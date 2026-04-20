FPL notes: Watkins in demand, Emery on rotation + Alderete injury

We recap another one of Sunday’s matches, as we continue with our Double Gameweek 33 Scout Notes.

This time, it’s Aston Villa 4-3 Sunderland.

WATKINS IN DEMAND

Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) is the most-bought player of Blank Gameweek 34 so far.

Sunday’s haul – which included a brace of goals and an assist – took Watkins to eight attacking returns in six matches in all competitions, as he continues to draw extra motivation from his latest England snub.

In a speedy start for the hosts, Watkins nodded in John McGinn’s (£5.3m) chipped delivery, before a second header of the day.

An assist was provided for Morgan Rogers (£7.5m), too, who fired in to end a run of seven Premier League games without a goal.

Villa’s upcoming fixtures add appeal for Watkins and co, with Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley in the next three Gameweeks:

Meanwhile, Sunday’s win puts Villa 10 points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea, with only five games left.

MCGINN INFLUENCE

As stated earlier, McGinn created the opener for Watkins.

He almost added a second assist, too, when Amadou Onana’s (£4.9m) powerful header from his corner delivery crashed off the crossbar.

With another four chances created in Gameweek 33, McGinn’s return from injury has given the entire Villa team a lift, as he continues to excel as one of Unai Emery’s three attacking midfielders.

Above: Midfielders sorted by chances created in the last four Gameweeks

Villa created seven ‘big chances’ against Sunderland, and have now scored eight times across their last two matches in all competitions.

WHY PAU MISSED OUT

There was an element of rotation to Unai Emery’s line-up on Sunday, with Tyrone Mings (£4.3m), Ian Maatsen (£4.2m) and Ross Barkley (£4.8m) coming into the side.

Lucas Digne (£4.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) subsequently dropped to the bench.

Pau Torres (£4.3m) missed out completely.

His absence, however, was simply due to rotation.

“It’s a rotation because the last matches Pau [Torres] has played very good. Today I have decided Tyrone Mings because he has quality and, on the bench, we already have a centre-back in Victor Lindelof. But it’s only a rotation issue because Pau has been playing fantastic.” “We are trying to separate each competition. Of course, at the end the target for both is to be in Europe. One is playing for a title, the other is to play for the top five. It’s been so difficult, but we are using this momentum and we feel good and comfortable.” – Unai Emery on Pau Torres/rotation

LE FEE VALUE

Sunderland remain firmly in the mix for European football next season, and although they faced defeat on Sunday, they impressed for large periods at Villa Park.

The Black Cats reacted positively after falling behind, with 18-year-old Chris Rigg (£4.7m) sweeping home the equaliser, marking his first Premier League goal.

In a frantic finale, substitutes Trai Hume (£4.5m) and Wilson Isidor (£5.0m) also got on the scoresheet.

There were just 58 seconds between Sunderland’s second and third goals, and they very nearly found the winner thereafter, as Habib Diarra (£5.3m) tried to chip ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) but sent his effort straight at the Argentine shot-stopper.

However, from an attacking perspective, it was a decent performance, with Enzo Le Fee (£4.8m) playing a key role throughout.

He provided the assist for Isidor’s strike, in addition to earning a share of the bonus and defensive contribution (DefCon) points, resulting in a tidy nine-point haul for his small army of owners.

Next up: Nottingham Forest (h) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (a).

ALDERETE INJURY

Omar Alderete (£4.1m) limped off just after the hour mark at Villa Park, a concern for his 6.1% ownership.

Regis Le Bris’ post-match presser unfortunately failed to provide an update, but we should hear from the Frenchman again ahead of Friday’s Blank Gameweek 34 opener.

Alderete was replaced by Dan Ballard (£4.7m), who made his return after missing over a month with a hamstring injury.