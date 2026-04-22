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FPL Blank Gameweek 34: Best players to buy if you’ve got no chips

22 April 2026 39 comments
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Much of our recent content has been tailored for chip users in Blank Gameweek 34, which you can find linked below.

However, for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who have already used their chips, here are some of the best players and teams to target for the run-in – starting with Gameweek 34.

ARSENAL

Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City means the title race could go down to the final day of the season, which, from a Fantasy perspective, is great news.

In theory, it should lead to less rotation, as both teams still have it all to play for.

Arsenal have three home matches in the next four Gameweeks, as they host Newcastle United, Fulham and Burnley.

All three of these teams are in the bottom four for ‘big chances’ conceded in the last six matches:

If we want the likelihood of starts for the remainder of the season, Declan Rice (£7.2m) is the best bet in midfield. He rarely gets subbed off early, and has met the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold in five matches since the turn of the year (he was close in four others).

Over the season, he ranks joint-second among all players for chances created, with 61. Corner-taking duties and Arsenal’s strength at set-pieces help boost his assist potential, too.

Rice’s goal threat is more limited (six shots – all outside the box – in as many appearances), but you’d think he’d be afforded a bit more attacking license in the upcoming home games, particularly with the title potentially coming down to goal difference.

Eberechi Eze (£7.2m), who interestingly started from the left in Gameweek 33, could be an explosive differential. It isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, just be aware there’s the possibility of a benching in the final five Gameweeks.

David Raya (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) are obviously superb picks: Arsenal have conceded the fewest goals and kept the most clean sheets of any team this season.

EVERTON

If you can bench them in Gameweek 35, Everton players could provide value in the final five Gameweeks.

They entertain Sunderland, with away matches at West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

Notably, the Toffees are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches away from home, and have suffered only two losses since November.

With an approach better suited to playing on the road, as they prefer to operate without the ball, only Arsenal and Man City have conceded fewer goals per 90 (p90) in away matches this season:

It boosts the appeal of James Tarkowski (£5.7m) and Michael Keane (£4.5m), who is the most likely replacement for the injured Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m), who will miss the remainder of the season.

Given the £1.2m price difference, plus the fact he betters Tarkowski for DefCons and shots p90, Keane is arguably the best pick.

Further forward, James Garner (£5.3m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) could be great overlooked assets.

Garner is second among midfielders for DefCon points this season, while Dewsbury-Hall has scored three goals and supplied three assists in his last nine appearances for the Toffees, averaging a superb 6.0 points per start.

ASTON VILLA

The return of Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.3m) from injury has reenergised Aston Villa, who are now unbeaten across six matches in all competitions.

In that time, they’ve scored 16 goals and conceded only five.

Unai Emery’s men now visit Fulham and Burnley in the next three Gameweeks, as well as hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley and Spurs are in the bottom three for goals conceded in the last six matches, while Villa have triumphed over Fulham in each of their last six encounters.  

A potential issue, of course, is the distraction of the UEFA Europa League.

Here’s how Villa’s schedule looks over the upcoming period:

  • Saturday 25 April: Gameweek 34 – Fulham (a)
  • Thursday 30 April: Europa League – Nott’m Forest (a)
  • Sunday 3 May: Gameweek 35 – Spurs (h)
  • Thursday 7 May: Europa League – Nott’m Forest (h)
  • Sunday 10 May: Gameweek 36 – Burnley (a)

However, Emery has always said that the Premier League is the top priority:

“This is the way. The Premier League is the first priority, the second is the Europa League, and the Europa League, against Lille and Bologna, we played fantastic matches.” – Unai Emery

Villa still need a few more points to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, and Emery will, of course, want them to finish as high as possible.

Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) are the stand-out attackers.

Rogers has some very good underlying statistics in the last six matches, and he’s right up there among all midfielders for both shots and ‘big chances’:

As for Watkins, he’s scored three goals and supplied one assist in his last three matches, and could easily do the business, even if his minutes are managed in this busy period.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United players should perform well during the run-in, with three home matches in the next four Gameweeks.

The Red Devils will host Brentford, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, who could potentially have a UEFA Europa League final a few days later.

As for Brentford, they have failed to win any of their last five matches, while Liverpool have struggled to control games all season.

Similar to Villa, Michael Carrick’s men still need a few more points to secure UEFA Champions League football, so alongside Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) for obvious reasons, you could consider another midfielder like Casemiro (£5.7m) or Matheus Cunha (£8.0m).

Owned by just 3.5% of Fantasy managers, Casemiro is a real threat from dead-ball situations, having already netted seven goals from free-kicks and corners this season.

Cunha, meanwhile, has scored two goals and supplied an assist in his last four starts, with 10 shots and five chances created in that time.

