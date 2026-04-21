Stach, Rodon, James: Leeds injury news for Bournemouth match

Daniel Farke faced the media today, ahead of the Bournemouth v Leeds United clash on Wednesday.

Here’s what he said.

LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS

Farke has no fresh concerns for the trip to the south coast.

“It seems like everyone who was available for the last game is also available for this game, at least as it stands.” – Daniel Farke

In fact, it sounds like he’ll have the same squad he had at his disposal for the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That’s because Anton Stach (ankle) is still out and Daniel James (adductor) needs more training time, despite an initial return to the grass.

“Daniel James is also back in team training, which is good news. He needs, right now, of course, session after session. “Anton is not back in team training so he won’t travel with us to Bournemouth.” – Daniel Farke

“Difficult to say [if he’ll be back for the FA Cup semi-final]. We have to decide it from day to day. “Normally, with this injury, it would be just realistic to be back available in May. But right now, we’re heading into the end of April, and each and every day that we get him back earlier is good.” “I think it’s more or less right now a question of days and not weeks.” – Daniel Farke on Anton Stach

Joe Rodon (ankle) recovered earlier than expected to make the bench against Wolves.

“Joe Rodon was already involved just before the build-up, more or less, to the last game. Also, no setback, he should also be available.” – Daniel Farke

Aside from injuries, Farke repeated his comments from Saturday about keeping the “foot on the gas”, despite a looming FA Cup semi-final.

“We have achieved a lot but nothing is done yet. We want more points, and probably also need more points, and for that, we will stay with the foot on the gas. “One battle after the other. We concentrate always on the next game and we have five opportunities on Premier League level to win more points. This is how we go, with this mindset right now, with each and every game. We are also highly motivated to win as many points as possible in a difficult away game tomorrow night.” – Daniel Farke