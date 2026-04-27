Man Utd v Brentford team news: Cunha out, Dorgu a sub

Blank Gameweek 34 concludes this evening with Manchester United v Brentford.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for United this evening, one of which is enforced.

Matheus Cunha is absent from the Red Devils’ matchday squad, so Amad Diallo comes into the side.

The other alteration sees Harry Maguire return from suspension and take the place of Noussair Mazraoui.

Leny Yoro has recovered from injury to make the bench.

Also among the United substitutes is Patrick Dorgu, making his comeback after a three-month absence.

Brentford are unchanged from Gameweek 33.

The Bees have their own (very!) long-term absentee on the substitutes’ bench.

Josh Dasilva hasn’t featured for over two years due to a significant knee injury but is back in the visitors’ squad tonight.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey, Zirkzee.

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Dasilva, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Furo, Shield.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: