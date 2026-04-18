3pm team news: Leeds + Bournemouth unchanged, Gordon injury

Two of the Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ are in action at 3pm BST this afternoon.

Leeds United kick off their Double Gameweek at home to bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, the first instalment of Bournemouth‘s Gameweek 33 double-header is a trip to Newcastle United.

TEAM NEWS

There are no starting XI shocks when it comes to Leeds and Bournemouth, as both sides are unchanged from Gameweek 32.

All the major Fantasy targets from these two sides start, then.

But there is a significant addition to the Leeds bench in the form of Joe Rodon, back way sooner than his initial return date of May. Daniel Farke had hinted at a “positive surprise” in Thursday’s presser.

As for these two clubs’ respective opponents, a bit more upheaval.

The headline news comes from the north-east, where Anthony Gordon misses out for Newcastle. The official reason is a “hip flexor” injury, but naturally, tongues will wag after recent rumours linking him with a move away from Tyneside.

Anthony Gordon out with tightness in his hip flexor. Scan showed slight injury #nufc — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) April 18, 2026

Joelinton is suspended for the Magpies, while Jacob Murphy drops to the bench.

Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes all come back into the side but Dan Burn has to make do with substitute duty once again.

Burn is joined on the Newcastle bench by Bruno Guimaraes, back from a two-month lay-off.

As for Leeds’ opponents, Wolves, they make two alterations, both enforced.

Yerson Mosquera begins a two-match ban, while Jose Sa misses out through injury. The Portuguese ‘keeper travelled with Rob Edwards’ squad but failed a late fitness test.

Toti Gomes and Dan Bentley take their places.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Rodon, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Gruev.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Toti, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, Joao Gomes, H Bueno, A Gomes, Armstrong.

Subs: Brooks, Wolfe, Hwang, Arokodare, Lima, R Gomes, Mane, Olagunju, Edozie.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Tonali, Ramsey, Elanga, Osula, Barnes.

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Wissa, J.Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, A.Murphy, Guimaraes.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Adams, Adli, Smith, Unal, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Toth.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: