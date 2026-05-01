Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

1 May 2026 154 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

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154 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      New manager bounce at Burnley? Or will Leeds have a goalfest?

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Michael Jackson will hee-hee his way to a 0-0 draw.

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        1. I have no Wirtz
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I thought Michael Jackson is bad

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            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Well it is in his human nature, but that might turn it into a thriller. Only history will show.

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          • Visionaries
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Na, it'll be a 4-4 Thriller

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            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              If that happens, it will be pretty difficult for the any other match this GW to Beat It, in terms of Thriller.

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      2. Steve Stiffler
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Who to start out: Travernier or Hill?

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        1. Visionaries
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Tav for me

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      3. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Till end of season who can get more pts ?
        A- Struijk
        B- Justin

        WC GW 35
        BB GW 36

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        1. Steve Stiffler
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          A

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        2. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          A

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        3. OptimusBlack
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Cheers

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      4. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Bench one I really can’t choose

        JPedro
        Palmer
        Hill
        Kroupi jr
        Virgil

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          VVD

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          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Pedro and Palmer have the cup and palmers been shocking recently.
            At least VVD is getting points at both ends

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            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Was going to say Palmer until I saw VVD. Coin toss between those two. VVD won't keep a CS

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        2. TSN
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Virgil

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      5. Visionaries
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Captain?

        1 Haaland
        2 Bruno
        3 DCL

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      6. basilfawlty
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        WC GTG?

        Raya
        Gabriel Saliba NOR Struijk
        Bruno Cherki GroB
        Haaland DCL Welbeck

        Henderson MGW Sarr Munoz 2.3 ITB

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        1. Evasivo
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          GTG

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      7. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Tom What do you think of so many people copying Andy’s WC and BB and everyone getting 134 points last GW. These weren’t randoms these are so called elite players.

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        1. Evasivo
          • 15 Years
          25 mins ago

          Who is Andy? Either way sheep can be sheep but where’s the fun in that

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        2. Funkyav
          • 16 Years
          just now

          134 pts?? the highest score in the game was 114 pts

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      8. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        How am I looking?

        Thinking roll 3FTs and bring in Ars Mid, Leeds Mid & Palace Def next week for Senesi, Tavenier & Palmer

        Darlow
        Gabriel OReilly Senesi
        Tavenier Palmer Bruno

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      9. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        How am I looking?

        Thinking roll 3FTs and bring in Ars Mid, Leeds Mid & Palace Def next week for Senesi, Tavenier & Palmer

        Darlow
        Gabriel OReilly Senesi
        Tavenier Palmer Bruno Semenyo
        Pedro Bowen Haaland

        Verbrugg Hinshelwood Hill Van Heck

        0.0itb 3FT

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        1. OptimusBlack
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          GTG

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      10. Orion
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Tavernier and Cucurella to Eze and Gabriel for a -4 hit?

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        1. Evasivo
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Not for a hit imo, one this week and one next?

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          1. Orion
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Maybe you’re right…
            Cheers

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        2. NotsoSpursy
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Keep Tavernier

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      11. TSN
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Will JP start?
        Why hasn’t he played the last two games?

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      12. MGD
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        35 best GW to BB? TC36

        Henderson, Tavernier, Richards, Struijk

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      13. NotsoSpursy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Start

        A) Welbz
        B) Pedro

        Many thanks

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A

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      14. SomeoneKnows
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Is Gross out this week?

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      15. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Good to go with this wildcard to bb36? Thanks

        Thiago to welbeck 36
        Rogers to saka 37

        Raya verbruggen
        Gabriel oreilly munoz lacroiz struijk
        Bruno rogers cherki sarr gros
        Haaland thiago dcl

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      16. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Which is better on WC & BB next GW
        A- Henderson Saliba Eze
        B- Verbruggen Struijk Saka

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      17. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        Anyone have any news re Okafor?

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      18. Wet Bandits
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Currently WC live, I'm going to BB either 36 or 37, who's the 2 up top alongside Haaland for the remainder of the season?

        A) Thiago
        B) Bowen
        C) DCL
        D) Welbeck
        F) JP
        G) Watkins
        H)...other?

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