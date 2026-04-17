Scouting The Doubles

Best Man City players for FPL Double Gameweek 33

17 April 2026 56 comments
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In our latest ‘Scouting the Doubles’ piece, focused on the teams playing twice in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33, we assess title challengers Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s group will first host league leaders Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, before visiting Burnley the following Wednesday night.

Given the heightened interest, let’s take a closer look at their upcoming double and their most appealing FPL assets.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 OPPONENTS

We’ve already mentioned the pair of fixtures that comprise City’s Double Gameweek 33, so here’s a quick look at their other remaining games for the post-Blank Gameweek 34 run-in before we dive into the double:

It’s also worth remembering that City will have another Double Gameweek before the season ends, against Crystal Palace, quite possibly in Gameweek 36.

When it comes to City’s opponents in the double, here’s how they rank for expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) across the season as a whole, as well as during the last six matches:

xG rank (last six)xG rank (season)xGC rank (last six)xGC rank (season)
Arsenal4th3rd1st1st
Burnley18th20th20th20th

Arsenal’s 55.0 xG this season is the third best in the Premier League, behind Chelsea and City, and they trail only City when it comes to actual goals scored (62, of which 37 have been from open play).

Over the past six matches, the Gunners’ 10.25 xG ranks them fourth, during which time they’ve scored 12 times, with eight of those goals from open play.

Defensively, Arsenal’s season-long league-leading xGC of 23.31 – more or less equal to the 24 goals they’ve actually conceded – is superb.

As for Burnley, it will surprise few people that the Clarets rank dead last across the season for both xG – 28.0, with 33 actual goals scored – and xGC – 64.03, 63 actual goals conceded – as well as for xGC in their last six matches, during which time they’ve conceded 12 times from an xGC of 13.18.

Scott Parker’s struggling crew have, at least, avoided the clean sweep by ranking 18th for xG (6.13) in the last six matches, scoring five times in total.

ROTATION RISK

As our Pro Pundit Lateriser recently pointed out, Guardiola actually named a fairly settled XI in City’s cup wins against Arsenal and Liverpool; he then did the same thing in the Gameweek 32 victory at Chelsea.

Using the handy new Minutes Tracker tool in our Members Area, you can check out the minutes played by each of City’s players across all competitions in a certain time period; for example, their last three fixtures, as below:

On that evidence, there may not actually be too high a rotation risk when it comes to the most popular City players.

An FA Cup final does await after Double Gameweek 33 but City have got a relatively favourable draw in the shape of Championship side Southampton, so there equally could be minute management dished out at Wembley, especially if the Premier League title race is still alive.

  • Sun 19 April: Double Gameweek 33 – Arsenal (h), 4:30pm BST
  • Wed 22 April: Double Gameweek 33 – Burnley (a), 8pm BST
  • Sat 25 April: FA Cup semi-final – Southampton (n), 5.15pm BST

Really, the extent of the rotation may hinge on the result against Arsenal. Lose and, in Guardiola’s words, the title race is “over”, and the City boss may be more willing to shake things up as attention turns to the cup. Win, and the Cityzens can go top of the table with a victory at Turf Moor.

BEST MAN CITY PLAYERS FOR FPL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

THE DEFENCE

FPL Gameweek 33 Scout Picks: 10 ‘doublers’ + Bruno

Defensively, City have kept three clean sheets in their last six matches, with some very decent underlying numbers to back it up.

Indeed, an xGC of 6.18 in that same period is the division’s third-best:

Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) was passed fit by Pep Guardiola on Friday.

The ‘defender’ has been in fine form recently, with his brace of goals in the EFL Cup final victory over Arsenal further evidence of his increased attacking threat, even when he starts at left-back. He then registered two assists in the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool and a goal against Chelsea in Gameweek 32.

With three double-digit hauls in his last five Premier League matches, O’Reilly is the go-to City defender.  

Marc Guehi (£5.1m) and Matheus Nunes (£5.3m), as well as Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) in goal, are viable alternatives at the back.

