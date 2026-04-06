FPL notes: Will Stach + Rodon make Double Gameweek 33?

A dramatic, entertaining evening in East London eventually saw Leeds United reach their first FA Cup semi-final in almost 40 years, where Chelsea await.

We’ve already looked at the Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 implications from this result.

But Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers also need to check out the London Stadium knocks picked up by several notable players.

WEST HAM UNITED 2-2* LEEDS UNITED

* Leeds won 4-2 on penalties

Goals : Fernandes, Disasi – Tanaka, Calvert-Lewin (pen)

: Fernandes, Disasi – Tanaka, Calvert-Lewin (pen) Assists: Bowen, Traore – Okafor, Aaronson

Bowen, Traore – Okafor, Aaronson West Ham United XI : Areola (Herrick 120); Walker-Peters, Disasi, Kilman, Diouf (Scarles 106); Magassa (Soucek 45), Potts (Pablo 45); Traore (Mayers 120), Fernandes, Bowen; Castellanos (Kante 106)

: Areola (Herrick 120); Walker-Peters, Disasi, Kilman, Diouf (Scarles 106); Magassa (Soucek 45), Potts (Pablo 45); Traore (Mayers 120), Fernandes, Bowen; Castellanos (Kante 106) Leeds United XI: Perri; Rodon (Bornauw 52), Bijol, Struijk; Bogle (Piroe 106), Ampadu, Tanaka (Gruev 69), Justin; Stach (Aaronson 38), Okafor (Gnonto 69); Nmecha (Calvert-Lewin 69)

QUOTES ON STACH + RODON INJURIES

When Wilfried Gnonto‘s (£5.1m) late flick went agonisingly wide, it felt meaningless because Leeds were coasting to a 2-0 victory.

Then, suddenly, goals in the third and sixth minute of stoppage time had jubilant West Ham fans turning around, trying to get back into the stadium. Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m) tapped in after Jarrod Bowen‘s (£7.6m) shot hit the post, then Axel Disasi (£4.5m) thrillingly equalised.

But ultimately, it was all for nothing, as Leeds went through, locking in a Double Gameweek 33 versus Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

FPL managers planning to Bench Boost at that moment would probably like Anton Stach (£4.8m) as a cheap fifth midfielder. After all, he ranks joint-second for creating top-flight chances (58).

However, after shooting, the German was damaged by Max Kilman‘s (£4.1m) nasty follow-through, and came off in the 38th minute.

“Anton [Stach] should have been rewarded with a penalty, hit against his ankle, probably a ligament injury. We have to assess how bad it is. I hope it’s not too bad. He’s a key player for us.” – Daniel Farke

Stach was later seen on crutches, wearing a protective boot, soon sharing a picture of his swollen ankle on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Joe Rodon (£3.9m) also seems ideal for chip usage, but he picked up his own ankle problem.

“Joe Rodon rolled his ankle, we have to assess him. Thank God there’s a bit of time before the next game.” – Daniel Farke

As for Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m), a minor groin issue kept the Swede away from this fixture.

PENALTY JOY FOR CALVERT-LEWIN…

Another way to capitalise on Leeds’ Double Gameweek 33 could be ‘Goals Imminent’ entry Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m).

Of course, the perennial expected goals (xG) underachiever has just one attacking return from nine league outings. His tendency to spurn big chances is why the relegation battlers haven’t scored in four matches. Particularly bad was Gameweek 30’s penalty miss at Crystal Palace.

Beginning as a substitute here, the 29-year-old made amends by coming on and sending Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) the wrong way with his spot kick, earned by Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m).

So, by later netting in the shootout, Calvert-Lewin has re-established himself as Leeds’ penalty taker. A handy tool to have in Double Gameweek 33.

….BUT BOWEN MISSED

Alternatively, having finally taken over such responsibilities from the sold Lucas Paqueta, Bowen missed West Ham’s first of the shootout.

Yet those planning to activate a Gameweek 33 Free Hit might still see this talisman as the best way to cover the Hammers’ surrounding home fixtures against Wolves and Everton. Particularly with Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) not yet recovered.

Starting on the left, Bowen’s early cross led to a big Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) chance. The Argentina international did everything but score, as a header struck the post, and his goal at the start of extra time was deemed offside.

That hectic half-hour also saw Bowen hit the woodwork for a second time. Pablo‘s (£5.4m) rebound seemed to repeat Fernandes’ moment, but no, it was another offside call.

Regardless of penalties, Bowen is a key player, one who usually lasts all 90 minutes. And West Ham don’t have time to dwell on this elimination; they must beat Wolves on Friday night,