Champions League

Predicted line-ups + team news for Champions League Matchday 15

28 April 2026 0 comments
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Our predicted line-ups for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Matchday 15 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy.

In this article, you’ll find a guessed starting XI for all four clubs involved.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

ARSENAL

NOTES

  • Out: Merino (foot), Timber (ankle)
  • Doubtful: Calafiori (knock), Havertz (muscular), Eze (muscular), Zubimendi (illness)

ATLETICO MADRID

NOTES

  • Out: Barrios (muscular), Giménez (unspecified)
  • Doubtful: Hancko (ankle), Lookman (muscular) – both pictured in training

BAYERN

NOTES

  • Out: Bischof (calf), Karl (thigh), Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring), Ulreich (adductor)
  • Doubtful: None

PSG

NOTES

  • Out: None
  • Doubtful: None
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