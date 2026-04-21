Chip Strategy

FPL Blank Gameweek 34 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best team

21 April 2026 18 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Only seven top-flight matches will take place in Blank Gameweek 34.

Millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will opt to use a Free Hit chip or ‘dead-end’ their team before a Gameweek 35 Wildcard.

But what if you’re currently struggling to get near a full XI, with no Free Hit chip intact but a Wildcard in your pocket?

Over 6% of responders in our poll, indeed, are considering activating this week.

Let’s list the pros and cons of using the Wildcard chip now before looking at a possible draft.

Don’t forget to rate your Wildcard team via our Rate My Team tool or the Plan FPL planner!

REASONS TO WILDCARD

FPL notes: Gordon quiet, exciting Xavi + Tel, latest on Tonali

If you’re struggling with Blank Gameweek 34

The six teams that played twice in Gameweek 33 will be absent from Gameweek 34: Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City.

Some managers could own multiple players from these clubs, and not have a Free Hit to bail them out.

And Blank Gameweek or no Blank Gameweek, if you went all-in on Chelsea assets for this season’s biggest double, there may already be a few regrets. You may not desire the likes of Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) for the final stretch.

Besides this, managers may also have to contend with higher-profile recent injuries.

Hugo Ekitike‘s (£9.1m) season is over, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) might miss another match because of his hip issue, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) limped off against Chelsea, while Jurrien Timber (£6.2m) didn’t make Gameweeks 32 and 33. Omar Alderete (£4.1m) is also a doubt.

With so few Gameweeks left, you can’t afford to throw one away.

Man City + Crystal Palace will soon double

Instead, these spots can be used on Man City and Crystal Palace players, as their postponed Gameweek 31 meeting will soon be rearranged.

It will likely create a Double Gameweek 36, although Pep Guardiola’s lot would need placing on the initial FPL bench.

REASONS TO WAIT

FPL notes: Is Haaland hurt? Guardiola on his half-time removal 3

May not get Double Gameweek announcement

However, there does exist the possibility that Man City v Crystal Palace could instead slip into Gameweek 37.

If we don’t know for certain by Friday evening’s deadline, Gameweek 36 planning could quickly backfire.

Limits the number of assets from Leeds, Man City + Brighton

Also, owning more than four assets from Leeds, City and Brighton would mean not fielding an immediate full XI.

Man City smell blood in the title race, Ticker-topping Leeds first get to host Burnley, whereas Brighton are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 36.

Then again, if you have multiple free transfers saved up for afterwards, a Gameweek 34 Wildcard could turn out fine.

BEST GAMEWEEK 34 WILDCARD DRAFT

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Kelleher (MUN A)
      Gabriel NEW (H) Alderete NFO (H) Konate CRY (H) Konsa FUL (A)
      Dango MUN (A) Bruno BRE (H) Cunha BRE (H) Gordon ARS (A)
      Thiago MUN (A) Bowen EVE (H)

      Bench = all blankers - 1 itb

      1. Alderete to Mukiele/Mavropanos/up to 5.1
      2. Gordon/Dango to Gibbs-White/Rice/up to 8.4
      3. Roll - 4FT for BB in 35
      4. Other?

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    • Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      New chip idea -

      Maximised bench: it puts the lowest scoring 3 +gk on your bench.

      Could be a point swing of 20+ points in a big double

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      1. Bod
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Could be a more fun chip than the bench boost in my opinion

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    • Scalper
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Question:

      If I have 1 FT in GW33 and use FH that week, how many transfers will I have in GW34?

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        1

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        1, but you don’t need to ask. Just click on transfers and you can see. You really don’t know that after 9 years? 😯

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    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Team for 34:

      Kelleher (Dubravka)
      Gabriel-Timber*-Van Dijk-Andersen (Thiaw)
      Fernandes-Mbeumo*-Gordon*-Rogers (Tavernier)
      Thiago-Bowen (Kroupi Jr.)

      1FT, 3,1 million

      Best move currently?

      A: Gordon to Wilson/Rice/MGW
      B: Timber to Saliba (weak)
      C: Mbeumo to Gakpo
      D: Tavernier to Gakpo
      E: Timber to Munoz/Lacroix
      D: Roll to 2FT and hope for the best

      Currently using WC in 35, but I'm open 34 too, if necessary.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        *to using it

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    • tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Have 7 playing players for gw34, no FT, only TC left from chips. Should I go to -8 to get Rogers and Watkins for non playing players? Semenyo and DCL would be sold. Downside is not having DCL for Burnley in gw35 but have Okafor for Leeds attacking cover and DCL not looking in form right now, only scored from a pen late in match vs Wolves. Will get Cherki in for Wilson in gw35.

      Current team:

      Kelleher, Darlow
      O'Reilly VVD, Gabriel, Van Hecke, Hill
      Semenyo, Bruno F, Szobo, Wilson, Okafor
      Thiago, Haaland, DCL

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      1. TallestJohn
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        All depends on whether Villa rest the big names for the Europa League over the next two.

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Personally I’d take a -16 and field 11. Far more fun!

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        1. tuturututu
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Went -12 for this gw and now on 92(-12), finally a bit of risk paid off but mostly I get opposite result with hits

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    • DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Please help me build a good WC 35 (BB left) to recover from this sh..t

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      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        you dont want my help believe me

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      2. Raoul Nogues
          4 mins ago

          Barthez
          Mendy-Petit-Sidibe
          Fabinho-BSilva-Moutinho-Hoddle
          Weah-Henry-Hateley
          (Balayoko-James-Berbatov-Falcao)

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      3. Winnerr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Taty or Szobo on FH?

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        1. Raoul Nogues
            1 min ago

            I dont not rate Liverpool players but Palace seems to have other priorities

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        2. Vasshin
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Help me fill in the gaps for my FH team
          Raya
          Gabriel Porro Virgil
          Bruno Salah
          Bowen Solanke

          Thanks

          Open Controls

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