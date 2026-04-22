FPL Blank Gameweek 34: Best players to buy if you’ve got no chips

Much of our recent content has been tailored for chip users in Blank Gameweek 34, which you can find linked below.

However, for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who have already used their chips, here are some of the best players and teams to target for the run-in – starting with Gameweek 34.

ARSENAL

Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City means the title race could go down to the final day of the season, which, from a Fantasy perspective, is great news.

In theory, it should lead to less rotation, as both teams still have it all to play for.

Arsenal have three home matches in the next four Gameweeks, as they host Newcastle United, Fulham and Burnley.

All three of these teams are in the bottom four for ‘big chances’ conceded in the last six matches:

If we want the likelihood of starts for the remainder of the season, Declan Rice (£7.2m) is the best bet in midfield. He rarely gets subbed off early, and has met the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold in five matches since the turn of the year (he was close in four others).

Over the season, he ranks joint-second among all players for chances created, with 61. Corner-taking duties and Arsenal’s strength at set-pieces help boost his assist potential, too.

Rice’s goal threat is more limited (six shots – all outside the box – in as many appearances), but you’d think he’d be afforded a bit more attacking license in the upcoming home games, particularly with the title potentially coming down to goal difference.

Eberechi Eze (£7.2m), who interestingly started from the left in Gameweek 33, could be an explosive differential. It isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, just be aware there’s the possibility of a benching in the final five Gameweeks.

David Raya (£6.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) are obviously superb picks: Arsenal have conceded the fewest goals and kept the most clean sheets of any team this season.

EVERTON

If you can bench them in Gameweek 35, Everton players could provide value in the final five Gameweeks.

They entertain Sunderland, with away matches at West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

Notably, the Toffees are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches away from home, and have suffered only two losses since November.

With an approach better suited to playing on the road, as they prefer to operate without the ball, only Arsenal and Man City have conceded fewer goals per 90 (p90) in away matches this season:

It boosts the appeal of James Tarkowski (£5.7m) and Michael Keane (£4.5m), who is the most likely replacement for the injured Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m), who will miss the remainder of the season.

Given the £1.2m price difference, plus the fact he betters Tarkowski for DefCons and shots p90, Keane is arguably the best pick.

Further forward, James Garner (£5.3m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) could be great overlooked assets.

Garner is second among midfielders for DefCon points this season, while Dewsbury-Hall has scored three goals and supplied three assists in his last nine appearances for the Toffees, averaging a superb 6.0 points per start.

ASTON VILLA

The return of Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and John McGinn (£5.3m) from injury has reenergised Aston Villa, who are now unbeaten across six matches in all competitions.

In that time, they’ve scored 16 goals and conceded only five.

Unai Emery’s men now visit Fulham and Burnley in the next three Gameweeks, as well as hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley and Spurs are in the bottom three for goals conceded in the last six matches, while Villa have triumphed over Fulham in each of their last six encounters.

A potential issue, of course, is the distraction of the UEFA Europa League.

Here’s how Villa’s schedule looks over the upcoming period:

Saturday 25 April: Gameweek 34 – Fulham (a)

Gameweek 34 – Fulham (a) Thursday 30 April: Europa League – Nott’m Forest (a)

Europa League – Nott’m Forest (a) Sunday 3 May: Gameweek 35 – Spurs (h)

Gameweek 35 – Spurs (h) Thursday 7 May: Europa League – Nott’m Forest (h)

Europa League – Nott’m Forest (h) Sunday 10 May: Gameweek 36 – Burnley (a)

However, Emery has always said that the Premier League is the top priority:

“This is the way. The Premier League is the first priority, the second is the Europa League, and the Europa League, against Lille and Bologna, we played fantastic matches.” – Unai Emery

Villa still need a few more points to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, and Emery will, of course, want them to finish as high as possible.

Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) are the stand-out attackers.

Rogers has some very good underlying statistics in the last six matches, and he’s right up there among all midfielders for both shots and ‘big chances’:

As for Watkins, he’s scored three goals and supplied one assist in his last three matches, and could easily do the business, even if his minutes are managed in this busy period.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United players should perform well during the run-in, with three home matches in the next four Gameweeks.

The Red Devils will host Brentford, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, who could potentially have a UEFA Europa League final a few days later.

As for Brentford, they have failed to win any of their last five matches, while Liverpool have struggled to control games all season.

Similar to Villa, Michael Carrick’s men still need a few more points to secure UEFA Champions League football, so alongside Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) for obvious reasons, you could consider another midfielder like Casemiro (£5.7m) or Matheus Cunha (£8.0m).

Owned by just 3.5% of Fantasy managers, Casemiro is a real threat from dead-ball situations, having already netted seven goals from free-kicks and corners this season.

Cunha, meanwhile, has scored two goals and supplied an assist in his last four starts, with 10 shots and five chances created in that time.