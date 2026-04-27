UCL Fantasy: Matchday 15 best captains

Matchday 15 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy is here, which means two shots at getting the captaincy right – one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. That flexibility can be a real advantage if you plan it well.

In this piece, we run through the standout captaincy options across both nights, as well as a few differential picks that could help you climb the ranks.

TUESDAY

Tuesday offers several standout options, but one fixture clearly has the edge when it comes to expected goals.

PSG come into this round ranked among the top sides for goals scored during the League Phase. They’ve already hit eight past Chelsea and put four past Liverpool across the previous four rounds, so backing them from an attacking perspective makes plenty of sense.

And, as a bookies’ rule of thumb, home advantage tends to mean a higher chance of winning and scoring goals. That naturally pushes us towards a PSG attacker over a Bayern option for this fixture.

With that in mind, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.4m) stands out. Penalty duty has often held the Georgian back in terms of appeal, but after stepping up and converting his side’s latest spot kick, he now has an added edge over his teammates.

Form is another key factor. Kvaratskhelia has returned in each of his last five matches in all competitions, including a brace in his most recent outing. He also heads into this game fully rested, which only strengthens his case.

ALTERNATIVES

While Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.4m) may have the edge over Ousmane Dembélé (€9.6m), it doesn’t mean the latter can’t outscore his teammate. The previous round showed just how explosive Dembele can be, with the Frenchman bagging a brace and picking up the Player of the Match award. He also completed the full 90 minutes, which suggests he has fully recovered from his recent injury.

It’d be remiss to ignore Bayern, too. Alongside scoring the second-most goals during the League Phase, the Bavarians put six past Real Madrid in the previous round. Leading that relentless attack is penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.9m). When you factor in goals, assists, penalties won and Player of the Match awards, Kane has racked up an impressive 19 returns in the Champions League alone.

Outside of the ‘big three’, there are still options to help you differentiate. The standout pick is arguably Bayern winger Michael Olise (€8.3m). The Frenchman has been exceptional this season, producing over 40 goal contributions across all competitions.

WEDNESDAY

There is no telling how the Atelti v Arsenal match is going to go. Whilst Atelti have impressed from an attacking perspective, Arsenal have sustained one of the best defences in Europe in all competitions, so there’s very little between the two sides’ assets heading into this one.

However, we have already highlighted the importance of home advantage in the Champions League. We have seen significant improvements from most sides playing at home in recent years.

This could suggest backing an Atelti player the wise thing to do on Wednesday. Julian Alvarez (€9.4m) is the immediate standout when considering one of their assets with the captaincy armband. Whilst the Argentine blanked last time out, he managed three consecutive double-digit hauls prior to that.

Alvarez heads into the tie in great form overall, but the addition of penalty duty and direct free-kicks really does increase his overall. Whilst a game against Arsenal won’t be easy, Alvarez has everything needed to unlock their defence.

ALTERNATIVES

An Arsenal defender isn’t far behind Julián Álvarez (€9.4m) in terms of captaincy appeal. Playing away from home, along with slightly lower haul potential, makes Gabriel (€5.8m) a bit less attractive. However, when you factor in Arsenal’s elite defensive record and the Brazilian’s attacking threat, he still stands out as an excellent alternative.

Outside of Álvarez and Gabriel, the pool of options is more limited. Atleti haven’t been entirely convincing defensively, which opens the door for an Arsenal attacker. One of the standout performers recently is Eberechi Eze (€7.5m), who impressed in the previous round and also scored in his latest Premier League outing. Hopefully, he’ll be fit after Saturday’s injury scare.

Other viable differential options include Atleti’s Giuliano Simeone (€6.2m), Arsenal centre-back William Saliba (€6.0m), and the Gunners’ Bukayo Saka (€9.5m). If you’re considering an Arsenal attacker, it’s best to wait for the line-ups before making a final decision, as there’s still some uncertainty over not just Saka’s minutes but which combination of midfielders and forwards Mikel Arteta goes for.