Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 32?

Backed by millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 31, our pick, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m), posted a 13-point haul. The Portugal international recorded his sixth and seventh attacking returns in the last four Gameweeks.

Attention now turns to Blank Gameweek 32. With Erling Haaland (£14.3m) back in the conversation following a stellar showing in the FA Cup and a couple of in-form mid-priced forwards with favourable fixtures, is there a case to look beyond Fernandes? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Once again, Fernandes boasts a clear lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The in-form Manchester United talisman has picked up over 50% of votes cast ahead of the Red Devils’ Monday night clash with Leeds United.

Haaland sits well back in second place ahead of a trip to struggling Chelsea, ahead of West Ham talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m), who is backed by just over 10% of site users. The former reminded FPL managers of his quality with a brilliant hat-trick against Liverpool last weekend.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.3m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. Thiago sits behind only Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot, while the latter notched a brace last time out.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks