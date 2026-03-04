Scout Notes

FPL notes: Tavernier threat, DefCon king Hill + Kroupi’s prospects

4 March 2026 27 comments
Tuesday’s stalemate on the south coast was a good one for those invested in Bournemouth and/or Brentford defenders.

This was only the Premier League’s third goalless draw in the last seven Gameweeks. The Cherries have been involved in two of them.

As for owners of the attackers on show, plenty of frustration.

TAVERNIER UNLUCKY… OR MORE POOR FINISHING?

If you saw our Scoreboard article, you will have seen that Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m) finished Gameweek 29 with twice the non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, 1.47 – adjusted from am initial 1.51) as anyone else managed on Tuesday night.

No one had more shots in the box (five) or big chances (two).

Tavernier

Above: Players involved in Bournemouth v Brentford sorted by goal attempts (five)

It was bemusing how he blanked. Twice he hit the woodwork, once from eight yards and another from a wider position. In the first instance, he had his calf clipped and had legitimate claims for a penalty – which he likely would have taken.

He also curled just off target early on, forced a save from a narrow angle and very nearly diverted Ryan Christie‘s (£4.9m) effort in from 12 yards.

The near-misses didn’t end there. In stoppage time, Tavernier supplied substitute Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) with a good chance, only for Enes Unal (£5.4m) to inadvertently deflect a goalbound shot wide.

A hard-luck story here, then, but as Sir Michael Taker excellently points out, his finishing tends not to be a strong suit. He’s scored one open-play goal all season (two penalties, one direct corner and a free-kick!) and has underachieved on the xG front in each of the last three campaigns.

Still, for £5.3m, you’re getting a probable penalty taker (so long as Justin Kluivert £7.0m) remains out), a semi-frequent corner taker and a direct free-kick taker. He’s also, in the post-Semenyo era, the securest route into the Bournemouth attack.

BOURNEMOUTH DOMINATE, KROUPI BENCHED

The Cherries stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches but will be irked that this wasn’t a win.

They dominated proceedings and even aside from the chances involving Tavernier, there were further openings.

Christie should have scored when he attempted to tiptoe around Caoimhim Kelleher (£4.7m), while James Hill (£4.1m) nodded over a very good chance.

Tavernier

Evanilson (£6.8m) shook off a dead leg to start, ousting Kroupi from the team. The Brazilian, another historic profligate finisher, actually did brilliantly to find the net in the second half, but was well offside. Evanilson linked play well – one of his strong suits – and Iraola was pretty emphatic on Saturday when discussing who he favours up top.

So, then, Kroupi’s best bet for starts is probably going to be in the ’10’. The problem is that Christie, who started in that position on Tuesday, is rediscovering his form. Remember that Tavernier started in that role on Saturday.

Iroala may opt for Kroupi in Gameweek 30 against a leaky Burnley but you wouldn’t be surprised to see him proceeding with a bit more caution, ie playing someone who is less of a ‘nine’ in the hole, in the games that follow:

MORE DEFCON POINTS FOR HILL + SENESI

This was an 11th straight start for Hill alongside Marcos Senesi (£4.9m).

In that time, no defender has racked up more defensive contributions than the cheaper Bournemouth centre-half:

That’s translated into a defender-best 16 DefCon points. It should have been 18, too, as his Gameweek 22 contributions were marked up after the FPL cut-off.

While the Cherries rode their luck to clean sheets at Wolves and West Ham, this was a lot more convincing. Brentford had only five shots all game, with Hill imperious again.

The Vitality is a bit of a defensive fortress: Bournemouth are ranked 1st for fewest big chances conceded (15) at home this season.

BACK TO DEFENSIVE BASICS FOR BEES

Brentford’s Statsbomb xG was only 0.05 at the 70-minute mark.

A decent chance for Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), set up by a Kevin Schade (£6.9m) header, and a very good set-piece opportunity for Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) added some veneer of respectability to their expected goals total.

Igor Thiago (£7.2m) failed to have a shot in a game for just the second time since Christmas.

Perhaps a more cautious approach was to be expected after the nutty seven-goal thriller at Turf Moor. Judging from Keith Andrews’ post-match comments, it did sound that there was a doubling down of defensive efforts. Consciously or subconsciously as a result of Burnley’s comeback, the Bees perhaps attacked with less gay abandon.

“We revisited some of our basics without the ball after conceding three goals on Saturday, and I thought we did that really well tonight. There was a real collective resilience without the ball whether we were pressing high or defending our box.

