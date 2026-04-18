Spurs v Brighton team news: Maddison a sub, visitors unchanged

Another Gameweek 33 ‘doubler’ is in action in the 5.30pm kick-off. This time, it’s Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls make the trip to north London to face relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur, who are now under the stewardship of former Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

TEAM NEWS

The teamsheets have so far not turned up any major shocks for Fantasy managers going big on teams playing twice this Gameweek.

After the head coaches of Bournemouth and Leeds United named unchanged teams in the 3pm kick-offs, Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler has followed suit.

Kaoru Mitoma warms the bench again, with Diego Gomez and Yankuba Minteh preferred on the flanks once more.

As for the Spurs team news, De Zerbi has made four changes to his side following the 1-0 loss to Sunderland last Sunday.

Rodrigo Bentancur is back after a three-month absence and straight into the starting XI.

Yves Bissouma and Xavi Simons also come into the midfield, while Kevin Danso replaces the injured Cristian Romero at centre-back.

Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison all drop to the bench.

Also among the substitutes, somewhat surprisingly, is James Maddison. This is the first matchday squad he’s made in 2025/26, thanks to a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

Maddison has trained this week but De Zerbi had urged caution over his recovery in Friday’s press conference.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Gallagher, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Palhinha, Richarlison, Maddison, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Spence.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Igor, Rutter, Baleba, Kostoulas, Mitoma, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: