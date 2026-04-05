Fixtures

Leeds + Bournemouth to have Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34

5 April 2026 81 comments
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The Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 line-up is complete after Leeds United beat West Ham United in Sunday’s dramatic last FA Cup quarter-final tie.

Leeds and Bournemouth now play twice in Gameweek 33 before blanking in Gameweek 34.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33: FINALISED FIXTURES

Leeds and Bournemouth join four other teams in doubling: Manchester City, Burnley, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34: FINALISED FIXTURES

The same six teams then blank in Gameweek 34.

INITIAL REACTION TO LEEDS + BOURNEMOUTH DOUBLING

FPL notes: Wirtz's hamstring + why Calvert-Lewin was benched 2

Leeds should be able to provide managers with plenty of cheap options in Double Gameweek 33, especially those playing the Bench Boost.

However, some of the most appealing budget names are early injury concerns after Sunday’s quarter-final. Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) missed out with a minor groin issue, while Joe Rodon (£3.9m) and Anton Stach (£4.8m) hobbled off. We’ll have to await further word from Daniel Farke, who is at least one of the league’s most helpful managers when it comes to team news.

Karl Darlow (£3.9m) offers FPL managers a budget Gameweek 33 alternative to Martin Dubravka (£4.0m). Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) is also cheap up top, even if one goal in nine Premier League outings suggests that price tag is about right. At least he’s on penalties.

As for Bournemouth, James Hill (£4.2m) will surely attract even more suitors now. A DefCon magnet, decent clean sheet potential in at least one Gameweek 33 match and cheap for a Bench Boost.

Marcus Tavernier‘s (£5.4m) appeal was dented when Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) took a spot-kick in Gameweek 31, although the midfielder does at least retain a share of penalty-taking duties. He’s also a fairly secure starter, unlike Kroupi. Tavernier has set-pieces in his locker, too.

Neither Leeds nor Bournemouth have ideal entry points for Gameweek 32 Wildcarders: the Whites are away at Manchester United, the Cherries away at Arsenal.

price change predictions
81 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Why hasn't the fixture ticker been updated yet?

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    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Get… a …. Life!!!!!!

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    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      It's nearly 8pm on Easter Sunday why do you think!

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      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Exactly, people enjoying the bank holiday weekend, it’ll get updated .In the meantime I’m sure everyone can work out the ticker for one fixture change.
        Go and eat some chocolate or watch some TV, go out for a walk. Enjoy life.

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  2. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Calvert Lewin or Wellbeck for dgw???

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    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Leeds better fixtures after.

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      It's got to be DCL
      Great run of fixtures
      Plus will Welbeck start weekend & midweek ?

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  3. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Lol what a dodgy draw. Joe Cole places the balls with the numbers visible in the bag and then picks them out without the bag being given a proper shake or swirl around.

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    1. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      I didn't see it but I hope not !

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      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        but the way they have come out I'm skeptical, they really want a CHE City final

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        I saw it and that shaking was far away from convincing tbh. Had I done it like that in circus, the crowd would have laughed at me. Stupid to make a draw like that.

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  4. _Gunner
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    So with all Chips still available

    What is the best strategy now?

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    1. Absolutely Muñozed
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        same as before

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      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Salt & vinegar
        Plus a large battered cod

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      • threeputt
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Same dilemma, maybe best to wait until Champions League first legs are done if we can wait, might help !

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    2. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      aw man thought a wc32 set up for a bb33 & a fh34 was gonna be a no brainer before all the cup games.
      Raya (1) Dubravka (2)
      Virgil (1) Thiaw (1) Gabriel (1) Van Ecke (2) Senesi (1)
      Rice (1) Fernandes (1) Cunha (1) Semenyo (2) Wilson (1)
      Thiago (1) Pedro (2) Ekitike (1)
      dgw plays in brackets so 19/30 poss
      I also have 4 free transfers & a TC available & £3.8m itb, too much of a good thing, great for football but Arsenal losing f...ed ffl up

      Still WC32 best ? help please !

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      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        make that 20/30, Senesi has 2 games

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    3. Siva Mohan
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      FA CUP SEMI-FINAL DRAW
      ----
      CHELSEA VS LEEDS
      MANCHESTER CITY VS SOUTHAMPTON

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      1. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        So predictable Man City and Chelsea kept apart

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          50/50 normally, but now it looked like that. Balls hardly changed their places.

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      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours ago

        Man City - Leeds final

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    4. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      From old art

      WC32 not looking very promising now. Though the issue is I have all the chips left. Still go through with it or is there another optimal plan to use all the chips?

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      1. JPSpurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        I’m sticking with the plan, nice to get chips away and happy with just the TC for GW36

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        I'm probably free hitting 33.

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    5. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      Guys I need some thoughts on this. I have TC and BB chips left, 2 FT and this team:

      Kelleher, Darlow
      Gabriel, Guehi, Virgil, Rodon, Gudmundsson
      Bruno F, Semenyo, Szobo, Wilson, Rice
      Thiago, Haaland, Ekitike

      Considering Leeds wins, the plan is to get O'Reilly in for Guehi for this GW. For GW33 then transfer out Gudmundsson and Ekitike for Van Hecke and JP and use BB chip as I have 15 playing players and 7 players with DGW. Then in gw34 I transfer out Van Hecke and JP and have 11 playing players for that gw. TC in gw36. All good and sensible with my plan? Would you go with JP or DCL for dgw33?

