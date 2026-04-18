Scouting The Doubles

Best Bournemouth players for FPL Double Gameweek 33

18 April 2026 29 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Six top-flight teams, including Bournemouth, are about to play twice in Gameweek 33.

This makes it the biggest ‘double’ of this Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

We’ve already covered a lot of chip strategy last week and early this week, including Wildcard, Bench Boost and Free Hit articles.

But for those managers not deploying any chip, just using ordinary free transfers and/or looking more of a deep-dive into Gameweek 33, we’re ‘Scouting the Doubles’.

So, let’s analyse Bournemouth’s opponents and the most appealing FPL picks from the Cherries’ ranks.

BOURNEMOUTH’S GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES

xG rank (last six)xG rank (season)xGC rank (last six)xGC rank (season)
Newcastle14th10th18th7th
Leeds13th11th4th12th

While a trip to Newcastle would appear to be the trickiest fixture on paper, it’s maybe not a bad time to be facing the beleaguered Magpies.

A three-week break did nothing to kickstart Newcastle’s stuttering season, with a Gameweek 32 defeat at Selhurst Park leaving them 14th in the table. It’s one clean sheet in 18 matches for Eddie Howe’s side in all competitions.

Indeed, their xGC has taken a real turn for the worse lately, with only Wolves allowing more ‘big chances’ (BC) in the last six matches:

The Cherries are also the Geordies’ bogey team! Bournemouth have scored nine goals in their last three visits to Tyneside, and haven’t lost to Newcastle in the league since 2019/20 – well before Iraola’s arrival.

On the flipside, Leeds have hit a bit of form. They’ve conceded just four goals in the last six matches, although they’ve also scored a league-low three goals in that time:

One thing worth mentioning is that Leeds and Bournemouth, who meet next Wednesday, are both bottom for penalty goals conceded (six each) in 2025/26. Newcastle are just one behind:

The Magpies are also in the bottom five for set-piece goals conceded (13) this season. Six of those have come in the last 10 Gameweeks.

ROTATION RISKS

Above: Bournemouth’s minutes in their last two weekend/midweek turnarounds, via our Minutes Tracker (a white block means not in the squad)

The Cherries have recently had two weekend-midweek turnarounds, in Gameweeks 25-26 and Gameweeks 28-29. On both occasions, and as is the case in Double Gameweek 33, they had the following weekend off.

Iraola made just two changes on both occasions. And, on both occasions, Eli Kroupi Junior (£4.6m) and Ryan Christie (£4.9m) only started one of the two matches. A sign of things to come in Gameweek 33, then?

There are fewer concerns about the back four, while Rayan (£5.5m) has started every league match since his full debut. As for Alex Scott (£5.0m), he’s completed 90 minutes in each of the last 12 Gameweeks.

TOP FPL PLAYER PICKS

THE DEFENCE

Senesi v Hill: Who is the better FPL defender to pick?

It’s fairly straightforward at the back, with James Hill (£4.2m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) the stand-outs. Given the £1.0m saving, and the fact that Hill can match or better Senesi in many respects (more of which below), the former is arguably the pick of the bunch.

Since their successful centre-half partnership began back in Gameweek 19, they’re ranked first and second among defenders for DefCon (DC) points:

Adrien Truffert (£4.7m), interestingly, is the Premier League’s top full-back for DefCon points (12) during this period. There has been an assist in each of the last two Gameweeks, too.

However, he doesn’t really boss Senesi or Hill in any area (even creativity), so he’s very much third in the Fantasy pecking order.

Hill v Senesi v Truffert: From Gameweek 19 onwards

HillSenesiTruffert
Defensive contributions per 90 mins12.210.38.8
Shots695
Shots in the box550
Chances created948
xGI1.402.081.61

Álex Jiménez (£4.5m) has banked DefCon points just twice this season, so is a bit of a Fantasy footnote.

THE ATTACK

FPL notes: Kroupi praise, Tavernier update + 4

We’ve already addressed Kroupi’s game-time prospects above. Like Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) and maybe Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m), there’s the distinct possibility of one benching in Double Gameweek 33.

Still, at a commendable minutes-per-goal average of 131.1, which is better than the above two, he could easily do the business in whatever pitch time he’s afforded.

If we want the likelihood of two starts (and returns), however, Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) and Adam Scott (£5.0m) are our two best bets.

