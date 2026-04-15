Scouting The Doubles

Best Leeds players for FPL Double Gameweek 33

15 April 2026 62 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Six top-flight teams, including Leeds United, are about to play twice in Gameweek 33 – the biggest ‘double’ of this Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

We’ve already covered a lot of chip strategy last week and early this week, including Wildcard, Bench Boost and Free Hit articles.

But for those managers not deploying any chip, just using ordinary free transfers and/or looking more of a deep-dive into Gameweek 33, we’re ‘Scouting the Doubles’.

So, let’s analyse Leeds’ opponents and identify some appealing FPL individuals.

FIXTURE DIFFICULTY

Looking at the final stretch of 2025/26, Leeds have one of the nicer-looking schedules – starting with Double Gameweek 33.

The momentum from Monday’s win at Manchester United can push them to another one against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are second-worst for expected goals (xG, 28.61) and have the fewest across every team’s last half-dozen matches (5.15).

They’re leaky in defence, too. Season-long expected goals conceded (xGC, 50.67) is the third-worst, while they should have let in 12.10 over the latest six. Basically, numbers you’d anticipate from an outfit about to go down.

xG rank (last six)xG rank (season)xGC rank (last six)xGC rank (season)
Wolves20th19th19th18th
Bournemouth8th7th17th17th

However, it’s less straightforward for Bournemouth, who Daniel Farke’s side visit next Wednesday.

Their top-half-of-the-table xG ranking hints at a difficult night for Leeds defenders, but the Cherries had three 0-0s between Gameweeks 27 and 30.

Does that mean Andoni Iraola has built a good defence? Conceding four goals in six suggests so, but they were due to let in 10.59 and, over the whole campaign, it’s a fourth-worst 48.94.

GameweekResultBournemouth’s xGBournemouth’s xGC
270-0 draw0.653.27
281-1 draw1.711.42
290-0 draw1.920.41
300-0 draw2.551.40
312-2 draw1.821.77
322-1 win1.192.32
9.8410.59

So there should have been 20.43 goals in this period, rather than nine.

Even so, no team has conceded fewer big chances (17) at home.

OPPOSITION WEAKNESSES

Senesi v Hill: Who is the better FPL defender to pick?

Relegation-bound Wolves didn’t win or keep a clean sheet until Gameweek 20. While they’ve noticeably improved since then, Friday’s 4-0 capitulation at West Ham United was terrible.

A notable weakness is individual mistakes. No side has seen more of them lead to a goal (13), whereas Leeds and Bournemouth have made the fewest overall errors (14 and 17).

Yet, there’s one team below Wolves in hypothetical league tables for both the second half and final 15 minutes: Leeds. If referees ended all matches at half-time, the Yorkshire club would be in 10th place with 44 points.

Scouting the Doubles: Leeds 1

Above: How teams fare in 15-minute periods, according to SoccerStats

Combine this with Bournemouth ranking third for points gained from losing positions (16), don’t be surprised if Leeds score first but run out of energy, allowing their Vitality Stadium hosts to equalise late on.

After all, these two sides have banked the most draws. Seven of the Cherries’ 12-match unbeaten run ended this way.

Scouting the Doubles: Leeds 2

Meanwhile, Leeds are in second place for churning out attempts from set-pieces (155) and throw-ins (46). Bournemouth claim pole position for shots deriving from direct free-kicks (17).

Interestingly, there’s a big difference between Iraola’s two defensive flanks. Only Burnley have welcomed more key passes down the left (122), but they’re one of the best on the right (80).

ROTATION RISK

FPL notes: Will Stach + Rodon make Double Gameweek 33?

When looking back at this season’s other four quick turnarounds, it’s prudent to check out Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m), just bought by 290,000 managers.

The forward has started all available league games since his Gameweek 19 cameo, which is promising, but bear in mind that he hasn’t started three matches in a week all season.

Elsewhere, the injuries to Anton Stach (£4.8m) and Joe Rodon (£3.9m) should reduce short-term rotation worries. Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) is safe, Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) has started 16 in a row, and 29 of Gabriel Gudmundsson‘s (£3.8m) 30 appearances were from the outset.

