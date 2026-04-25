Arsenal v Newcastle team news: Saka a sub, White starts

After some potentially big relegation battle implications in the 3pm fixtures, attention now turns to the top of the table.

Arsenal will move back to the summit of the Premier League with a draw or win tonight.

The Gunners take on Newcastle United in the 5.30pm BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes just one change to the side that lost to Manchester City last weekend.

It comes at right-back, as Ben White replaces Cristhian Mosquera.

There’s a boost for the Gunners in the shape of Bukayo Saka, who returns to the matchday squad for the first time since March. He’s among the substitutes this evening.

There’s no Riccardo Calafiori, however, despite Arteta saying he too would “probably” be in the squad.

Eddie Howe has been busier, making five alterations.

Bruno Guimaraes starts for the first time since February, having marked his comeback from injury with a Gameweek 33 cameo.

There’s also a change between the sticks as Nick Pope replaces Aaron Ramsdale.

Dan Burn, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy also earn recalls as Lewis Hall, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga drop to the bench.

Tino Livramento, the other player to make way from last weekend, misses out because of a thigh injury.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Eze, Madueke, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, J Murphy, Osula, Willock.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, A Murphy, Neave.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: