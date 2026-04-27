UCL Fantasy: Matchday 15 clean sheet odds

In this latest UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy article, we break down the best Matchday 15 clean sheet odds and highlight the defences you can trust.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 15 Scout Picks

CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

Two sides sit joint-top for clean sheet odds this week, and they face each other. The team with the stronger defensive record, though, is Arsenal, who kept back-to-back clean sheets in the previous Champions League round.

Interestingly, while Atleti have around a 36% chance of a shutout, they’ve managed just one clean sheet from 14 matches in the competition. The one thing potentially swinging things in their favour this week is home advantage.

Home advantage also plays a role in the other tie, with PSG ranking higher than Bayern. PSG were fairly inconsistent defensively during the League Phase, but three consecutive clean sheets recently give some encouragement.

Bayern, on the other hand, head into this game with just two clean sheets from 12 European matches, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. They now travel to France to face one of the most in-form attacking sides in Europe.