Even though Sebastiaan Bornauw (£3.8m) lingers, James Justin (£3.9m) and Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) should be safe for Gameweek 33 with Rodon out. If you’re looking at Leeds defender as a longer-term punt, Rodon should return in May, potentially reclaiming his spot from one of Justin/Bijol.

A word on Noah Okafor (£5.5m), too. The winger is hard to drop after his Monday night heroics, but he recently missed four encounters because of a hamstring issue. This was his first start since Gameweek 25, and he hasn’t begun two consecutive weekend/midweek league matches in 2026.

Bear in mind that an FA Cup semi-final lingers beyond Gameweek 33. Farke rotated in the FA Cup in the last three-game week but this coming cup clash is a bit different, as it’s at Wembley.

Above: Leeds’ minutes in their last three-game week, via our Minutes Tracker (a white block means not in the squad)

Perhaps we should also look back to the last seriously busy period, in Gameweeks 18-21. You can see the risk to Okafor’s minutes, while Calvert-Lewin was on bench duty for one of the four matches.

Above: Leeds’ minutes in Gameweeks 18-21, via our Minutes Tracker (a white block means not in the squad)

FPL PLAYER PICKS

Defence

FPL notes: £3.9m goalkeeper, Stach injury + 2

Between the sticks, Karl Darlow (£3.9m) seems to be Farke’s league stopper, saving Lucas Perri (£4.4m) for their FA Cup run. Priced so cheaply, that’s ideal for activating a Bench Boost in either Gameweek 33 or 35.

FPL managers might want to double-up on a backline that’s conceded once in three matches. From here, it’s about budget and whether to prioritise either attacking potential or defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

For example, Jaka Bijol has secured DefCon in six of his last starts, at a slightly better overall rate than Pascal Struijk (42.1% v 41.4%), but the latter is more nailed-on in the longer term (if you’re looking to buy up to Gameweek 38), coupling this with a big goal threat.

The leading defender for headed attempts (23) is beaten only by Marc Guehi (£5.1m) for shots inside the box (26), yet still hasn’t scored, making him the position’s biggest xG underachiever (-2.77).

Scouting the Doubles: Leeds 3

In fact, Gabriel Gudmundsson is without any attacking returns at all, despite 22 crosses and 3.40 expected goal involvement (xGI). Like fellow wing-backs James Justin and Jayden Bogle (£4.4m), he rarely receives DefCon rewards. Speaking of Bogle, the assist at Old Trafford takes him to four in total. Only two defenders have created more big chances (six).

In short, Bijol is tempting for the Free Hitters, but Struijk or, if you want the cheapest possible option and are not bothered about the ‘extras’, Gudmundsson are safer in the longer term.

Attack

FPL notes: Wirtz's hamstring + why Calvert-Lewin was benched 2

A regular on ‘Goals Imminent’, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a notoriously bad portfolio of wastefulness. He’s missed 10 of his last 11 big chances, being the largest xG underperformer of Gameweeks 28, 30 and 32. Throughout this and the previous four seasons, he should have scored 17.97 more times.

Then again, at least he’s getting in the right positions for such shots. Armed with penalty duties, perhaps Calvert-Lewin can go on a scoring run, as he did between Gameweeks 13 and 18. It’s more in hope than expectation…

The nature of FPL means that Noah Okafor‘s brace will make him a popular differential for Gameweek 33 Free Hit users. The Swiss international has four goals in his last four appearances. But be aware that his game-time may continue to be carefully managed by Farke, so if you’re after 180 minutes or two guaranteed starts, he might be a ‘pass’.

So, if you’re simply looking for a 90-minute man who regularly reaches the DefCon threshold, Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) is the one. He’s achieved this in five of the last six. He could easily emerge from Gameweek 33 with around eight points.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

62 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    How are Gnonto owners feeling?

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    1. Naatie
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      i wouldn't worry about Gnonto owners if i'm on a six consecutive red streak

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        It’s not armour, I thought I was a doctor!

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  2. El Presidente
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Ekitike out for 9 months... World Cup and a substantial part of next season out the window.

