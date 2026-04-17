Scouting The Doubles

Best Brighton players for FPL Double Gameweek 33

17 April 2026 33 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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We’re ‘Scouting the Doubles’ once again as we look at another club playing twice in Gameweek 33, Brighton and Hove Albion.

We’ve already covered a lot of chip strategy last week and early this week, including Wildcard, Bench Boost and Free Hit articles.

But for those managers not deploying any chip, just using ordinary free transfers and/or looking more of a deep-dive into Double Gameweek 33, this piece hopefully has you covered.

On the back of five wins in six and pushing for European qualification, the Seagulls are in good nick at present.

BRIGHTON’S DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 OPPONENTS

xG rank (last six)xG rank (season)xGC rank (last six)xGC rank (season)
Spurs19th17th16th16th
Chelsea5th1st6th9th

We’ll start off on a real positive for owners of Brighton attackers: their Gameweek 33 opponents are on the Premier League’s two longest clean sheet droughts.

Chelsea haven’t kept a shut-out in 10 league matches, while Spurs’ barren run stretches to 13 top-flight games.

The Blues’ xGC of 12.98 is the Premier League’s sixth-best during this drought, so perhaps they’ve been unfortunate not to bank at least one clean sheet. Or, just maybe, it’s more of an indictment of the men between the posts…

One thing worth noting is Chelsea’s propensity to concede set-piece goals:

best Brighton FPL

Have we seen an improvement under Rosenior? Nope. In fact, no club has conceded more set-piece goals (six) since his took over. Good for the corner-taking Pascal Gross (£5.5m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m), perhaps?

Below, we can see where Chelsea have conceded passes/crosses from that have led to chances/goals in the last six Gameweeks.

A lot of goals have been assisted from the centre-right positions, which could benefit Diego Gomez (£4.9m) and Mats Wieffer (£4.9m).

best Brighton FPL

Chelsea are, however, a threat at the other end, despite recent blanks. They are top for xG this season, so a clean sheet could be hard to come by for the Seagulls.

As for Spurs, the underlying numbers – both recent and season-wide – suggest they’re right where they should be: in a relegation scrap.

Naturally, a change in manager could help push those stats in the right direction. But there were no obvious signs of improvement in Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge in Gameweek 32, when Spurs slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

ROTATION RISKS

Using our new Minutes Tracker, which you can find in the Members Area, we can view the game time of every Brighton player, not just in the Premier League but also in the cup competitions.

We don’t need to look very far for a precedent for this week’s Saturday-Tuesday turnaround.

There were 72-hour turnarounds in Gameweeks 25 and 26 (below left), as well as Gameweeks 28 and 29 (below right):

During the last turnaround, Hurzeler made just three alterations – and they all involved the veterans. Lewis Dunk (£4.5m), James Milner (£4.9m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) all dropped out, before returning the next game.

It’s a recurring theme. Welbeck hasn’t started consecutive weekend-midweek matches all season, even when Brighton have subsequently had a free weekend.

Dunk and Milner are going to miss the first half of Double Gameweek 33 anyway but Welbeck is obviously a concern for the second of the Double Gameweek 33 matches.

Dunk, you’d think, would come back in for Olivier Boscagli (£4.2m) against Chelsea next Tuesday.

The good news for other Brighton assets is that this has probably been the most settled that Albion’s side has been all season, thanks to five wins in six.

During those six Gameweeks, seven players are ever-present starters (Dunk, Milner and Welbeck being three of the exceptions):

Were it not for Kaoru Mitoma‘s (£6.1m) injury, it may have been eight ever-presents. Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) now has the shirt on the left wing.

Long may the form continue, or else Hurzeler may go back to his usual tinkering!

BEST BRIGHTON PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

THE DEFENCE

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 3

It’s a respectable four clean sheets in 13 matches for Brighton, and the underlying data is strong.

During those 13 matches, they’ve only once conceded more than one goal. Ten goals conceded is the lowest in the division.

And an xGC of 14.01 from Gameweeks 20-32 is also the league’s second-best:

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) is the stand-out defender.

He leads his teammates at the back for goals (three) and defensive contribution (DefCon) points (26), achieving the latter in four of his last six matches. It would’ve been five, had there not been a post-Arsenal recount.

Perhaps the only other Seagulls defender that can compete with van Hecke is Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m). He is goalless but boasts more attempts (22) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 4.02). He’s also started the last 28 league matches, so he’s pretty nailed.

However, there’s such a drop-off in DefCon potential (just four such points all season) that we’re happy to give him a swerve.

Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) is instead the preferred route to a double-up. He’s played every minute and has made the fourth-most saves (91) in the league, so he could top up clean sheets (or compensate for the loss of them) with save points.

THE ATTACK

FPL notes: Welbeck again + why Calvert-Lewin was subbed off 2

We’ve already discussed the game-time concerns about Danny Welbeck (£6.3m). If you can stomach the likelihood of one benching, you’ve got maybe 100-120 minutes against the league’s two most out-of-form defences.

And if you’re looking at Welbeck as a medium-term punt (i.e. not on a Free Hit), he should start every game from Gameweek 35 onwards, as there are no more midweek matches:

So, which midfielder?

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m), getting in some excellent goalscroring positions in a ’10’ role, bosses the recent underlying numbers.

