Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 32?

10 April 2026 121 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Backed by millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 31, our pick, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m), posted a 13-point haul. The Portugal international recorded his sixth and seventh attacking returns in the last four Gameweeks.

Attention now turns to Blank Gameweek 32. With Erling Haaland (£14.3m) back in the conversation following a stellar showing in the FA Cup and a couple of in-form mid-priced forwards with favourable fixtures, is there a case to look beyond Fernandes? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 32

Once again, Fernandes boasts a clear lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The in-form Manchester United talisman has picked up over 50% of votes cast ahead of the Red Devils’ Monday night clash with Leeds United.

Haaland sits well back in second place ahead of a trip to struggling Chelsea, ahead of West Ham talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m), who is backed by just over 10% of site users. The former reminded FPL managers of his quality with a brilliant hat-trick against Liverpool last weekend.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.3m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. Thiago sits behind only Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot, while the latter notched a brace last time out.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

121 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench thiaw or OR?
    OR hasn’t actually hauled away from home which is tipping it atm

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    1. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm benching Thiaw. Palace could easily score with Mateta back. Plus NOR is more exciting to watch these days! I'm not expecting a clean sheet from either of them.

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    2. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thiaw. Nico has a much higher ceiling.

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  2. Chrisaa87
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    With wc, fh, bb and tc left , i still feel quite happy with my team. Can i go for it, or what should i do?

    Kelleher dub
    Gabs hill guehi vvd rodon
    O. Dango Fernandes Anderson rayan szabolslai
    Haaland Thiago jp

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    1. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd WC into BB with that team. Rodon deffo out. Plus a whole new midfield bar Bruno.

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  3. trafalgarlaw
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    On WC, pick one for this week only, will be Palmer next week

    A. Rice
    B. Szoboslai
    C. Gordon
    D. MGW

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    1. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      C ... playing up front, on penos.

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  4. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Cunha or Bowen for this and gw 34? Already own Bruno.

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bowen all day long for me.

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    2. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeh Bowen.

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      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys.

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  5. Moon Dog
      18 mins ago

      Going Flemming over DCL/Welbeck means I can get Saka over Rice in 35/36. Butterfly effect...

      Is Saka even better than Rice? If not, do I still want to keep that option open?

      This game has more layers than an ogre...

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        as things stand, Saka isnt offering anything more than Rice

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    • threeputt
      • 16 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ekitike to Welbeck ?

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      1. BC1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        I have an Ekitike headache too! Will he start? If so, guess it's 60mins playtime. So to who ... Welbeck , but he blanks in 34. Bowen , just not sure meself! What about Gyokeres?

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        1. threeputt
          • 16 Years
          4 mins ago

          Also considering holding transfer and then its a toss up between bringing in DCL or Welbeck for dgw34 as I'll defo have Haaland & Pedro. DCL has a better run in but Welbec has Burnley away this week, finding this a really difficult decision

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          1. BC1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Same headache meself. Not DCL though! Maybe Welbeck, I guess you're BB33 and FH34?
            No love for Gyokerres!?

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    • HighestPeake
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don't have wildcard so thoughts on making three transfers next week
      Thiaw>Struijk
      Amad>Tavenier
      Thiago>DCL

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      1. BC1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just Amad out. Not sure for who!

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    • Raoul Nogues
        16 mins ago

        For those who have made 2347 transfers during this 3 weeks window, don't forget to push the Wildcard button before tonight 's deadline...

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        1. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Oooops......

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      • marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        Best defenders that play GW32 & GW34?

        Already have Gabriel - VVD - Thiaw (Senesi & Gudmundsson blankers)

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        1. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Probably an Everton defender. Or Munoz.

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      • Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        The articles are flying in! Lovely stuff

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      • Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Which is the best single game week midfielder to have from gwk 32 and keep long term?

        A) Sarr
        B) MGW
        C) Gordon
        D) Wilson

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        1. Tsparkes10
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

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      • Flynny
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hello..thoughts on 2fts for vvd and Anderson to mavropanos and cunha?

        Triple united and 2 x west ham for 32 and 34. Free hit 33 and wildcard 35

        Thanks

        Raya
        Gabriel vvd richards (alderete andersen)
        Bruno mbeumo dango wilson (anderson)
        Haaland bowen thiago

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        1. XABI 15
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looks good to me

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        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Could save here unless you have 5ft?

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          1. Flynny
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Got 2ft. Feel like playing v aggressive

            Leeds decimated with injuries. Triple united for Leeds and Brentford home

            Double west hame for wolves and Everton home

            Free hit 33. Wildcard them out in 35

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      • BC1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not sure what to do with Ekitike. Anyone make a good guess on whether Gyokeres or Havertz will start for Arsenal this GW? Or just go with Bowen and keep it simple. I'm FH 33, dead ending into 34, so just for 2 fixtures. I'd really like Gyokeres but unsure if he starts this week which I'm guessing not meself!

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        1. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Which other strikers do you have?

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          1. BC1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            Pedro and Thiago. Haaland coming back in WC35.

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            1. Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I'd sell him for Welbeck.

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        2. XABI 15
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          moved him out for Bowen. If FH 33, great fixture in 32 and 34, no benching concerns either for rest of season and playable as West Ham fight to stay up

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        3. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bowen if you’ve got Thiago

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        4. BC1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Cheers lads. Yeh Bowen it is.
          And good to see ya Packie 😉

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      • Tsparkes10
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Surprised no love for Forest assets… MGW and Neco been a lock for me on WC since the start. Villa in 32 and then BUR in 33. Great fixtures

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        1. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I've got Neco as my 5th defender as part of my wildcard.

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        2. XABI 15
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          got a very important Europa league game to go, and then possible further fixture congestion

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      • XABI 15
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Plan is to FH next week so looking at this potential move, as will have a decent starting team in 34.

        For a -4:
        Wilson to Rice, play Rice (BOU 32, NEW 34)
        Tavernier to Rice, play Rice (BOU 32, NEW 34) leaning here as keeps Wilson for 34 as an option

        or
        No transfer, in 32 play Wilson (liv), Hill (ars) or Tav (ars), play Wilson 34 (AVL)

        Thanks!

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        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Play Wilson

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      • Skout
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rayan or Scott on WC?

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        1. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Rayan as Bournemouth have relatively easier fixtures.

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        2. XABI 15
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Rayan

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      • Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Got all my chips but not really had time to look into it in too much detail. Considering the wc35 route with this team and 2ft? Thoughts? Or wc to maximise bb next week

        Raya dubravka
        Gab vvd Alderete heaven Andersen
        Bruno Wilson mbeumo Rogers semenyo
        JP Bowen Thiago

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      • Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Best single game week defender to own long term.

        A) Neco
        B) Munoz
        C) Other (please specify)

        I already have Gabriel

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      • DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ekitike to Bowen worth -4 ?

        Will FH 33 WC 35

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