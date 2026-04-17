Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 33?

Backed by millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 32, our pick, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m), notched an assist on Monday night against Leeds United.

He’ll struggle to get a look-in this week as attention instead turns to the ‘doublers’ in Gameweek 33.

Six teams will play twice and consequently form the basis of much of the captaincy discussion. Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is the standout pick at first glance but struggling for form in the league, is there a case to look beyond the Norwegian? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

In something of a throwback, Haaland boasts a clear lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The Man City striker has picked up over 50% of votes cast ahead of matches against Arsenal and Burnley in the Double Gameweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) sits well back in second place and is the only other player to garner more than 10% support, backed by just over 14% of site users. The Leeds frontman hasn’t scored in the league since Gameweek 25, so the volume of votes may be something to do with him being first in the poll and benefitting from a lot of accidental clicks…

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Cole Palmer (£10.5m) sit in third and fourth, respectively. Semenyo has scored five goals for City since January, while Palmer can boast hat-tricks against both of his Double Gameweek opponents.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks