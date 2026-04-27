UCL Fantasy: Matchday 15 best differentials

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues with the semi-final first legs, and Matchday 15 provides another opportunity for UCL Fantasy managers to gain rank.

In this article, @Big4FPL picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 15. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the first legs.

DEFENDERS

PIERO HINCAPIE (€4.9M) – 1% SELECTED

Arsenal once again have the best clean sheet odds this matchday, and most managers will likely go with a triple-up involving Gabriel, Raya and one other.

Hincapié is expected to be one of the lowest owned of the back four and also offers attacking upside.

MATTEO RUGGERI (€4.4M) – 3% SELECTED

If you’re taking a punt on a defender, it makes sense to steer clear of the Bayern vs PSG game, as that matchup should produce goals at both ends.

That leaves a potential punt on an Atleti defender, who could realistically match or even outscore Arsenal over the two legs. Ruggeri offers the most attacking upside, as shown by his 10-pointer against Barca in the last round.

MIDFIELDERS

JAMAL MUSIALA (€8.9M) – 1% SELECTED

With Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Raphaël Guerreiro out injured, Jamal Musiala should start in the number 10 role, even if he’s still building up full match fitness.

His bench appearance in the Bundesliga at the weekend supports this. A player of his quality at 1% ownership this late in the competition is rare.

DESIRE DOUE (€8.1M) – 8% SELECTED

PSG have an abundance of midfield options, and Désiré Doué is one of the most explosive. With just 8% ownership, he offers genuine differential potential in what should be a high-scoring matchup.

FORWARDS

OUSMANE DEMBELE (€9.6M) – 12% SELECTED

Although slightly above the 10% mark, Ousmane Dembélé still falls into differential territory. His upside is obvious, highlighted by his 14-point haul against Liverpool in the previous round. He’s well worth using one of your PSG spots on.

ALEXANDAR SORLOTH (€7.5M) – 2% SELECTED

Finding differential strikers at this stage is extremely difficult, with the likes of Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Julián Álvarez and Ousmane Dembélé dominating ownership, and Viktor Gyökeres also appearing in over 15% of squads.

If Alexander Sørloth gets the start, then at just 2% ownership, he stands out as the best differential option.