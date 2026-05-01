Chelsea v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 BST on Monday 4 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Chelsea
|34
|48
|+8
|LLLLL
|16th
|Nott’m Forest
|34
|39
|-4
|DWDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):