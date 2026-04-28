Predicted line-ups + team news for Champions League Matchday 15

Our predicted line-ups for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Matchday 15 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy.

In this article, you’ll find a guessed starting XI for all four clubs involved.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

ARSENAL

NOTES

Out : Merino (foot), Timber (ankle)

: Merino (foot), Timber (ankle) Doubtful: Calafiori (knock), Havertz (muscular), Eze (muscular), Zubimendi (illness)

ATLETICO MADRID

NOTES

Out : Barrios (muscular), Giménez (unspecified)

: Barrios (muscular), Giménez (unspecified) Doubtful: Hancko (ankle), Lookman (muscular) – both pictured in training

BAYERN

NOTES

Out : Bischof (calf), Karl (thigh), Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring), Ulreich (adductor)

: Bischof (calf), Karl (thigh), Gnabry (adductor), Guerreiro (hamstring), Ulreich (adductor) Doubtful: None

PSG

NOTES