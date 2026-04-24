Arsenal v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 25 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 33 70 +37 WWWLL 14th Newcastle 33 42 -3 WWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):