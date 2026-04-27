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Man Utd v Brentford team news: Cunha out, Dorgu a sub

27 April 2026 243 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Blank Gameweek 34 concludes this evening with Manchester United v Brentford.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for United this evening, one of which is enforced.

Matheus Cunha is absent from the Red Devils’ matchday squad, so Amad Diallo comes into the side.

The other alteration sees Harry Maguire return from suspension and take the place of Noussair Mazraoui.

Leny Yoro has recovered from injury to make the bench.

Also among the United substitutes is Patrick Dorgu, making his comeback after a three-month absence.

Brentford are unchanged from Gameweek 33.

The Bees have their own (very!) long-term absentee on the substitutes’ bench.

Josh Dasilva hasn’t featured for over two years due to a significant knee injury but is back in the visitors’ squad tonight.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey, Zirkzee.

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Dasilva, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Furo, Shield.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Saka Arsenal Dorgu a

price change predictions
243 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    50 odd points behind ML leader now.. he has TC left and I have BB.
    I’ll need some differentials to catch up but who are they.. every differential I’ve tried just gets injured lol. Palmer and Pedro from last gw.
    Salah and Eze this gw on FH.

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    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Okofor?

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  2. DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bruno is looking to pass everything now he doesn't even want to shoot anymore.

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Noticed that myself earlier, had a very good opportunity to shot

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Just going for that record

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  3. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Need Bruno even a pen if he has to

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  4. JBG
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Casemiro has been what we thought Rice would be these last months.

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  5. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Brentford, just one goal, fml! They are abysmal!!

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    1. Moon Dog
        just now

        They created a ton of opportunities 1st half and were unlucky not to be in front. But Carrick switched to a back 5 second half and It killed the match. Sensible.

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Need this Maguire clean sheet.......Hold pls!!!

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        😆

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      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        You jinxed yourself

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      3. Monklane
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        .....um

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      4. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        gone from 14 points to 7 now 🙁

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Jensen G

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    4. Moon Dog
        17 mins ago

        Wow, great strike

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      • JBG
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        What a strike tbf

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      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Casemiro 24 DC and a goal. Legend.

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          just now

          And 3 baps

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      • Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nah, I didn't need those Lammens and Heaven CS points.

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        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Or (B)runo's.

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        2. Ady87
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Heaven and Bruno for me.

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      • jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Getting casemiro one good thing i did in free hit. On 3 bps too now

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      • RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Horay! They scored, Christ as last!!

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      • WVA
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Huge Bruno and Thiago fail

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        1. Saka White Rice
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          5 points is hardly a "huge fail" especially when most people captained him anyways. His performance didnt matter today

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          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            That is horrendous at home to Brentford, lots captained different players on their free hits

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Same Brentford who haven’t lost a game for 2 months?

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            2. Saka White Rice
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Not most top 50k People who are all I care about to be honest. Bruno or Salah at best

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      • g40steve
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Zirk YC

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      • JBG
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        MU haven't had one good counterattack this half, as far as I can remember. Specially after Brentford started pushing up more and more players. Says it all about the bench options -_-.

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      • Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mu what a season

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      • Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        There should change it so there a extra bonus point for hitting 25 defensive contributions. Unreal total.

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      • g40steve
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Collins YC

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      • The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Casemiro is a proper shithousery merchant

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        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          NGL, hate to lose him. Not something I thought I'd be saying six months ago.

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        2. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Bla.e the ref for awarding his blatant diving

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      • Raoul Nogues
          9 mins ago

          Casemiro comedy show !

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        • Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Had Thiago and Mbueumo....the pair of them were absolute garbage

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        • FplTawaz
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Where's the Collins yellow card for dissent?
          Poor refereeing at best or biased at worst

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          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            Specsavers for you

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          2. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            He got booked

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        • Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Incredibly weak refereeing from Kavanagh... just pathetic giving those free kicks in the dying minutes to Casemiro for laughable dives

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        • Garlana
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          That ref needs investigating.

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        • Moon Dog
            7 mins ago

            Thiago scores the same as Solanke in the end then 😆

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            1. Moon Dog
                2 mins ago

                Misleading that Thiago gets 0 xG for that match. Really doesn't show how he should have had a brace minimum.

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                1. DandyDon
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I was just thinking that

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            2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 12 Years
              7 mins ago

              Phew! Going without Thiago worked out well in the end

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            3. Babit1967
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Of course my rival beat me on points with Casemiro vs Mbeumo, Thiago & Dango, FPL at its finest.

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            4. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              That Maguire clean sheet was just what I needed.. shame

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              1. Jigger & Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                7 points lost. He was on max bonus too.

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            5. DandyDon
              • 7 Years
              just now

              That late goal probably cost me a green arrow despite only having 8 players this week. Almost Maguire to the rescue but would have liked the extra 6 points. Mainly happy Thiago blanked!

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