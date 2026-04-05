Leeds + Bournemouth to have Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34

The Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 line-up is complete after Leeds United beat West Ham United in Sunday’s dramatic last FA Cup quarter-final tie.

Leeds and Bournemouth now play twice in Gameweek 33 before blanking in Gameweek 34.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33: FINALISED FIXTURES

Leeds and Bournemouth join four other teams in doubling: Manchester City, Burnley, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34: FINALISED FIXTURES

The same six teams then blank in Gameweek 34.

INITIAL REACTION TO LEEDS + BOURNEMOUTH DOUBLING

Leeds should be able to provide managers with plenty of cheap options in Double Gameweek 33, especially those playing the Bench Boost.

However, some of the most appealing budget names are early injury concerns after Sunday’s quarter-final. Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) missed out with a minor groin issue, while Joe Rodon (£3.9m) and Anton Stach (£4.8m) hobbled off. We’ll have to await further word from Daniel Farke, who is at least one of the league’s most helpful managers when it comes to team news.

Karl Darlow (£3.9m) offers FPL managers a budget Gameweek 33 alternative to Martin Dubravka (£4.0m). Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) is also cheap up top, even if one goal in nine Premier League outings suggests that price tag is about right. At least he’s on penalties.

As for Bournemouth, James Hill (£4.2m) will surely attract even more suitors now. A DefCon magnet, decent clean sheet potential in at least one Gameweek 33 match and cheap for a Bench Boost.

Marcus Tavernier‘s (£5.4m) appeal was dented when Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) took a spot-kick in Gameweek 31, although the midfielder does at least retain a share of penalty-taking duties. He’s also a fairly secure starter, unlike Kroupi. Tavernier has set-pieces in his locker, too.

Neither Leeds nor Bournemouth have ideal entry points for Gameweek 32 Wildcarders: the Whites are away at Manchester United, the Cherries away at Arsenal.