Guehi has produced a return, be it a goal, clean sheet or defensive contribution (DefCon) points, in six of his nine matches since making his City debut.

As for Nunes, he’s racked up seven assists in 2025/26, the most of any FPL defender. He subsequently carries differential appeal.

THE ATTACK

FPL notes: Haaland blank, Semenyo scores again + O’Reilly injury latest 2

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is an obvious pick up top, having plundered a hat-trick in City’s recent FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Although he has now blanked in three successive Premier League games, he’s still racked up 10 shots in the box in that time, and will almost certainly be the most-selected captain in Double Gameweek 33, making it a real gamble to go without.

It’s also important to mention that Haaland produced a combined 25 points in the reverse fixtures against Arsenal and Burnley earlier this season.  

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) has served up 56 points since his City debut, thanks to five goals and one assist in 10 matches. He’s arguably the safest route into City’s midfield, too, having been a starter in all 10 of those games, averaging 88.0 minutes per appearance:

Like Nunes at the back, Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) offer differential potential, particularly the former.

Owned by just 9.8% of FPL squads, Cherki has provided three assists in as many matches – including a second-half masterclass last time out – and is averaging a superb 6.1 points per start across the campaign:

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by points per start (Pts/Strt) in 2025/26 (minimum 1,000 minutes played)

Haaland, O’Reilly and Semenyo are the go-to triple-up but with City’s line-up looking fairly settled right now, the Frenchman could be a tasty alternative pick, especially for those managers on a Free Hit.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Absolutely Muñozed
      43 mins ago

      Gabriel to Hill or save FT? have 2 FTs

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      1. TinkerTailorSoldierSpy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Hill

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      2. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Do it

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    • ididnt
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Chasing. Captain Haaland or NOR?

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      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Someone made a good point earlier that NOR may be benched for Burnley

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    • EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      On FH

      A) Grob + DCL
      B) Tav + Welbeck

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        B for higher upside, A probably for more guaranteed minutes

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    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      guys please help! on BB this week, FH 34, so these are for this week and week 35 onwards

      A) Gabriel and Cherki

      B) Thiaw and Semenyo

      basically need to sell one of Thiaw or Gabriel to Hill and upgrade wilson to city mid.

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      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

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      2. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

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    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Just leave the armband on Haaland and forget Semenyo/Palmer?

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      1. DeSelby
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Depends. Unless you're chasing Haaland is surely the best captain choice.

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    • DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'll try again:

      On BB. Have 4 FT. Only non doubler is Mbuemo. Trying to decide if I should just hold him. Bournemouth, Brighton, City players not available to me. Not interested in Burnley or Chelsea mids (have Palmer) which seems to leave Aaronson as the only option. Thoughts?

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        I take it you have Seymenyo or Cherki or both as part of 3 Man City players ?
        What about Enzo who will have a point to prove after being recalled to the squad or Groß
        Either way I think Mbeumo needs to be sold for a double gameweek player

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      2. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Think you’ve already answered your own question!

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    • marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Do I need Brighton defensive cover on BB? So have 2 options:

      A) Verbruggen
      B) Darlow (have Struijk)

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        I\d say it's smart to hedge the bets with one Brighton defender/gk, as they have good chance of cs vs. Spurs. And if both teams score in BOU-Lee match, a lot of points will be lost for most

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    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm playing Free Hit this week but with a twist
      Non of my forwards or midfielders are playing against my defenders or goalkeeper
      My current line up is
      Darlow
      Hill Senesi Struijk O'Reilly
      Seymeno Palmer Enzo
      Haaland Pedro Welbeck
      Bench
      Dubravka Groß Bijol & Bruno
      Any suggestions but keeping the non conflict
      I don't fancy Bruno for the Chelsea game with a depleted defence & poor performance on Monday v Leeds by Man Utd

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Not sold on Enzo, would go with BrunoF instead. But I'm not so sure that the non-conflict principle is the best. double-up with Bournemouth + Leeds defense a bit risky on FH if that match ends say 1-1, maybe with goals from Tavernier and Okafor. Would be OK if in BB though as you could hedge the bets better

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        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          On the flip side it could end up 0-0
          I could potentially get clean sheets for my defenders & goalkeeper in both of their games
          Plus attacking returns for all my forwards & midfielders in both games .

