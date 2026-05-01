FPL Gameweek 35 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll get the Gameweek 35 team news from 15 Premier League managers on Friday as the pre-match press conferences continue.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s three pressers, check out this round-up here.

The stand-out quotes from Daniel Farke’s press conference, held on Wednesday, are here.

Burnley are the odd ones out this week. Scott Parker had been due to face the media on Thursday but parted ways with the Clarets on the same day. Interim manager Mike Jackson will take charge for the run-in but won’t have a presser ahead of Gameweek 35.

KEY GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🍒 1pm – Iraola

🐺 1pm – Edwards

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🧿 1.30pm – McFarlane

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🌳 1.30pm – Pereira… pic.twitter.com/Z2JiqapVCn — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 1, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot repeated the prognosis that Liverpool gave on Mohamed Salah (hamstring) earlier this week – that the Egyptian’s muscle issue is relatively minor and that he’ll feature again this season.

“Usually, he’s earlier fit than other players after a minor injury, because he has a minor injury. We expect him, indeed, to be back in the final part of the season, but not for Sunday.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

Elsewhere, Alisson (muscle) is yet to train but is not ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

“Ali hasn’t trained with us yet. [He is] very close to training with us, so I have to hear today from the medical staff if he is able to train today or either tomorrow or otherwise, the start of next week. “He is very close but, of course, also we don’t want to take any risk, because that’s never what you do with a player and that’s also not what we do now. “I think there’s a difference between a goalkeeper and [an outfield] player. If a player hasn’t trained for a few weeks, players need to run much more than goalkeepers do. I don’t think the issue with a player is when he’s out for four or five weeks that he forgot to know how to play football. It’s usually that the fitness levels are not at the levels to play at this intensity that the Premier League is asking. So, there’s a difference between a goalkeeper and an outfield player.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Milos Kerkez has “had some niggles” and exited training on Wednesday but Slot says he should be back on the grass ahead of Gameweek 35.

“Milos has had some niggles, left the training pitch… on Wednesday. But I expect him to either train today or tomorrow.” – Arne Slot on Milos Kerkez

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon (hip) has rejoined training this week and a late call will be made on his involvement.

“He did part of the session on Wednesday, great to see him back and on the pitch. “We’ll make an assessment on his fitness closer to the game, we’ll see how he gets through today.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) and Emil Krafth (knee) are still out.

“We hope he can get back to full fitness before the end of the season.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Joelinton returns from a two-game ban.

“He’s got that mentality that we need more of from more of the group. You see it from him every day in training. He’s the one setting the standards in terms of that aspect. So, when he’s not playing, we certainly miss something of his unique qualities. “It’ll be great to have him back available. He’s a huge player for us in a number of positions.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Lewis Hall was benched last weekend, and there are no guarantees he’ll return this Saturday.

“I made a decision last week to change the backline in respect that we haven’t kept enough clean sheets. I felt we needed to change something. So, obviously, we changed our goalkeeper, we changed Lewis [Miley’s] position, and I felt it had a positive response to the look of the team. That’s no reflection on Lewis [Hall], that’s a reflection of just what the team delivered in that game. “And also… we needed the height from set plays. That was a big thing in that particular game. “So, it was a sort of collective thought around that decision. And, yeah, every player has to fight for his place and when you play, you have to do enough to demand to stay in.” – Eddie Howe

Nick Woltemade made an impact off the bench at the Emirates, teeing up a great chance for Yoane Wissa, and Howe was more positive on the pair than he was a week ago.

“I thought his pass for Yoane [Wissa] was sublime against Arsenal. It was great to see those two actually link together and look like they could be a potential partnership for us.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Diego Gomez (knee) remains unavailable but Fabian Hurzeler is very confident he’ll play again this season.

“Yeah, he’s right. The agent is right. Not always the agents are right, but in this case, definitely right! “We’ll see him back this season. I think he’s also quite close to coming back to the training sessions. “He’s back on the training pitch and he will be available, I think, next week.” – Fabian Hurzeler, when asked about Diego Gomez’s agent claiming that the Paraguayan midfielder will play again this season

James Milner won’t return from the unspecified issue that’s ruled him out of the last three games, while Solly March is still sidelined with a muscle problem.

“Unfortunately, both not available, but both very close. They will be in training next week. So, I hope that there will be an option for the next game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner and Solly March

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Mats Wieffer has an ongoing ankle niggle, something that forced him off against Chelsea at half-time. However, he has trained all week and is available.

“Good. He trained the whole week. It’s a small issue with his ankle. He had it through the whole season. So, therefore, we try to keep helping him, to keep improving his ankle, and he will be available for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Mats Wieffer

Danny Welbeck had his usual midweek benching in Brighton’s last Premier League match but comes back into the reckoning for Gameweek 35.

“Every game, every game is a match to start for him.” – Fabian Hurzeler, when asked if this is a match that Danny Welbeck can start