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      1. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        I see now Rodon injury, any info on that?

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    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      FH GW33 and use FTs for GW34 with this team feels obvious?
      Have only 5 DGW players as is.

      Roefs Dubravka
      Gabriel Guehi Virgil Thiaw Hill
      Palmer Bruno Wirtz Semenyo KDH
      Ekitike Pedro Thiago

      1FT 5mITB
      FH and TC left

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    7. Moon Dog
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        You know you've contracted DGW madness when you're comparing DCL & Flemming

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      • OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Where are the drafts????

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 50 mins ago

          Who-Cares
          O'Reilly-Seriously-Though
          Palmer-Not-The-Best
          DGW-Picks-Haaland

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      • Silecro
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Set on WC32, BB33, FH34 strategy. Solid team or any changes?

        Verbruggen
        O'Reilly, Gabriel, Van Hecke
        Palmer, Minteh, Semenyo, Fernandes
        Haaland, Pedro, DCL

        Darlow, Hill, Tavernier, Rodon

        Gabriel and Fernandes only non doublers. Gabriel and Rodon pending injuries ofc

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          I’m set on the same. Welbeck or Gomez over Minteh for Brighton attacking spot.

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          1. The 12th Man
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            Gomez on 9 yellows. One more , he’ll miss both games in the double.

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            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Oh thanks

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      • Slitherene
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Who is more nailed?

        Justin or Bijol

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      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        Petrovic is a better GK pick than Dubravka right? Or would you rather have 3 outfield players for Bournemouth like Hill/Senesi/Tavernier?

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        1. The 12th Man
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          How about Henderson? Wolves at home in 33 and sets you up with a doubling keeper in 36.

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            Only buying doublers for 33.

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        2. Moon Dog
            5 hours, 27 mins ago

            Thinking Hill, Senesi, & Tavernier. Those Drawnemouth defcons are too good. Then do Senesi to Munoz for the Palace double...

            Verbruggen & Darlow actually rotate really nicely... Not ruled out Raya still tbh...

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            1. Moon Dog
                5 hours, 26 mins ago

                Truffert is a bit of a dark horse too. Bournemouth have some nice value picks...

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                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  5 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Nice suggestions and good thinking regarding the switch to Muńoz when he doubles.

                  Truffert im place of Hill or Senesi if you had to choose?

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                  1. Moon Dog
                      5 hours, 12 mins ago

                      I like to have as cheap a bench as possible so I'd probably keep Hill for long term structure. Got to develop all your pieces from the back rank and get the money on the pitch!

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                      1. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 12 Years
                        5 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Hinshelwood over Groß/Gomez/Minteh/Mitoma?

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                        1. Moon Dog
                            4 hours, 52 mins ago

                            Hinshelwood's early subs every week makes me cautious about him in a double. He looks like a talented kid, but it's still early days with him.

                            Weirdly enough, Gross's minutes have been the best. He's proven to be a consistent 90 minute man even in quick turnarounds. He also has the highest points per game out of all Brighton mids, and takes many set pieces. If I were to go for one, it'd probably be the 34 year old! 😆

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                            1. Count of Monte Hristo
                              • 12 Years
                              4 hours, 50 mins ago

                              Good man, appreciate your input 😉

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              • Count of Monte Hristo
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 26 mins ago

                Thoughts?

                Verbruggen Petrovic

                Senesi Van Hecke O’Reilly Gusto Struijk

                Palmer Semenyo Tavernier Minteh Ampadu

                Haaland Pedro DCL

                Would you ditch anyone here to get Kadioglu, Rodon, Gomez, Rayan, Welbeck instead?

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                1. Moon Dog
                    5 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Gotta have Bruno for GW32 captaincy surely. Think I'd have Gabriel too if he's fit. A DGW is great and all, but still plenty of weeks around it. You don't want to be hating your team for the other 6 GWs!

                    Is Gusto nailed? His minutes haven't been reliable before, and how long is James out?

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                    1. Count of Monte Hristo
                      • 12 Years
                      5 hours ago

                      Meant to clarify I will have Bruno for GW32 then switch to Palmer for BB33.

                      Going all in with 15 doublers in 33 for a bit of fun. 600k and no pressure to finish anywhere in particular

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                      1. Moon Dog
                          4 hours, 46 mins ago

                          Ah that's fair. Got to roll the dice. Good luck!

                          I might actually punt on Zian Flemming myself for a 0.4% differential. He's really passed the eye test for me recently. On pens, and a nice price to bench in the other 6 GWs. I don't want to play 3 forwards long term, I'm not a fan of their value, and he's the cheapest nailed doubling forward.

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                          1. Count of Monte Hristo
                            • 12 Years
                            4 hours, 41 mins ago

                            Cheers, good luck to you also.