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    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      crazy that Pool will not get both their strikers fit again LOL

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  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Okafor worth a punt over Tavernier/Gross?

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    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      bit overhyped imo, he was lucky against a shambolic United in first half. The second goal was also deflected. Worth a punt if you are FH 33.

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  4. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Think I might just keep Bowen for the BB instead of bringing in frauds like DCL or Pedro.

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Good plan - I thought I was going to sell Thiago for DCL this week but think I will give that a miss now

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        And I have an O'Reilly shaped issue on top of that to deal with first.

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    2. Scooby75
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m doing that, so I’ll have DCL HAALAND and Bowen.

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  5. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which one?
    Option A: Guehi Scott
    Option B: Hill Cherki

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    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      A

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    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      B if on FH

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      1. Shark Team
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        thanks, im on FH

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  6. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hinshelwood or Minteh?

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  7. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Is Thiago to DCL worth an FT ? On BB33, FH34 (WC used GW32), MITB could be used to upgrade Verbruggen to Raya, Van Hecke to Arsenal defender in GW35.

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    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I think yes. Thiago was incredibly lucky to get 2 goals against Everton. The second goal literally deflected off him to the goal.

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    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I decided against this move this week

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    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Absolutely not, Thiago will outscore him this week comfortably

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    4. DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to get the extra fixture if you are FH next week anyway.

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Don't understand why Scout didn't use their Leeds contacts for this article. Like they do with the promoted teams article.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Skonto calls Gnonto, pronto?

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        And smashes virgin in Toronto.

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  9. Conners
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Final place on FH essentially comes down to Tavernier or Fernandes.

    Currently on the latter due to form and ownership.

    Also feel that double Bournemouth defence (Hill and Senesi) is probably a better bet than one plus Tav, due to a combination of CS, defcon and baps potential.

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Tav

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, perhaps - Just feels wrong leaving out the best player in the game (currently).

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    2. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      I’ve gone for the double defense

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        55 mins ago

        I've essentially decided on playing 4-3-3 with double Bou & Leeds defence.

        It's really just that 3rd midfield slot that I'm 50/50 on.

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        1. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          How you currently setup?

          I’ve got this currently, also 4-3-3.

          Darlos
          Senesi-Hill-Guehi-Struijk
          Grob-Palmer-Cherki
          Haaland-Pedro-Thiago/DCL

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        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          just now

          The thing about double Buo + Leeds is that they play each other, so you're banking on a 0-0 in that match

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  10. Diles Mavis
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Darlow Semenyo Haaland +3FT
    A. Struijk Bijol Cherki
    B. Struijk O’Reilly Okafor

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    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A, await news on O’Reilly

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  11. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    On FH

    Thiago or DCL?

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    1. Diles Mavis
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      DCL on FH
      Thiago on FT

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  12. DandyDon
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I've messed up my strategy a bit this season so in the tricky position of wanting to bring in dgw players but knowing they'd leave me with a blank spot the following week with no freehit or wildcard left. Could also do with some advice on playing my BB this week with only Gabriel, Rice, Maguire and Sa on the bench! Surely there will be a better week but what if i get injurys?

    Team is for a -4 I will have this team, DCL feels a must this week with the 1st transfer but i'm struggling with a midfield spot (Stach had to get injured!).
    Think i'll go for a sgw player so i get more out next week.

    * = dgw player / blanks 34

    Verbruggen* - Sa
    Hill* Van Hecke* O'Reilly - Gabriel Maguire
    Semenyo* Fernandes Gibbs-White ?
    DCL Haaland(c) Pedro

    a) Anderson (Forrest double up!? Burnley H, Sunderland A in 34)
    c) Scott (Double, blank)
    b) Dewsbury-Hall (Liverpool H, WH A in 34)
    d) Tavernier (Double, blank)

    Both Anderson and Scott look guaranteed DC points at the minute so likely to go for one of them.

    BB in 33?

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    1. DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      better way to do it might be Thiago in up front (rather than DCL) and from the 4.7 million options in midfield i'd have young Rio or Miley? Less DGW this week but an extra player next week. If they both play of course! not great options at 4.7.

