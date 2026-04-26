Scout Notes

FPL notes: Pep explains rotation as Semenyo misses FA Cup semi

26 April 2026 21 comments
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The domestic treble is still on – but only just!

Manchester City survived a scare against Championship side Southampton on Saturday, conceding a 79th-minute opener before scoring two late goals to reach their second cup final of 2025/26.

Here are our Scout Notes from Wembley.

PEP SENDS OUT THE SECOND STRING – AND SEMENYO MISSES OUT

TeamChanges from last Prem matchPlayers who kept their places (+ mins)Other players (+ mins)
Man City8Nunes (90), Cherki (90), Ait-Nouri (71)Trafford (90), Stones (90), Ake (90), Gonzalez (90), Reijnders (85), Marmoush (71), Kovacic (58), Foden (58), Doku (32), Savinho (32), Haaland (19), O’Reilly (19), Bernardo (5)

There weren’t too many takeaways from Saturday’s semi, as most of the regulars were rested.

Pep Guardiola effectively sent out his B team, with only three players keeping their places from the win over Burnley. Even one of those, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m), probably won’t be in the ‘first-choice XI’ when Rodri (£6.3m) is back fit.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) and Erling Haaland (£14.5m) were reduced to late cameos, while Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) wasn’t even in the squad. We’ve heard nothing specific on the winger from Guardiola but the City boss did speak ahead of kick-off to explain his tinkering.

“I have a lot of experience, at this stage, when you play every three days, travelling. I felt an incredible loss of energy, mentally fatigued.

“The selection is top, the players are top. It’s just I want to bring the energy we need to sustain our game as high as possible.” – Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport before kick-off, as quoted by Metro Sport

FODEN FLOPS, 90 MINS FOR CHERKI

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the lack of match rhythm for the ‘reserves’, it was a bit of a slog – especially in a scrappy first half.

No one epitomised that struggle more than Phil Foden (£8.0m), who toiled as one of City’s two ’10s’ and was hooked before the hour mark. Even a switch of flanks in the first half didn’t improve his fortunes.

“A question of time. He will be back with the talent he is.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden’s performance and form

Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) didn’t impress in Haaland’s stead, either, spurning a couple of decent chances.

Even the man of the moment, Rayan Cherki (£6.4m), couldn’t drag City up by their bootstraps. He had five shots but, to sum up Southampton’s defensive resilience in one stat, four of them were blocked before they could even trouble the ‘keeper.

“So tired at the end because he made a lot of effort.” – Pep Guardiola on Rayan Cherki

In the end, Guardiola sent for the cavalry with Savinho (£6.9m), Jeremy Doku (£6.4m), Haaland, O’Reilly and Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) thrown on. City turned the screw as the game went on. The in-form Doku in particular made an impact, and it was his deflected shot that restored parity after Saints had taken a shock lead.

Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m) secured victory with a thunderbolt of an effort from distance.

“Really good. I can’t complain. It’s not easy when you don’t play regularly and after playing, it’s not easy. But they were good.” – Pep Guardiola on his second string

So, what did we learn? Not a great deal, just a reminder that Guardiola very much has a favoured XI at the moment, and that few of the peripheral squad members would have done anything to shake that conviction on Saturday.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 ANNOUCEMENT AWAITED

And those City regulars will likely all return to the starting XI in Gameweek 35.

By that point, we’ll almost certainly have a confirmation of who City will play in their final Double Gameweek of the season.

Fixtures against Crystal Palace (originally in Gameweek 31) and Bournemouth (originally in Gameweek 37) will have to slot into the midweeks after Gameweeks 36 and 37, whichever way round that will be.

Is the ordering below a clue on the City website, even though dates have yet to be announced?

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21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Hadn't spotted the fixture order on the City website (which maybe correct or not) but Palace first giving them a less congested schedule before the EL final (if they make it), together with the fact that the cup final postponements from last year stayed in GW37 make that by far the most likely scenario. Last time I checked Ben Cellin had City/Bou in GW36 as a 10% chance which sounds about right.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Palace are in the cinf league and that final is after he premier league season ends

      If anything it's harder for palace to play Thursday semi Sunday league then Wednesday league again.

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Also makes city play the cup final on Saturday after playing palace on wednesday

        The best solution is to have city Bournemouth on Tuesday

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        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          In 36

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  2. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Okafor on WC, yay or nay?

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    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why not

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      Most definitely yes. Thinking of getting him in this week myself.

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      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Could be a rotation risk with Gnonto though.

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Anything to worry about on Semenyo or is it just clickbait scaremongering?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      It’s neither click bait or scaremongering, it’s simply reporting the facts. You really are an idiot.

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    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      He was abysmal in the Chelsea & Arsenal games and Pep isn't short of options to change things

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  4. Big Sam Time
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Evening everyone,
    How's this wildcard looking, Im leading my mini leagues by over 100 points I don't Wana be doing anything too harsh,
    Does this look safe?

    Darlow
    Saliba, Gabriel, o.rielly
    Bruno Fernandes, Rogers, cherki, szobaszlai
    Haaland, Gyökeres, Calvert lewin

    Bench, Henderson, Munoz, lacroix, anderson

    0.4 left itb

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Rogers is the ultimate troll

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      1. Big Sam Time
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm thinking that lol who else is there

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  5. WVA
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Definitely benching Pedro and Palmer now.

    Darlow
    Gab NOR Hall Justin
    Bruno Semenyo Tavernier Gross
    Haaland DCL
    Verbruggen Van Hecke Pedro Palmer

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      This! Same team except Truffert / Justin! Palmer and Pedro are the ultimate trolls!

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  6. Steavn8k
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who would you lose to bring in NOR?
    A: VVD
    B: Senesi
    C: Thiaw

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C

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  7. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any further news on cunha?cheers

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  8. Bigbars
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Could Doku be a punty differential to Cherki and Semenyo next few GW's ? Cherki looked a bit leggy yesterday.

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He was also to blame mainly for Southamptons goal, trying to overplay in the wrong bit of the pitch. Incredible talent but he needs to wise up on that side of his game or Pep will drop him in a heartbeat

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