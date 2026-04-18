Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 33 Wildcard team reveal

18 April 2026 50 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

CHIP STRATEGY OVERVIEW

I skipped my Wildcard in Gameweek 32.

My Gameweek 33 decision was dependent on Nico O’Reilly’s (£5.0m) fitness. If O’Reilly was out for a couple of games, I’d have played the Free Hit. I’d have then brought him in on a Gameweek 35 Wildcard ahead of Manchester City’s likely double in Gameweek 36.

But he’s fit for Gameweek 33, so I’ll use the Wildcard instead.

A Gameweek 35 Wildcard would have pushed my Bench Boost to Gameweek 36. That looks weaker than a Wildcard in Gameweek 33 and a Bench Boost 35, in my opinion, but both routes have trade-offs.

GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM REVEAL

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

50 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Skout
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Most nailed Leeds Def for the double excluding Struijk?

    Open Controls
    1. TallestJohn
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      No real expertise here but maybe Gudmundsson assuming they want a left-footer on the left side to whip it in. I liked his crosses against United. Justin can play RWB, LWB or CB.

      Open Controls
  2. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Think I'm G2G on my FH:

    Verbruggen
    Senesi - Struijk - NOR
    Palmer - Semenyo Tavernier - Gomez
    Haaland (c) - JP - DCL

    Darlow - Bruno - Van Hecke - Hill

    Open Controls
  3. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Who scores more this gameweek: Jaidon Anthony or Mbuemo?

    Open Controls
    1. TallestJohn
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Last I checked, 4 is more than 2.

      Open Controls
  4. kanuforpresident
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    * Doubles

    *Dub
    *hill *van hecke *NOR
    Gordon *Semenyo Bruno KDH
    *JP *Haaland Thiago

    Subs: Kelleher, Gabriel, Wilson, Alderete

    Bench Boost: Y or N

    A) KDH to *Tavernier or *Neto for a hit
    B) Alderete to *Fofana for a hit
    C) stick

    Open Controls
  5. D_R_S_PORT_S
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    It’s big dilemma on FH somehow :
    A) DCL + Gomez
    Or,
    B) Welbeck + Okafor

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      DCL + Okafor

      Open Controls
    2. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. agithago
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    If I am using BB, should I make transfer Christie -> Enzo. I have 2 FT.

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke Hill O'Reilly
    Bruno Tavernier Semenyo Palmer
    Joao Pedro Haaland Welbeck

    Darlow Christie Bijol Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yes or Gross

      Open Controls
  7. gers23
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    DCL or Bowen?

    I have Bowen but thinking of the swap because on free hit

    Open Controls
    1. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bowen. Expect f all from Dcl

      Open Controls
  8. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    On wc..
    A) Saliba & Cherki
    B) Hill & Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Cherki for the lols

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
  9. Clintymints
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Gabriel to a one week punt on the bb?

    1ft so it’s just a gamble. Prob need the transfers next week or two

    Open Controls
  10. thisisdiz
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    For DGW33 only:
    A) Enzo
    B) Okafor
    C) Aaronson

    Open Controls
  11. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Which one on Free Hit please?

    A) DCL & Hill
    B) Evanilson & Bijol(or a Leeds defender)

    Open Controls
    1. CASSIUS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. AppleDunk
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Chasing in my ML.
    Everyone else has Haaland.
    Am I stupid to go without him on FH33?
    Thinking of going a little differential to get O'Reilly, Cherki and Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Not stupid to be different but it is very risky in my opinion. I love taking risks but doubt if it is worth doing that on FH. Gut feeling says Haaland hatty.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Go big or go home

      Open Controls
  13. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Gtg? Chasing 50 points, ML leader is a super template WC32 team.

    Darlow
    Guehl Nunes Senesi Hill Bogle
    Palmer (C) Gomez Okafor Cherki
    Welbeck

    Verb Scott JP Thiago

    Go big or go home

    Open Controls
    1. AppleDunk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      This is some next level differential shxx man! Go big or go home indeed!

      Open Controls
  14. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Price changes 18 April

    Rises:
    Cherki 6.4
    O'Reilly 5.1
    N.Williams 4.8

    Falls:
    Šeško 7.3
    Gabriel 7.1
    Iwobi 6.3
    Wilson 6.0
    O.Dango 5.9
    Strand Larsen 5.9
    Tolu 5.2
    Andersen 4.5
    Potts 4.3
    Travers 4.2
    Weiss 4.2

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      To think that Andersen will return to my BGW34 team, ugh.

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Hahaha 😆 Tolu faithfuls fuming

      Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      ♫ You can blow out a candle
      But you can't blow out a fire
      Once the flame begin to catch
      The wind will blow it higher

      Oh Nico, Neco, because Nico
      Oh Neco, Nico, because Neco ♫

      Open Controls
  15. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Draft question

    Bench 3 from this bunch

    A) Salah
    B) Szobo
    C) Gusto
    D) Estevao
    E) Brobbey
    F) Kayode
    G) Igor Jesus

    Open Controls
  16. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Anderson flagged for personal reasons the week I decide that activate bench boost. What are the odds?!

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      decide to*

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      OMG. Anderson lost his mom. Damn! This one hurts so bad because he has been an absolute gem this season. I tried to avoid a -8 but it looks likely now.

      Open Controls
  17. Sfowl123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Roll transfer or sell Anderson on the risk he doesn’t play for a DGW mid?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I am on BB so might switch to MGW or a doubler

      Open Controls
  18. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    What pep said about O'Reilly?
    We still don't know nothing, right?

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      He's fine

      Open Controls
  19. kanuforpresident
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Worth a BB?

    Kelleher (ful h)
    Gab (mc a)
    Wilson (bre a)
    Alderete (av a)

    For a hit, could beef it up with

    A) Neto
    B) Tavernier
    C) Fofana
    D) Senesi (already 1x bmo def)

    Open Controls
  20. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What would you do here? Move mitoma to who?

    (BB)
    Verbruggen
    Strujk Senesi Orielly
    Bruno Tavernier Palmer Semenyo
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Darlow Mitoma Hill Vanheck
    (2FTs & 2.9itb)

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Gros

      Open Controls
  21. Cali
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    On WC33, FH34, BB35. Which option?

    A) Sensi, Gabriel, Mukiele, Strujk + $0 ITB
    B) Hill, Saliba, Alderete, Bijol + $2.7 ITB

    B would allow Gomez to Rogers/Rice in GW35.

    Open Controls
    1. zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saliba is clear clear first choice but I'm just not so confident in him with Mosquera/Hincapie all able replacements, especially around that Atletico tie

      Open Controls
  22. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Would you remove Kelleher and Thiaw both for hit for doublers ?

    Open Controls
  23. gunnersxgooners
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Will play my bb this week. Should I take a -4 hit for the following transfers?

    Thiago > DCL
    Rice > Tavernier/Scott/??

    Darlow
    JPVH - Hill - Oreilly - Truffert
    Gross - Palmer - Rice - Semenyo
    JP - Haaland

    Verb - Bruno - Gabriel - Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  24. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Lads whos my captain?
    A) Palmer
    Or
    B) JPedro

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  25. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bb active. G2g and save ft?

    Verbruggen
    Nor senesi hill
    Palmer semenyo gros Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro welbeck

    Darlow struijk Bruno Gabriel

    Open Controls
  26. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is the best 4th mid for FH in 3-4-3?
    Thinking to bench Bruno

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.