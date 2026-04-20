Joao Pedro, Enzo, Estevao: Chelsea injury news for Brighton game

Liam Rosenior faced the media today, ahead of the Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea clash on Tuesday.

Here’s what he said.

CHELSEA TEAM NEWS

Joao Pedro will be a “late call” for the trip to Brighton, having missed Saturday’s loss to Manchester United with a minor thigh issue. The striker has been on the training pitch today.

“Joao will be a late call. He was out on the pitch today and we’ll make a decision on him tomorrow morning. So, a good positive because he will be back sooner rather than later.” – Liam Rosenior

Enzo Fernandez is available, meanwhile, despite hobbling off at the weekend.

“Enzo is absolutely fine.” – Liam Rosenior

Estevao (hamstring) is definitely out, however.

“With Este, he’s definitely out for tomorrow, which is a real shame. We’re doing our further tests and investigation into his injury.” – Liam Rosenir

Chelsea have no other concerns from the weekend.

“No other new [injury] news to report.” – Liam Rosenior

Levi Colwill featured for an hour for the under-21s last Friday and will play for them again this weekend, as he builds match fitness following a long-term knee injury.

“Very hopefully, yes, you can see him before the end of the season. “60 minutes was a really, really good start for him. We want him to be involved in the next game on Saturday, with the under-21s, and build him up. It’s been a really bad injury that he’s come back from.” – Liam Rosenior on Levi Colwill

There were no further updates on Reece James (hamstring), Jamie Gittens (hamstring) or Filip Jorgensen (groin).