newport County at home and star man Hutchinson has produced four goals in his latest five league outings. Taking everything into account, Hutchinson becomes the standout captaincy option.

Stockport County are another side with plenty to play for. They currently sit just inside the play-off places which could mean even more potential for Oliver Norwood. The talisman and penalty taker has averaged a huge 7.6 points per game this campaign, and collected three double-digit hauls in his last four games.

FORWARDS

Plymouth Argyle sit just four points from the play-off spots, so motivation will be high for them. Lorent Tolaj is one of the most in-form strikers across all three leagues – after amassing four goals and one assist in the previous four league fixtures.

Another player who has caught the attention of our panel this week is Oliver McBurnie. Hull City have been out of form as of late but sit just inside the play-offs and face Birmingham City and Leicester City next, two sides who have failed to convince at the back. McBurnie heads into those matches off the back of scoring his his last game.

TEAM PICKS

Coventry City have two fantastic fixtures this week. The Sky Blues take on two very poor sides which makes them one of the standout teams of the round. Three of our four experts selected Frank Lampard’s men inside their top two team picks.

Most of our panel also selected Port Vale. Statistically with three fixtures they should have a better chance of picking up more points than most other sides this week. With this in mind, it would be difficult to avoid them.