Scott has gone from early-sub candidate to first name on the teamsheet. He’s now completed 90 minutes in 12 successive Gameweeks, and met the DefCon threshold in eight of those (he was close in two others):

Kroupi Iraola

Gameweek 32’s match-winning strike was only his third goal of the season, so don’t expect attacking returns to flow with regularity. However, it’s worth mentioning that his goal at Arsenal came after Tyler Adams (£4.9m) came on. The introduction of Adams, a natural ‘six’ who Bournemouth have been without recently, allowed Scott to push a little further forward.

As for Tavernier, he bosses the underlying statistics. Since his return to the side after injury in Gameweek 28, he’s right up there with the midfield leaders for both shots…

…and chances created:

Finishing isn’t his strong suit (a bit like Evanilson (£6.7m)), but multiple routes to points (set pieces, open-play chance creation, a share of penalties) help cover that.

Rate My Team (RMT) indeed fancies him as the top-scoring Bournemouth asset of the Gameweek.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Coventry scouting article please!

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    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      It's what we're not paying subscriptions for

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      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wrong account virgin.

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        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          just now

          ?

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      Relegation

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  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    In an FPL no man’s land with my mini leagues pretty much wrapped up now and a decent rank that is inside my top 10k target by 22 points but outside the stretch target of top 1k by 22 points as well.

    Bring in for Gordon:

    A) Gomez (tot, CHE)
    B) Tavernier (new, LEE)
    C) Enzo (MAN, bha)

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Enco

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C if you must

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  3. Red-United
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone else getting cold feet with DCL? Feels like a trap, but not sure who the best alternative is.

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Welbeck or Kroupi

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    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Five mids unless on BB

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    3. Leeroy357
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheap enough to bench for the rest of the season and against 2 mediocre defences. He's far from nailed on points but don't think there's a better option at a similar price

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  4. Golden Oldies
    • 16 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone else going without Haaland?
    Just think he's going to be in so many teams that no gain if he does well.. Arsenal will just be defending for a draw so def can't see him scoring in that.
    Triple up on other City players and picking Welbeck Pedro or DCL instead of him

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    1. Red-United
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Silly not having Haaland. Take a pint elsewhere, not with him.

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      1. Red-United
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Punt*

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      2. Golden Oldies
        • 16 Years
        just now

        I don't see it as being that crazy an idea..
        He hasn't scored in the last 5 Game weeks and the last time he scored over 1 goal in a premier league match was GW17.
        There is some risk but has potential for big gains also

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have NOR cap Donnarumma Nunes

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    3. Leeroy357
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you needed the money elsewhere to make a big difference then maybe, but Bruno is the only other premium that's looking good so seems a risk with limited upside. Even if Haaland is off form, he'll score 4 in 8 which is better than most forwards on a good run

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  5. Leeroy357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any thoughts on a wildcard team?

    Darlow (Raya)
    O'Reilly Hill Struijk (Gabriel) (Ballard)
    Semenyo Palmer Bruno Enzo (KDH)
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    0.7m in the bank so can't afford Hill to Senesi. Any way to find the funds for him, and any better short term options than Enzo or long term options than KDH & Ballard?

    Free hit GW34, BB GW35 (triple Leeds)

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    1. Golden Oldies
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Is Alderete 0.5 cheaper than Ballard?
      Reinaldo as well cheaper and both solid picks in that defense who still get forward a bit

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  6. tim
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    On BB would you do Thiago to Welbs or DCL?

    Bruno to Gomez?

    Thanks!

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  7. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Yoro also out, Pedro captain + Palmer + Enzo locked in.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good call! I had it on him but Chelsea are appalling. Manchester utd are probably worse, however, Haaland hatty in a dgw is sexier.

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  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who scores more points in GW33?

    A) Bruno (che)
    B) Hill (NEW/LEE)

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

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  9. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bournemouth and Leeds are 18th and 20th for goal scored recently so I'm not having any of their midfielders or forwards.

    Bournemouth and Leeds on the other hand are joint second best (along with Manchester City) for goals conceded recently so I'm having a nice dollop of their defenders.

    I don't fancy any of the DGW midfielders from Brighton or Burnley either so Semenyo and to a lesser extent Palmer are the only options in my book.

    As I'll be playing Palmer and Pedro as well I won't be wanting a Brighton defender so.......

    Darlow

    Senesi, Hill, Truffert, Struijk, NOR

    Semenyo, Palmer

    Haaland, Pedro, Welbeck

    Thank you.

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  10. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play 1 of

    Gross
    Tavernier

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Tav

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  11. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Just checking here, play one:

    A) Wilson (bre)
    B) Bruno (che)

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