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39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who do you prefer, got Watkins and Bowen, Gab & Raya but no Salah

    A. Gyokeres
    B. Thiago

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      In your mind do Gyokeres and Havertz share minutes? Do you see them both on the pitch at the same time or one then another? Arsenal need to go for it but is Gyokeres less than ideal with a threat to his minutes?

      I quite like Eze also but doesn’t he not suffer with Trossard, Martinell, Havertz there also.

      Thiago not a great free hit pick if you ask me. A good long term hold but a pretty dull pick and I don’t see more than a solitary goal from him if anything.

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    2. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      The Havertz threat is a problem for him but Gyokeres could be playing the weakest side in Premier League (whoever that is right now) and I'd still find it hard to pick him.

      You might be trying to target penalty takers here but I'd throw Brobbey into the hat as an option. For at least the next couple of gameweeks.

      Depends whether you're chasing/need a differential/extra budget elsewhere though.

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  2. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Not long now until Pep Guardiola randomly decides to ruin everyone's gameweek

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    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Already ruined by Chelsea tbf. Palmer and JP (if bench order isn’t the best) and Brighton getting a CS was not what I expected

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  3. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Garbutt spotted in Everton's predicted lineup, juhuuu!

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Tony Hibbert and Danny Cadamarteri also named in the 20 man squad.

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  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Bye bye Rosenior, it’s been ridiculous.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Sean Dyche would be fun 😀

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        No need for cuddling in the centre circle and respecting the ball. All need need are the gravelly undertones of Sean Dyche in 4-4-2.

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    2. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Joke club. How much have they spent on players and paying off managers last few seasons.

      Is Igor Tudor available?

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    3. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Really hoping Iraola doesn't go there. He's too good for them

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Probably already been tapped up.

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    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Needed to be done, it was clear last night he’d lost the dressing room.

      More confident they’ll beat spurs now in GW37, potentially sending them down. Think Spurs would have fancied that if Rosenior was still there.

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    5. Moon Dog
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        3 months into a 6 and a half year contract. Must have been a beefy pay off.

        Palmer & Pedro potentially back on the menu though. Let's see who comes in.

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        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Caretaker till end of season.

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          1. Moon Dog
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Ah okay. McFarlane can't be worse than Rosenior surely. Got a draw against Man City in January.

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        2. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I would love to see him manage Manchester utd. Just so he can secure their relegation status.

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      • The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Never had six players in a single game before - surely there must be points somewhere? Though if yesterday is anything to go by, I may only have two players 😆

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      • Ballito
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Gutted!!
        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c9d4w8032vno

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        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          The people probably most gutted about this are Spurs fans, Id have thought.

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          1. Ballito
            • 2 Years
            1 hour ago

            All teams in prem gutted as easy 3 points

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        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Keep up 😉

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      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Rosenoir has updated his linkedin profile:

        https://x.com/ChelseaFC/status/2046987880157860350

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        1. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Changed his name to Rojunior?

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      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Strasbourg fans will be buzzing 🙂

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      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Rosenior sacked by Chelsea after 17 league and FA Cup games

        Guess they didn't want him getting to the Final prior to a decision

        Leeds should be well up for it

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          50 mins ago

          He got shown the door due to the 140 year old record the club broke last night!

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      • Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Chelsea are a joke, they should pick a gaffer and stick to it...

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      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        When are you playing bb?

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      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I just had to Google ‘Pochettino Chelsea’ because I wasn’t sure if he managed them 😆

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      • waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I've not paid much attention to FHs. How is this looking?
        Roefs
        Porro Virg Gab
        Salah Bruno (c) Rogers MGW KDH
        Bowen Watkins
        (Pickford Beto Williams Mavropanos)

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      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Voodoo spell?

        "Since the Chelsea players surrounded referee Paul Tierney:

        Played 6
        Lost 6
        Scored 0
        Conceded 14."

        In the league.

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      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        Sept: Forest sack manager
        Oct: Forest sack manager
        Jan: Chelsea sack manager
        Feb: Spurs sack manager
        Feb: Forest sack manager
        Mar: Spurs sack manager
        Apr: Chelsea sack manager

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Give PartyTime the job & watch him make Pep crawl & cry

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      • ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        FH 34 thoughts?
        Chasing in ML - behind leader by around 50 points.

        Raya
        Gabriel - Virgil - Porro
        Bruno F - Eze - Salah - Gakpo - Xavi
        Watkins - Solanke

        Hermansen - Mukiele - Reinaldo - Mane

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      • Holmes
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        No rotation it seems, everyone starts.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hahahaha… you merely dodged the Pedro(c) budget.

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          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            bullet*

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