FPL Blank Gameweek 34 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best team

Only seven top-flight matches will take place in Blank Gameweek 34.

Millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will opt to use a Free Hit chip or ‘dead-end’ their team before a Gameweek 35 Wildcard.

But what if you’re currently struggling to get near a full XI, with no Free Hit chip intact but a Wildcard in your pocket?

Over 6% of responders in our poll, indeed, are considering activating this week.

Let’s list the pros and cons of using the Wildcard chip now before looking at a possible draft.

Don’t forget to rate your Wildcard team via our Rate My Team tool or the Plan FPL planner!

REASONS TO WILDCARD

If you’re struggling with Blank Gameweek 34

The six teams that played twice in Gameweek 33 will be absent from Gameweek 34: Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City.

Some managers could own multiple players from these clubs, and not have a Free Hit to bail them out.

And Blank Gameweek or no Blank Gameweek, if you went all-in on Chelsea assets for this season’s biggest double, there may already be a few regrets. You may not desire the likes of Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) for the final stretch.

Besides this, managers may also have to contend with higher-profile recent injuries.

Hugo Ekitike‘s (£9.1m) season is over, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) might miss another match because of his hip issue, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) limped off against Chelsea, while Jurrien Timber (£6.2m) didn’t make Gameweeks 32 and 33. Omar Alderete (£4.1m) is also a doubt.

With so few Gameweeks left, you can’t afford to throw one away.

Man City + Crystal Palace will soon double

Instead, these spots can be used on Man City and Crystal Palace players, as their postponed Gameweek 31 meeting will soon be rearranged.

It will likely create a Double Gameweek 36, although Pep Guardiola’s lot would need placing on the initial FPL bench.

REASONS TO WAIT

May not get Double Gameweek announcement

However, there does exist the possibility that Man City v Crystal Palace could instead slip into Gameweek 37.

If we don’t know for certain by Friday evening’s deadline, Gameweek 36 planning could quickly backfire.

Limits the number of assets from Leeds, Man City + Brighton

Also, owning more than four assets from Leeds, City and Brighton would mean not fielding an immediate full XI.

Man City smell blood in the title race, Ticker-topping Leeds first get to host Burnley, whereas Brighton are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 36.

Then again, if you have multiple free transfers saved up for afterwards, a Gameweek 34 Wildcard could turn out fine.

BEST GAMEWEEK 34 WILDCARD DRAFT