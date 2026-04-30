FPL Gameweek 35 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

There are three more Gameweek 35 press conferences to bring you today, following on from Daniel Farke’s yesterday.

The managers of Fulham, Sunderland and West Ham United all faced the media.

We should hear from 15 other Premier League managers in some capacity on Friday.

We won’t, however, get anything from Burnley. Scott Parker had been due to face the media today but it was confirmed this morning that he had parted ways with the Clarets. Mike Jackson will take temporary charge of the club for the run-in, but he will not hold a press conference ahead of Gameweek 35.

KEY GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

⬜️ 3pm – Silva pic.twitter.com/XZJdxdO5gt — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 30, 2026

FULHAM

Ryan Sessegnon (muscle) has joined the injury list after limping off last weekend.

“Not good news about him, Sessegnon is going to be out of the next game. Probably the one after is going to be the same story for him. And after, we have to assess him day by day. But for the Arsenal game, for sure, out. For the game after, for sure, out.” – Marco Silva

Alex Iwobi (hamstring) and Kevin (foot) remain out, too, but Kenny Tete (foot) could return, if only as a substitute.

“Alex is going to be out, still, plus Kevin. “Kenny is back, probably in contention for the game. Of course, we have to see how he’s going to react from the last two sessions. Probably can be involved in the game. Too soon to start the game, definitely.” – Marco Silva

Silva hinted at some other issues, as well, but expects the unnamed doubts to be ready.

“We have still some doubts with some players, but let’s see. We have to assess them tomorrow to see how they are going to react from some things that happened during the week, and after we are going to take decisions. “I prefer to keep [their identities] to ourselves because it’s not just one or two, but probably they are going to be ready. It’s better not to talk too much about it.” – Marco Silva

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland should have three of their four injured wingers back either this weekend or next.

Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) seems to be at the front of the queue to return, with Nilson Angulo (unknown) and Bertrand Traore (knee) not far behind him.

“We had this period with four wingers injured, out at the same time. So, three of them should be available soon. “Probably Jocelin this weekend and we’ll make the decision for Berto and Nilson if they are available this weekend or the week after. They are on the edge and in a good place.” – Regis Le Bris

Romaine Mundle (hamstring) is likely out for the season but Regis Le Bris said there was “nothing else” when pressed for any concerns.

The Sunderland boss was also asked if he would hand fringe players a chance in the run-in, with only four matches remaining.



“For me, we are in the same position as the first game of the season. We want to play every game with the best 11, the best 16-20 players available for the teamsheet, and this is my mindset. It doesn’t change after the 40-point target, now 46. We’ll never know what will happen at the end of the season. So, it’s the idea.” – Regis Le Bris

It’s been a week of reflection for the Black Cats, following the tonking at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

“We had a long week to do that and the review was important because it was about a collective narrative. We missed something in the game. We got exposed in different areas. “But it was also about individuals, because we all have a responsibility. The players, for sure, but [also] the coaching staff and so on.” – Regis Le Bris on reflecting on last Friday’s 5-0 defeat

WEST HAM UNITED

Another Gameweek, another – likely – fully fit squad for the Hammers.

“Small knocks but it seems like everybody is going to be okay.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has kept things very settled with his team selection lately and was asked about how he keeps his fringe players happy. One of those is Callum Wilson, who came off the bench to score in Gameweek 34.