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      If you don't have a full 11 for 34 and have only 1 FT, bringing in DGW players could be counter-productive.

      I'd just focus on replacing the weak links in your current squad with a view to having the best 11 to cover both gameweeks.

      DCL doesn't strike me as a priority in that respect.

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      1. DandyDon
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. I think with DCL a big plus for me as he has Burnley at Home in 35 so even if he blanks 34 i should get two three good fixtures out of 4 next 3 gameweeks. His last three fixtures aren't bad on the FDR as well and he's on pens. Leeds have been playing well. No idea how he didn't score against utd last game.

        Good point with weak links, i am struggling with midfield options. feel like i could be creating one!

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          If you bring in DCL, how many players will you have for GW34 before/after your 1 FT?

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          1. DandyDon
            • 7 Years
            just now

            7 with one FT. Transfer would probably be Pedro to Thiago.

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  13. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    NOR going nowhere even if he is in training right?? Even if he misses arsenal game he great for the rest of the season plus I can save an FT

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  14. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Leeds United Calipso

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  15. Diles Mavis
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Semenyo > Cherki for free?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      U wot m8

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  16. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I've seen so many FH & BB teams with Bruno in for gw33
    I know it's v a poor Chelsea defence but Man Utd weren't great on Monday & will be even more depleted in defence .
    Do we think it's worth going against him & having 11 or 15 dgw players
    I've got a feeling he might deliver in a low score v Chelsea

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I would definitely go against on a FH

      Palmer Cherki GroB Tav Okafor etc

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  17. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Play one from:

    A) Gordon (BOU)
    B) Bruno (che)
    C) Gabriel (mci)
    D) Virgil (eve)

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    1. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m tempted to sell Gordon for Tav.

      Play B based on Chelsea’s defence

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    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

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  18. TanN
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Triple captain Haaland, Cherki or Semenyo?

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cherki

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  19. WVA
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Gordon to Tav with my FT and play BB? Will obviously wait on O’Reilly news.

    Verbruggen*
    O’Reilly* Van Hecke* Hill*
    Palmer* Semenyo* GroB* Tav*
    Haaland* Pedro* DCL*
    Darlow* Justin* Bruno Gab

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  20. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hi folks, what do you think of the below moves. Got 4 FT's
    A) Bowen to DCL
    B) NOR to Guehi

    BB with DARLOW HINSHELWOOD Bruno Gabriel

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  21. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH:

    Darlow
    Senesi - Hill - van Hecke
    Palmer - Tavernier - Cherki - Semenyo
    Haaland - Pedro - DCL

    Verbruggen - Bruno - Struijk - Cucu

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    1. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pretty template, and very similar to mine, only toss up on the double defence for me

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      1. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Think I trust Bournemouth slightly more but it's close

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  22. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Had planned for FH33, WC35, BB36, but the Ekitke injury has left me requiring a hit to get 11 out on GW34, as it stands I'd have the below for GW34 with 1FT and 4.7ITB:

    Kelleher
    VVD Gabriel Andersen
    Fernandez Gordon Wilson Enzo**
    Thiago Bowen Ekitike*

    Dubravka** OReilly** Semenyo** Hill**

    a) Stick with the plan and hope it'll only take -4 to get a full team out
    b) WC33 FH34

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    1. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Reply fail:

      Think it has to be a) otherwise you will be forced to carry Brighton, Bournemouth & Chelsea players for the foreseeable future

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  23. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Think it has to be a) otherwise you will be forced to carry Brighton, Bournemouth & Chelsea players for the foreseeable future

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  24. cigan
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Looking to waste my BB and I've got 1 FT ...

    1. Assuming O'Reilly is ok:
    A) Gordon to Tavernier
    B) Munoz to Hill/Senesi

    2. Assuming O'Reilly is dead:
    A) O'Reilly to Guehi
    B) O'Reilly & Gordon to Hill/Senesi & Cherki (-4)

    Darlow Raya
    O'Reilly VanHecke Justin Gabriel Munoz
    Semenyo Bruno Gordon Wilson Anderson
    Haaland Welbeck Bowen

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