“With the ball, we probably didn’t hit the heights we have done but that can happen, and the opposition obviously have their game plan to try and stop you.” – Keith Andrews

Bournemouth’s aforementioned solidity at home is another mitigating circumstance.

There are still plenty of good fixtures to come, even if Wolves have improved significantly of late.

ANOTHER CENTRE-HALF CHANGE, HENRY GETS INJURED

Brentford lost Rico Henry (£4.3m) to an injury early in this contest.

“It’s a hamstring strain, that’s all I know.

“His performances have been of such a high level. It was a shame we lost him so early in the game and hopefully, it’s not too serious.” – Keith Andrews on Rico Henry

For the first time in 2026, Nathan Collins (£4.9m) started alongside van den Berg. The once-nailed centre-back partners have seen their first-team stints broken up by fitness and form, with Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m) performing pretty well in their stead.

You’re never quite sure what Andrews is going to do next at centre-half, so Kelleher – back here from paternity leave – and Michael Kayode (£4.5m) remain the most reliable routes into the Bees’ backline.

Still, Ajer, Collins and van den Berg may all start together in the next few matches, should Henry join Aaron Hickey (£4.0m) on the injury list.

“Kris [Ajer] is unfortunate to come out of the team, really. Overall since he’s come into the team, he’s played a huge part both on and off the pitch.

“I think it’s fair to say he’s not a natural full-back. Aaron [Hickey] has obviously picked up an injury, now Rico [Henry]. We don’t have that natural full-back to come into it. The other option is Keano [Lewis-Potter], who played a lot there last season. They’re the decisions you have to make.” – Keith Andrews

27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Hill is making a remarkable effort to push himself into contention for the troll of the season award. In the run of 7, 9, 6, 2, 8, I played him exactly once (no need to ask when).
    Earlier in the season, Dewsbury Hall had a run of 9, 13, 7, 3, 16, in which I also played him once (yeah, you guessed it).
    Stay tuned to find out the other nominees and of course the big winner.

    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Ha.

      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Try my Ekitike run of games:

        Didnt own Gw 1-3: 22 points, 7.3 ppg
        Owned GW 4-13: 19 points, 1.9 ppg
        Didnt own 14-17: 36 points, 9 ppg
        Owned 15-23: 10 points, 1.1 ppg
        Benched GW 24: 13 points
        Owned 25-29: 23 points, 4.6ppg

        Total ppg when I dont play him: 8.875....

        When I play him: 2.17ppg

        lol. this also includes a captaincy against Burnley where he scored 2 points which makes it slightly worse.

        Tbh I wouldnt even call it trolling if hes just on the bench scoring consistently with you not giving him a chance..

    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Stay away from Taverneier. He's a troll.

      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        My teaam is full of trolls. So one extra wont make any big difference.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        15 mins ago

        Most of this years FPL assets are , to be fair.

      3. theplayer
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        When has Tavernier ever been a regular points scorer?

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Is it crazy to triple up on Arsenal defense for the run-in?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        no. its the best defence, their attack isnt great, and price isnt an issue this season

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Could be problematic if they progress to the FA Cup Final and blank in GW34 & 37 as well GW31

      3. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah, clearly their attacking threat comes mainly from defence and midfield players rather than their forwards. What has Saka done this season apart from the pre assist or pre-pre-pre assist?

      4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Crazy imo

      5. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        56 mins ago

        It's too much imo. And I don't even think they're the best defense any more. I think City are better. 2 Arsenal defenders, 1 City and a value goalie is the plan.

        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          Yeah, going to sell Tarkowski for O'Reilly if he's back.

      6. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        Been on it for a while. A little side bet on the other team to score eases the pain....

    4. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Brighton 2 - 1 Bottlers

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        You're a jolly Arsenal fan

        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          God I hate myself

          1. Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Just decades of pain and near misses.

            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              33 mins ago

              They’ll win it this season, if only by default.

              City will mess up against someone like Burnley in a week where everyone triples up on their assets or some such like nonsense.

            2. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              Let's hope for a few decades more

      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Fingers crossed

    5. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Any news on Rice, Wilson & Haaland?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, they're all yellow flagged...

        Till they available again.

      2. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Check back in an hour mate. I'll let you know. Always happy to help.

    6. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Which one to start next GW?

      A. nton Stach (cry)
      B. Alderete (BRI)
      C. Dewsbury-Haul (ars)

      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        A

