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FPL Gameweek 35 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

30 April 2026 32 comments
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There are three more Gameweek 35 press conferences to bring you today, following on from Daniel Farke’s yesterday.

The managers of Fulham, Sunderland and West Ham United all faced the media.

We should hear from 15 other Premier League managers in some capacity on Friday.

We won’t, however, get anything from Burnley. Scott Parker had been due to face the media today but it was confirmed this morning that he had parted ways with the Clarets. Mike Jackson will take temporary charge of the club for the run-in, but he will not hold a press conference ahead of Gameweek 35.

KEY GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

FULHAM

Ryan Sessegnon (muscle) has joined the injury list after limping off last weekend.

“Not good news about him, Sessegnon is going to be out of the next game. Probably the one after is going to be the same story for him. And after, we have to assess him day by day. But for the Arsenal game, for sure, out. For the game after, for sure, out.” – Marco Silva

Alex Iwobi (hamstring) and Kevin (foot) remain out, too, but Kenny Tete (foot) could return, if only as a substitute.

“Alex is going to be out, still, plus Kevin.

“Kenny is back, probably in contention for the game. Of course, we have to see how he’s going to react from the last two sessions. Probably can be involved in the game. Too soon to start the game, definitely.” – Marco Silva

Silva hinted at some other issues, as well, but expects the unnamed doubts to be ready.

“We have still some doubts with some players, but let’s see. We have to assess them tomorrow to see how they are going to react from some things that happened during the week, and after we are going to take decisions.

“I prefer to keep [their identities] to ourselves because it’s not just one or two, but probably they are going to be ready. It’s better not to talk too much about it.” – Marco Silva

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland should have three of their four injured wingers back either this weekend or next.

Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) seems to be at the front of the queue to return, with Nilson Angulo (unknown) and Bertrand Traore (knee) not far behind him.

“We had this period with four wingers injured, out at the same time. So, three of them should be available soon.

“Probably Jocelin this weekend and we’ll make the decision for Berto and Nilson if they are available this weekend or the week after. They are on the edge and in a good place.” – Regis Le Bris

Romaine Mundle (hamstring) is likely out for the season but Regis Le Bris said there was “nothing else” when pressed for any concerns.

The Sunderland boss was also asked if he would hand fringe players a chance in the run-in, with only four matches remaining.

“For me, we are in the same position as the first game of the season. We want to play every game with the best 11, the best 16-20 players available for the teamsheet, and this is my mindset. It doesn’t change after the 40-point target, now 46. We’ll never know what will happen at the end of the season. So, it’s the idea.” – Regis Le Bris

It’s been a week of reflection for the Black Cats, following the tonking at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

“We had a long week to do that and the review was important because it was about a collective narrative. We missed something in the game. We got exposed in different areas.

“But it was also about individuals, because we all have a responsibility. The players, for sure, but [also] the coaching staff and so on.” – Regis Le Bris on reflecting on last Friday’s 5-0 defeat

WEST HAM UNITED

Another Gameweek, another – likely – fully fit squad for the Hammers.

“Small knocks but it seems like everybody is going to be okay.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has kept things very settled with his team selection lately and was asked about how he keeps his fringe players happy. One of those is Callum Wilson, who came off the bench to score in Gameweek 34.

“It’s very difficult and sometimes very unfair that we cannot put every player to start the game. Many of our players deserve more minutes, deserve to play, deserve to start. But since we arrived, it’s been our priority, knowing that everybody is important. It doesn’t matter how many minutes you play, but the task that you have in your hands.

“Callum is one of the players that, for sure, deserves more than we’ve been giving to him, and he’s giving back 1,000 times more. He’s been giving goals that are points for us, and that’s so, so crucial. We are delighted, and Callum is an example of what the players should understand. Not everybody can start but everybody can play a big part.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

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32 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Weasel51
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Darlow
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    Palmer BrunoF Tavernier Semenyo
    Haaland(c) JPedro DCL

    Verbruggen Justin Hinshelwood VanHecke

    Have 3 FT’s, anything I should be looking to do here or roll? Debating Hinshelwood/Tavernier >>> Eze but might just roll to 4FT’s.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      See less point in saving transfers now

      May as well use them with so few games left

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    2. Yoshimiwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I agree with highway to hell, why save transfers at this point?

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  2. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Till end of season which best TWO MIDS to have
    A- Chuna
    B- Eze
    C- Rogers
    D- Rice
    E- Bruno G
    F- Sozbo
    I have Cherki Bruno F Groß

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'm on AC

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A & D

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    3. Yoshimiwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      no MGW?

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  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would you BB here?

    .
    Darlow
    O'Reilly Struijk Senesi
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Raya Mukiele Zubimendi

    Also, which 2 would you take out with 2 FTs?

    I'm pretty set on the BB.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Hit the wrong button

      Gabriel is playing ahead of one of the defenders, probably Senesi

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      I would

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'd get rid of Palmer

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Cheers Bobby

        I think Palmer and Zub out

        That gives me Rogers and Okafor I think

        Or would you go for MGW?

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          MGW over Okafor

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            I feel like I'm trying to board a departed train

            I'd have the money and a transfer next week to do it

            Okafor is a risk too

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            1. Yoshimiwinz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              isn't Okafor injured?

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  4. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Need to get rid of one of these to bring in Haaland?

    A) Thiago - West Ham, City, Palace, Liverpool
    B) Bowen - Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle, Leeds

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    1. Yoshimiwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Thiago could be rested for the WC since Brentford are safe, while WH need Bowen to help fight against relegation.

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agree with this choice Bowen is gonna play every minute

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      2. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        There is absolutely zero reason to rest Thiago with 1 game per week, and he is chasing the golden boot.

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I would do the Haaland move for Thiago in GW36, not this GW

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  5. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    I think for most people WC32 BB33 FH34 has been the better strategy. You already would have triple City, plus you dont really need triple Palace, and you pribably already accumulated a few transfers anyways by then

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  6. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    WC35 BB36

    Raya Verbruggen
    Gabriel Saliba Munoz Lacroix O'Reilly
    Bruno MGW Rogers Cherki Sarr
    Haaland Welbeck DCL

    BB of Verbruggen - Saliba MGW DCL in 36. Triple Palace maybe overkill but I think I have to go there if the WC32 crowd are only picking up 1-2.

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice team, Like maybe Arsenal triple def is slightly too much but could pay off.

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      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not too much upside with Saliba I agree, hard to find a reliable Arsenal attacker though outside of Rice. I could leave the 3rd Arsenal spot open, but I'll only have 1FT going into 36 which I'd like to roll to do Rogers + Welbeck to KDH + Bowen

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nice team, only concern might be Sarr rotation.

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  7. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    0 FT & 2.2 ITB. WC & BB available.
    Verb
    Virgil Gabriel Alderete O'Reilley
    Bruno Mbuemo Cherki
    HaalandThiago DCL
    Dubravka-Gakpo-Wilson-Dalot.

    WC now right? If so any players to deffo hold or lose?
    Cheers

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes and setup a BB 36 team

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  8. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one to bench?

    A Rogers
    B Stach

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

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  9. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Ben White nailed for the foreseeable?
    Are Palace players really worth doubling or tripling up on & why?

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  10. McSwegan
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Getting in Gabby.

    Should I keep Hill or Senesi?

    Other defenders are Struijk, NOR, Van Hecke.

    Hill better because of price and DEFCON?

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  11. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Risk Okafor and Bijol (3-4-3) or play Hill and Senesi (4-3-3)?

    I do have 3FT but prefer to save them for next week.

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