3pm team news: Woodman starts, Palace go strong,

Three more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur – two teams that many Gameweek 34 Free Hitters went big on – are among the sides in action.

Fantasy aside, it’s a pivotal afternoon at the bottom of the Premier League as 18th-placed Spurs and 17th-placed West Ham United endeavour to avoid finishing the day in the bottom three.

TEAM NEWS

There’s the expected change between the posts at Anfield as Freddie Woodman makes his first Premier League start for Liverpool.

Giorgi Marmadashivili is out injured, while Alisson has still not fully recovered.

Arne Slot’s other alteration sees Alexis Mac Allister replace Ryan Gravenberch, who drops to the bench.

As promised, Oliver Glasner goes pretty much full strength on Merseyside, recalling Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada.

Jørgen Strand Larsen, Yéremy Pino, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma are demoted to substitute duty.

There’s not been this much FPL interest in Spurs assets for some time, but a combination of Gameweek 34 being a big Free Hit week and the calibre of opposition has led to a (temporary) surge in demand.

The Lilywhites’ team news is straightforward: Djed Spence for the injured Destiny Udogie is the only change.

James Maddison is again on the bench as a non-playing substitute!

As for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rob Edwards makes five changes after the 3-0 loss at Leeds United.

Jose Sa, Pedro Lima, Matt Doherty, Rodrigo Gomes and Mateus Mane start for the relegated hosts.

Dan Bentley, Jackson Tchatchoua, Angel Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde drop to the bench, while Ladislav Krejci misses out due to injury.

Finally, in east London, West Ham are unchanged for their clash with Everton.

The Toffees’ only two alterations are enforced, with Thierno Barry and Michael Keane replacing the sidelined Beto and Jarrad Branthwaite.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Woodman, Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo.

Subs: Pecsi, Gomez, Kerkez, Chiesa, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Wright.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Mateta, Sarr.

Subs: Benítez, Clyne, Riad, Sosa, Devenny, Lerma, Hughes, Pino, Strand Larsen.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Souček, Bowen, Summerville, Pablo, Taty.

Subs: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Todibo, Potts, Magassa, Kanté, Adama, Wilson.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gana, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Lima, Doherty, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, R Gomes, Mane, Armstrong.

Subs: Bentley, Tchatchoua, Olagunju, Wolfe, A Gomes, Bellegarde, Edozie, Hwang, Arokodare.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Van de Ven, Porro, Bissouma, Gallagher, Bentancur, Xavi, Kolo Muani, Solanke.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Palhinha, Richarlison, Maddison, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Souza.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: