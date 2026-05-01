FPL Gameweek 35: Best clean sheet odds

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 35.

GAMEWEEK 35 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

Topping the projections once again are Arsenal, who seem to permanently reside at the summit of this graphic. The Gunners are chasing their 17th Premier League clean sheet of the season, and they’ve got a strong chance of getting it this weekend. Fulham arrive having failed to score in three of their last five matches, which only strengthens Arsenal’s case. Only two sides have found the net on fewer occasions on their travels than the Cottagers, too.

Leeds United are the only other side to break the 40% mark this week. Daniel Farke’s men have a huge opportunity here to move closer to securing top-flight football for 2026/27. Facing an already relegated Burnley side, this looks like the perfect chance to continue their impressive defensive form.

Rounding out the top three are Manchester City. The title contenders have looked sharp recently, especially at the back, with three clean sheets in their last four league games. Everton stand in their way this week, but on current form, City will feel confident about extending that run.

Chelsea‘s defensive form has been far from stellar but they ended their clean sheet drought at Wembley last weekend. Now, they face a Nottingham Forest side in the middle of a two-legged UEFA Europa League semi-final.

Only two other sides hit the 30% mark this week. Bournemouth host Crystal Palace, while Brentford welcome West Ham United. Both benefit from home advantage, with the Cherries potentially up against a second-string Eagles attack as rotation continues in between European fixtures.