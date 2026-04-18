Tips + Guides

Spurs v Brighton team news: Maddison a sub, visitors unchanged

18 April 2026 383 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Another Gameweek 33 ‘doubler’ is in action in the 5.30pm kick-off. This time, it’s Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls make the trip to north London to face relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur, who are now under the stewardship of former Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

TEAM NEWS

The teamsheets have so far not turned up any major shocks for Fantasy managers going big on teams playing twice this Gameweek.

After the head coaches of Bournemouth and Leeds United named unchanged teams in the 3pm kick-offs, Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler has followed suit.

Kaoru Mitoma warms the bench again, with Diego Gomez and Yankuba Minteh preferred on the flanks once more.

As for the Spurs team news, De Zerbi has made four changes to his side following the 1-0 loss to Sunderland last Sunday.

Rodrigo Bentancur is back after a three-month absence and straight into the starting XI.

Yves Bissouma and Xavi Simons also come into the midfield, while Kevin Danso replaces the injured Cristian Romero at centre-back.

Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison all drop to the bench.

Also among the substitutes, somewhat surprisingly, is James Maddison. This is the first matchday squad he’s made in 2025/26, thanks to a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

Maddison has trained this week but De Zerbi had urged caution over his recovery in Friday’s press conference.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Gallagher, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Palhinha, Richarlison, Maddison, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Spence.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Igor, Rutter, Baleba, Kostoulas, Mitoma, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Brighton unchanged

defensive contributions
383 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Rutter (reminds me of The Rutles), in my GW 1 team, knew he'd come good sooner or later

    Open Controls
  2. Feloh
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    How is Van Heck only on 16 baps with an assist and 15 defcon?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      they conceded 2 goals, he’s a defender! Take what you got and hush !

      Open Controls
      1. Feloh
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        An assist in and of itself is 12 baps.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He was so busy getting defcon, that he couldn't take care of baps.

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m just grateful for the assist.

      Open Controls
  3. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    I made rookie mistake with bench order, didn't remember to change Bruno to 1st sub over Thiago. Friday night Wild cards are dangerous...

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pedro may still play midweek but him not in the squad looks ominous

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes and now I need to hope Bruno to blank even more...

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Actually, there is a way to balance this...

          Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Joao Pedro has a minor issue with his thigh and is missing from the matchday squad

    https://x.com/i/status/2045563667324752072

    Likely back for the Brighton match then?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do we trust info told us... Could be 3 weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        50/50 imo... If it was really minor tightness, he would be in the squad.

        Open Controls
  5. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Leeds 19pts, Bournemouth 20pts, Brighton 15pts. Good start. Shame about Pedro (-4 to get). C'mon Palmer & Bruno!

    Open Controls
  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have looked at WC34 and it's not too bad as long you include City on your bench and 1-2 Palace in the 11.

    Would have to do BB immediately 35 & TC in 36 or alternatively use BB in 36 and TC on one of the remaining single gameweeks for a favorable fixture (35/37/38)

    This would potentially be for those who don't have FH to use in 34.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Obviously would probably have to make some different choices regarding players. (Cherki over Semenyo, Gabriel over Munoz., possibly have get 3 Sunderland players etc.)

      Open Controls
  7. EffPeeEll
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gros 3 baps - yeehah

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.