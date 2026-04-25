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Arsenal v Newcastle team news: Saka a sub, White starts

25 April 2026 101 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After some potentially big relegation battle implications in the 3pm fixtures, attention now turns to the top of the table.

Arsenal will move back to the summit of the Premier League with a draw or win tonight.

The Gunners take on Newcastle United in the 5.30pm BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes just one change to the side that lost to Manchester City last weekend.

It comes at right-back, as Ben White replaces Cristhian Mosquera.

There’s a boost for the Gunners in the shape of Bukayo Saka, who returns to the matchday squad for the first time since March. He’s among the substitutes this evening.

There’s no Riccardo Calafiori, however, despite Arteta saying he too would “probably” be in the squad.

Eddie Howe has been busier, making five alterations.

Bruno Guimaraes starts for the first time since February, having marked his comeback from injury with a Gameweek 33 cameo.

There’s also a change between the sticks as Nick Pope replaces Aaron Ramsdale.

Dan Burn, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy also earn recalls as Lewis Hall, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga drop to the bench.

Tino Livramento, the other player to make way from last weekend, misses out because of a thigh injury.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Eze, Madueke, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, J Murphy, Osula, Willock.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, A Murphy, Neave.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Saka Arsenal
price change predictions
101 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    The upcoming h2h btw Spurs, West Ham & Leeds is the only thing saving Newcastle being dragged into relegation trouble

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  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Come on Newcastle just one goal

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  3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    I really don’t know how DC’s work, how has Saliba only got 1?

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  4. el polako
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Arsenal fans rather quiet.
    Don’t they understand that their nervousness affects the team?
    You’ve been top of the league for nearly a year - start acting like leaders.

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  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Eze going off injured too!

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  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Get Saka on ffs

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Surely not fully fit?

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sure, but there’s less than 40 mins left

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          And he is fit enough for the bench

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  7. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    So refreshing to see Gooners be so attacking last week, now sadly back to walking football

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Last week was the norm sadly.

      Also why I didn't support/believe the theory of "we should invest in Arse attackers, because they will have to attack more now".

      Arteta spent way more time under Moyes than he did under Pep... this is who he is.

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      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes good point ‐ I think he's just got scared of losing games after missing out on the PL 2 ‐ 3 years running but that's partly because the squad was very thin

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  8. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah captain - off injured
    Xavi - off injured
    Eze - off injured
    Rogers - blank and poor
    Cursed lol

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  9. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    With Havertz and Eze off before 60, I’d be surprised if Raya/defenders didn’t take all the bonus

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      I live in hope, but they have to keep a CS first

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  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pathetic by Gyok. Hardly touched him.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Modern football for you

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  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need my double Arsenal CS wiped asap

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  12. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need one more save, come on Raya

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I don’t think Newcastle have had a shot since his last save

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  13. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Goal for Southampton!

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cherki robbed

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  14. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    WTF transmission from Sky gone down

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Fine here, has your dish fallen off?

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