5 differential players + strategies for the final seven Gameweeks 4

In fact, he’s even second among all FPL midfielders for non-penalty xGI over the last six Gameweeks:

He’s the high-upside pick, albeit he’s yet to score with his last 24 shots.

The issue is that, while this Brighton side is currently settled, one poor performance could derail all that. No more so than out wide, where Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) is waiting patiently for one of Diego Gomez (£4.9m) or Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) to cock up.

If Spurs win on Saturday, could Hurzeler shake things up on Tuesday?

Gomez is probably the most secure of the wingers and number 10s, and he’s even banked DefCon in the last three Gameweeks.

If you’re not willing to take a risk and want someone longer term, we can go a bit duller with Pascal Gross (£5.5m) or Mats Wieffer (£4.9m).

Gross has started every league match since his ‘second’ Albion full debut in Gameweek 21. He’s Brighton’s leading chance creator since then. Wieffer (Hurzeler’s clear first-choice right-back), meanwhile, is a DefCon machine, hitting the threshold in 11 of the 15 games in which he’s lasted 75+ minutes:

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bench boosting. Would you make any transfers or roll? 1FT 1.6m ITB

    Verbruggen
    Struijk O'Reilly Senesi
    Semenyo Tavernier Palmer Gross
    DCL Haaland J Pedro

    Darlow Van Hecke Gabriel Bruno F

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Id roll mate, nice squad

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    First to 5 votes wins.

    Best Bowen replacement?

    A: Pedro (already own Palmer)
    B: DCL

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tough one...A

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    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      just now

      id go with A

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  3. Jonta83
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    My bench is currently Dubvraka, Bruno, Gabriel and Alderete, is it worth a BB? Also have one FT with 0 ITB, so can bring in one more DGW player?

    Team is:
    Verbruggen
    NOR, Truffert, Justin
    Semenyo, Palmer, Okafor, Rayan
    Haaland (C), JPedro, DCL

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I know he doesn't have a double but I wouldn't be comfortable benching Bruno tbh. BB could be worth considering imo

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  4. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Thiago to DCL for -4?

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    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      just now

      done that but will get Thiago back for gw34

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Would only technically be -2 so very tempting imo

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  5. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is 9 dgw players ok for BB considering I have no FH and WC used long time ago?

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    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      just now

      more would be better!
      worth a transfer or two depending on how your team looks

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  6. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is 5 at the back too much on a fh?

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    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      yes imo

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      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who would you remove?

        Darlow
        O'Reilly Hill Senesi Struijk VH

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        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hill

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  7. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hi, with 2FT's & BB, FH & WC still available is there a unanimous best time to use them.

    Haven't planned this aspect very well and I only have 3 players with doubles this GW. I was thinking FH this GW is the way to go (only 4 players with a double this GW).
    But the issue is I would only have 8 players playing next GW & 2FT's carried over.

    Please advise if you can. Cheers in advance

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    1. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If the 2ft's carried over are inclusive of the 1 you will get for GW34 (so that means excluding potential injuries you would be 1 short of a full squad without doing a -4pt's) It's not so bad just being one short. I would/Am doing free hit this week and would suggest it is probably your best course of action as well. Just make sure with your 2ft's for GW34 that you bring in the best available players that you currently do not own.
      If you have no TC left, then the plan probably would be to use the BB chip on potential double GW36 when city/Palace double up. Using your WC on GW35 to bring in the city/palace players and looking to set up a good team for GW35 and one that will look good in GW36 & 37.
      So Free Hit 33, do as best you can with the FT's for GW34. WC GW35 then BB36
      I have my TC chip left so I am FH33 FT's if any injury in GW34 , if no injury then I will carry over FT. Then WC 35 TC GW36 and BB GW37

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  8. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Better to go stujik over senesi given leeds have easier gw35 v BUR compared to CRY?

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    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      just now

      up to you but Senesi is a class player playing for a more attacking team - chasing European football etc

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  9. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Capt aaronson or palmer?

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Palmer

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  10. ct mariner
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    On BB with 1 FT - already have 3 Brighton and Tav.

    Gordon to Okafor or roll?

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    1. ct mariner
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Or Aaronson?

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  11. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Too risky to go against Haaland?

    Who to VC with NOR captain, Palmer Semenyo Haaland?

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    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Semenyo, no point in Haaland vc imo, doesn't matter as NOR will surely play

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sem for me

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  12. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Any feedback on my pretty template FH team? Thinking of changing Cherki to NOR. Thanks
    Darlow
    Senesi Hill Bijol
    Cherki Semenyo Palmer Tavernier
    Haaland JPedro DCL

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nice team, Id keep Cherki he's a nice differential I think.
      Will Bijol play both?

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  13. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    With O’Reilly ok and 3 FTs
    Tempted to do Gabriel > Struijk then Truffet > Gabriel in 35.

    I’ll still have 3 FTs going into 36.

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  14. LeytonOrient
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Have Gordon (BOU).
    Roll FT or move him to a DGW option from Leeds or Burnley?

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  15. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Still have FH, BB left.
    FH this gw or next GW..?

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  16. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Anyone else found that filtering players by form doesn't work anymore? Just showing last gameweek's points.

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