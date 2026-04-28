Predicted line-ups + team news for Champions League Matchday 15

Our predicted line-ups for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Matchday 15 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy.
In this article, you’ll find a guessed starting XI for all four clubs involved.
Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 15 Scout Picks
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 15 best captains
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 15 best differentials
ARSENAL
NOTES
- Out: Merino (foot), Timber (ankle)
- Doubtful: Calafiori (knock), Havertz (muscular), Eze (muscular), Zubimendi (illness)
ATLETICO MADRID
NOTES
- Out: Barrios (muscular), Giménez (unspecified)
- Doubtful: Hancko (ankle), Lookman (muscular) – both pictured in training
BAYERN
NOTES
- Out: Bischof (calf), Karl (thigh), Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring), Ulreich (adductor)
- Doubtful: None
PSG
NOTES
- Out: None
- Doubtful: None