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      2. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Going with the same idea. I’ve gone extra Leeds defender over Welbeck. Going 5 at the back

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    • Ninjaa
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Bowen to Pedro ???? No other Chelsea and I'm playing my free hit next week

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        For free ?
        If so yes v a Man Utd depleted central defence.

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    • Buck The Trent
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Would you do Gabriel to Bijol for a triple Leeds defence alongside Darlow & Pascal. Have maxed out on City, Bournemouth and Brighton players.

      Will FH34 and don’t have any cash issue to buy Gabriel back

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        If you can get Gab back easy why not

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    • Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      This is my current BB squad. Obviously Mitoma needs to go but what about Gabriel as well? What moves would you make here?

      Verb Darlow
      Gab Senesi O'Reilly Hill Justin
      Palmer Bruno Semenyo Mitoma Tavernier
      Haaland Pedro Welbeck

      3FT 0.1ITB

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    • dimitros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      How about Enzo instead of Bruno on a free hit?

      A) Yes
      B) No

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      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        A

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      2. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        C. Close

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    • Pompel
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Think it has been asked but no responses:
      Which Leeds defender is at risk if Rodon makes surprise early return ?

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      1. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bijol probably

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    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thoughts on Neto on a FH?

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      1. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        None that won’t get be banned!

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    • RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      FH team gents

      Darlow
      Struijk - Senesi - XXX
      Palmer - Tavernier - Semenyo - XXX
      DCL - Haaland - Pedro
      _______________________________
      Verbruggen; XXX - Hill - Van Hecke

      Which option do you prefer to fill in the blanks?

      A) Cucurella + Cherki + Gross
      B) O’Reilly +

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      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Sorry posted too soon there

        B) O’Reilly + Gomez + Enzo

        Cheers guys!

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      2. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        B , but rather with someone else than Enzo - I think too much of rotation risk, and form is a question

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        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Cheers bud, agreed, not a big fan of Enzo personally, perhaps Neto?

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          1. Pompel
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Neto a nice differential yes

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      3. Bonus magnet
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        You can’t play them all though

        Think of first 11 really since you’re not BB

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        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Very true, happy with benching hill and van hecke, just a case of doubling up with palmer with Enzo or giving Gomez a shot

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    • thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      B with Neto + Gross

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      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Oh was this to me bud?

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        1. thetommy14
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah sorry

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          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            No worries cheers, kinda like the idea of Neto

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    • GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm in bench boost with Dubravka and Raya as gks. I have 1ft left and plan to wildcard next week. Is it worth swapping Raya for a dgwer?

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      1. Bobby Crush
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think City score, so aye.

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    • Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Truffert and Senesi, or get Bogle for one of them for triple Leeds at the back?

      and

      Welbeck or DCL?

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    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cant believe I've had a 14m player in my team all season who has averaged only 6.6 ppg. Nowhere enough for that price. Wont be having him in my team next season. The maths just dont add up.

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        6.6ppg is good
        It's the £14m that's bad
        Agree not good value for money

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    • Bonus magnet
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have 8 doublers currently (-4)

      Should I :
      1.FH now and get 10/11 good doublers
      2. or FH in the blank GW, I can get 10 players (-4) then with no chip

      Still have BB and TC but no WC

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    • tim
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Chasing and have 13 doublers and Thiago and Bruno

      Get Enzo and DCL?

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      1. Bonus magnet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        If you’re playing BB then yes

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    • Morthau
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cherki or o'reilly ?

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      1. Bonus magnet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thought about both
        Settled for o’reilly and doku

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    • HD7
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Gusto to Senesi worth it or save?

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      1. Bonus magnet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gusto is such a pain

        Heard him for ages and got nothing

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