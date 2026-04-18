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3pm team news: Leeds + Bournemouth unchanged, Gordon injury

18 April 2026 28 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Two of the Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ are in action at 3pm BST this afternoon.

Leeds United kick off their Double Gameweek at home to bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, the first instalment of Bournemouth‘s Gameweek 33 double-header is a trip to Newcastle United.

TEAM NEWS

There are no starting XI shocks when it comes to Leeds and Bournemouth, as both sides are unchanged from Gameweek 32.

All the major Fantasy targets from these two sides start, then.

But there is a significant addition to the Leeds bench in the form of Joe Rodon, back way sooner than his initial return date of May. Daniel Farke had hinted at a “positive surprise” in Thursday’s presser.

As for these two clubs’ respective opponents, a bit more upheaval.

The headline news comes from the north-east, where Anthony Gordon misses out for Newcastle. The official reason is a “hip flexor” injury, but naturally, tongues will wag after recent rumours linking him with a move away from Tyneside.

Joelinton is suspended for the Magpies, while Jacob Murphy drops to the bench.

Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes all come back into the side but Dan Burn has to make do with substitute duty once again.

Burn is joined on the Newcastle bench by Bruno Guimaraes, back from a two-month lay-off.

As for Leeds’ opponents, Wolves, they make two alterations, both enforced.

Yerson Mosquera begins a two-match ban, while Jose Sa misses out through injury. The Portuguese ‘keeper travelled with Rob Edwards’ squad but failed a late fitness test.

Toti Gomes and Dan Bentley take their places.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Rodon, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Gruev.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Toti, S Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, Joao Gomes, H Bueno, A Gomes, Armstrong.

Subs: Brooks, Wolfe, Hwang, Arokodare, Lima, R Gomes, Mane, Olagunju, Edozie.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Tonali, Ramsey, Elanga, Osula, Barnes.

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Wissa, J.Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, A.Murphy, Guimaraes.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Adams, Adli, Smith, Unal, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Toth.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

28 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Round 1 complete. Thiago blank: check.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If only there was a way to subtract his 13 points from last week. Still kicking myself for not holding him on WC last week. But hey, on the bright side I saved myself a transfer.

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  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    I know it’s a little early but thoughts on FH34? Any other good differentials to consider?

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Mavropanos
    Salah Gakpo Wilson Bruno
    Gyokeres Bowen Watkins

    (Kinsky King Diouf Reinildo)

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    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mukiele, Sarr?

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    2. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      This was my quick bus draft

      Raya (Kelleher)
      Gabriel VVD Mukiele (Alderete Tark)
      BrunoF Szob Ndiaye Wilson (Xhaka)
      Thiago Bowen Gyokeres

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    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd consider Thiago/ Richarlison over Watkins/ Gyokeres

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  3. Bloggy
      25 mins ago

      FH team

      Roef

      Mukiele, VVD, Gabriel

      Rogers, Bruno (c). KDB, cunha

      Watkins, gyokeres, Bowen

      Sub: Pickford, diouf, tarkowski, Wilson

      Any tips?

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Will 5 dollars do?

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      2. Raoul Nogues
          9 mins ago

          KDB is a cheat code.... I think I trust more Tarko than VVD (or any Liverpool asset) at the moment

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          1. Bloggy
              1 min ago

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              1. Bloggy
                  just now

                  lol

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            • x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Won’t get much from De Bruyne

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          2. Raoul Nogues
              20 mins ago

              Sa out... good news for DCL ?

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              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                It isn't the opponents GKer that's been the issue for DCL tbf.

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            • brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 14 Years
              18 mins ago

              DCL hatty v 3rd choice keeper will be nice

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              1. Sgt. Schultz
                • 9 Years
                just now

                he better or else he is hair today gone tomo !

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            • DARE TO BISCAN
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Holding Gordon on WC32 went well :')

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            • Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              8 mins ago

              1st FH draft, thoughts?

              Roefs Kinsky
              Gabriel VVD Alderete Reinildo Heaven
              Rice Salah Bruno Mbeumo King
              Gyokeres Isak Bowen

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            • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Was annoyed as got him in GW31 but knew Gordon wouldn’t play (or at least start) so got Palmer in for a -4

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            • PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Gordon on BB. Damnnnn

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              1. The Philosopher
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Hasn't been going well for you ever since you smashed virgin behind Neale's back.

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                1. PartyTime
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Omg

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            • Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thoughts on the WC I went with? Will FH34, BB35 and TC36. Kept Gab to save a transfer and buying him back for 0.5 more.
              BB35 will be Darlow, Struik & DCL v BUR and Dango v West Ham

              Darlow
              O'Reilly - Senesi - Hill - Strujk
              Semenyo - Palmer - Tav 
              Haaland - Pedro - DCL

              Raya - Bruno - Dango - Gabriel

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            • JBG
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              DCL immediately misses a chance

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              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                1 min ago

                At least he’s getting chances. I expect him to do well over the two games

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            • Sandy Ravage
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              DCL v Kroupi; Round 1!

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            • AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              DCL with a big chance

              Missed

              42 seconds in

              DCL doing Calvert Lewin things

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              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Yup, defying his XG

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