This week, we’ll almost certainly get confirmation of who Manchester City will play in their final Double Gameweek of the season.

That double, we know now, will be in Gameweek 36.

The first match will be against Brentford, while the second will either be against Crystal Palace (originally in Gameweek 31) or Bournemouth (originally in Gameweek 37).

Pep Guardiola’s side will then play just once in Gameweek 37 (against either Palace/Bournemouth), days after the FA Cup final.

CLUE FROM CITY?

Even though the new dates have yet to be officially announced, has the City website already handed us a clue?

Here’s how the ‘Fixtures’ section of the City site looks:

While the Palace and Bournemouth games remain ‘TBC’, it’s noticeable that they’ve been placed on either side of the FA Cup final.

So, does the Palace game go into Gameweek 36 (creating a double for both City AND the Eagles) and Bournemouth stay in Gameweek 37? It looks that way from the above image.

We shouldn’t have too long to wait before we find out for sure.