Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 33 Wildcard team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

CHIP STRATEGY OVERVIEW

I skipped my Wildcard in Gameweek 32.

My Gameweek 33 decision was dependent on Nico O’Reilly’s (£5.0m) fitness. If O’Reilly was out for a couple of games, I’d have played the Free Hit. I’d have then brought him in on a Gameweek 35 Wildcard ahead of Manchester City’s likely double in Gameweek 36.

But he’s fit for Gameweek 33, so I’ll use the Wildcard instead.

A Gameweek 35 Wildcard would have pushed my Bench Boost to Gameweek 36. That looks weaker than a Wildcard in Gameweek 33 and a Bench Boost 35, in my opinion, but both routes have trade-offs.

GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM REVEAL