                            I did look at Flemming and could be a nice differential being so lowly owned.

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                  • SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                      5 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Jack Hinselwood???

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                      1. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 12 Years
                        5 hours, 22 mins ago

                        Jonty was saying he is playing in the 10 position and could be an option. Not sure about his goal threat though?

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                    • Flynny
                      • 11 Years
                      5 hours, 21 mins ago

                      3fts and wildcard, Free hit and bb to play.

                      Planning fh33. Wildcard 35 and bb36.

                      Will likely do ekitike to bowen this week. Does this sound like the correct strategy? Thanks

                      Raya
                      Gabriel vvd richards (alderete andersen)
                      Bruno mbeumo dango Anderson (wilson)
                      Haaland ekiteke thiago

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                    • Old Wulfrunian
                      • 9 Years
                      5 hours, 14 mins ago

                      I guess everyone is going with Verbruggen + Petrovic?

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                      1. CoracAld2831
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 9 mins ago

                        I think i'll get Senesi instead.

                        Plus Tavernier and/or Rayan, maybe.

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                    • estheblessed
                      • 11 Years
                      5 hours, 13 mins ago

                      Best strategy for FH, BB and TC?

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                      1. CoracAld2831
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours ago

                        FH33, BB36 and TC37/38 (Salah's final match ever in PL)

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                        1. Sarri-ball
                          • 16 Years
                          4 hours, 56 mins ago

                          Salah home brenford 38 could be great call.

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                      2. Sarri-ball
                        • 16 Years
                        4 hours, 58 mins ago

                        I really think depends on team

                        Il be free hit 33 triple haaland 36 and benchboost anytime although still got my wildcard. Alot are wildcard now bb33 free hit 34

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                    • CoracAld2831
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 52 mins ago

                      With Leeds winning that probably means no wildcard 32 for me.

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                    • WVA
                      • 9 Years
                      4 hours, 41 mins ago

                      I won’t tear my team apart for BB, made that mistake before! Something like this looks sensible for BB33?

                      Verbruggen*
                      Gabriel O’Reilly* Munoz
                      Palmer* Bruno Semenyo* Gordon
                      Haaland* Pedro* Welbeck*
                      Darlow* Stach* Van Hecke* Hill*

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                      1. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 12 Years
                        4 hours, 40 mins ago

                        Yeah this looks well set for 33 and beyond. Welbeck over DCL for you or still to decide?

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                        1. WVA
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 37 mins ago

                          Exactly my thoughts. Would prefer neither tbh but yeah Welbeck with Burnley then the double although may only get 20 mins in one of those games….

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                      2. Raoul Nogues
                          4 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Stach injured ?

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                          1. WVA
                            • 9 Years
                            4 hours, 37 mins ago

                            Not sure? No flag, is it long term?

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                            1. Baps Hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              4 hours, 31 mins ago

                              He will get his flag, sooner or later.

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                          2. Baps Hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            4 hours, 32 mins ago

                            Seen with crutches and protective boot, said they here (Yoda).

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                        • Baps Hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          4 hours, 27 mins ago

                          Besides Stach being injured I would argue that your bench order isn't the one you would play or present on FH with that team.

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                        • Moon Dog
                            4 hours, 25 mins ago

                            Thinking along similar lines

                            Verbruggen*
                            Gabriel - O'Reilly* - Senesi*
                            Palmer* - Bruno - Semenyo* - Rice - Tavernier*
                            Haaland* - Pedro*

                            Darlow* - Flemming* - Van Hecke* - Hill*

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                            1. TheFridge
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              3 hours, 11 mins ago

                              I have something similar:

                              Verbruggen*, Darlow*
                              Gabriel, Nico O’R*, Senesi*, Hill*, Van Hecke*
                              Palmer*, BrunoF, Semenyo*, Tavenier*, Wilson
                              Haaland*, JPedro*, Thiago

                              I have 1.1 ITB, so I could make some moves from this lineup, too. Was thinking about DCL + Tavenier for Thiago + Rice.

                              Who am I missing for the run-in, beyond BB in GW33?

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                        • Baps Hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          4 hours, 33 mins ago

                          My plan was always to try differential strategy (FH33, WC35, BB36). Even though the outcome of this FA cup round has been good, I fear it may have been too good. Many of those who have had kept their options open will not WC now. However, there are going to be opportunities to attack for us chasers, I hope...

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                        • Zack124
                          • 3 Years
                          4 hours, 30 mins ago

                          DCL and Minteh
                          or
                          Welbech and Stach

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                          1. Baps Hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            4 hours, 26 mins ago

                            Stach with protective boot etc?

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                        • Radzio
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          4 hours, 19 mins ago

                          Do we know more about Rodon? Will he be fine for DGW33?

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                        • PascalCygan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          4 hours, 12 mins ago

                          Wildcard active. Here goes nothing

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                        • tucaoneo
                          • 7 Years
                          3 hours, 54 mins ago

                          All of a sudden there are many striker options:
                          DGW "concept" players
                          Good players
                          Good player but in a team that is imploding

                          I'm sure most of them are traps but the temptation is real.

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