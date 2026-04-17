Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 33?

17 April 2026 251 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Backed by millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 32, our pickBruno Fernandes (£10.3m), notched an assist on Monday night against Leeds United.

He’ll struggle to get a look-in this week as attention instead turns to the ‘doublers’ in Gameweek 33.

Six teams will play twice and consequently form the basis of much of the captaincy discussion. Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is the standout pick at first glance but struggling for form in the league, is there a case to look beyond the Norwegian? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

In something of a throwback, Haaland boasts a clear lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The Man City striker has picked up over 50% of votes cast ahead of matches against Arsenal and Burnley in the Double Gameweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) sits well back in second place and is the only other player to garner more than 10% support, backed by just over 14% of site users. The Leeds frontman hasn’t scored in the league since Gameweek 25, so the volume of votes may be something to do with him being first in the poll and benefitting from a lot of accidental clicks…

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Cole Palmer (£10.5m) sit in third and fourth, respectively. Semenyo has scored five goals for City since January, while Palmer can boast hat-tricks against both of his Double Gameweek opponents.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

251 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    too risky to go without any brighton defs on fh ? def is

    darlow
    truffert hill oreilly

    cheers

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  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Also, which brighton mid on fh

    a gross
    b hinshelwood
    c gomez

    cheers and gl

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    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Gomez

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        thank you 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    who is your gk on fh ?

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  4. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Think I'll FH34 BB35 and TC36

    Would you change anything here or take a hit and BB this game week?

    Sanchez
    Struijk • Guehi • Thiaw
    Palmer • Bruno • Tavernier • Semenyo
    Pedro • Thiago • Haaland

    Dubravka • Wilson • Van Dijk • Gabriel

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  5. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    just now

    The thing about free speech is when you recognise it's sublely vanquished into the vacoomous void of nothingness.
    Someone made the decision to do that.
    I will always be here to defend freedom.
    E en if you happen to be an assumption.. twatty..that.

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